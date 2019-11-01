Unit2 english

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unit 2 - Task 3 Pre- intermediate english Group: 551010 Presented by: Karol Dayanna Pérez Gonzáles
English activity

  1. 1. Unit 2 - Task 3 Pre- intermediate english Group: 551010 Presented by: Karol Dayanna Pérez Gonzáles
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION There are three persons, they are best friends, and all of them study together . Thaliana is a happy person she is very beautiful she is of medium height and she is slim. Sharol is a young person she is short and she has curly hair, her eyes are blue. The last one is Joel, he likes to read and do sports he is tall. Thaliana Joel Sharol
  3. 3. Comparisons: Thaliana is better in Spanish than Joel. Thaliana is older than Sharol. Sharol is Younger than Joel Joel is taller than Sharol and Thaliana. Joel is stronger than Sharol
  4. 4. Equality Comparisons: Sharol is as beautiful as Thaliana Joel has as many books as Sharol Thaliana is not so shy as she used to be Thaliana doesn’t read so many books as Joel and Sharol Joel is as tall as his father
  5. 5. Superlatives: Thaliana is the funniest Sharol is the youngest in the classroom Joel is the fastest in sports class Joel is the tallest Sharol is the shorter in the family

