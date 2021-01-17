Successfully reported this slideshow.
Todos los derechos reservados Terminantemente prohibida la reproducci�n parcial o total de esta obra sin el consentimiento...
0 a 12 meses Manual de Instrucciones del Beb� www.zonapediatrica.com Unas palabras de los autores Mucho esfuerzo nos llev�...
Y para llenar arcas que solamente le servir�n para adornar su infinito refugio en alguna piramide imaginaria y loca, desvi...
Celiaqu�a - Enfermedad Celiaca p�g. 119 Conjuntivitis p�g. 120 Convulsiones Febriles p�g. 121 Diarrea infecciosa p�g. 123 ...
El primer mes de su beb� Al lector de estas p�ginas: Este libro busca ser un apoyo para la crianza de el beb� menor de un ...
Por otra parte, el reci�n nacido es sumamente sensible al tacto y al olfato, y s�lo reconoce a sus padres en ese momento; ...
semanas. La bajada de la leche: cuidados indispensables para una buena lactancia Es fundamental que la madre est� preparad...
El reci�n nacido - sus primeros 30 dias de vida Dr. Jorge Nasanovsky Director Zona Pediatrica.com Feliz se encuentra la fa...
Los 23 temas destacados dentro del primer mes de vida de su beb�. 1-Crecimiento El peso de un beb� reci�n nacido de t�rmin...
2-Lactancia q La Lactancia Materna ser� exitosa si la madre tiene el convencimiento de llevarla adelante ya que son contad...
madres con bebitos reci�n nacidos que realmente se sienten inseguras con respecto a la alimentaci�n de su hijito. Como esa...
miembros inferiores, eso es la expresi�n del Reflejo de Moro que habla de una adecuada respuesta neurol�gica y de la no pr...
abd�men ya que pueden producir irritaciones y en algunos casos intoxicar al beb�. Los medicamentos para c�licos en princip...
6-Ojos q Pueden presentar los primeros dias conjuntivitis (debe ser evaluada por el pediatra), puede ser secundaria a la m...
blancos que aparecen en la cara , generalmente en la regi�n nasal de los beb�s. Estas son peque�as lesiones qu�sticas de l...
q No abusar del talco luego del ba�o ya que el beb� puede aspirarlo. q Duraci�n m�xima del ba�o: 25 minutos. 10-Primera ca...
Existe tambi�n otro tipo de hidrocele llamado Comunicante que tiene un manejo distinto desde lo m�dico. La piel que recubr...
Recuerde que adem�s de controlar que su beb� duerma boca arriba o de costado es recomendable que por sobretodo al principi...
18-Qu� hacer con los hermanitos ante la llegada del nuevo miembro familiar? Los celos como los miedos forman parte del des...
signos m�s o menos indirectos, como la reaparici�n de sentimientos de dependencia, conducta inapropiada, mayor demanda de ...
Tamiz Neonatal Ampliado Se denomina asi a la posibilidad que brindan algunos laboratorios de detecci�n de muchas enfermeda...
sus cuidadores. Lea el cap�tulo de prevenci�n de acidentes de este libro. Los accidentes mas frecuentes en esta etapa son:...
Asfixia q No dejar ning�n elemento blando (almohada, juguetes, etc) cercano al beb� cuando duerme. q Juguetes: No deben se...
Recuerde que la higiene en las ni�as debe ser realizada con la beb� boca arriba de adelante hacia atr�s para evitar el tra...
El Segundo Mes de vida del Beb� Crecimiento El peso medio en los varones a esta edad es de 5 Kg., oscilando entre 3.900 gr...
La lactancia materna es un derecho a ejercer por la madre pero es recomendable no bajar los brazos antes las m�nimas dudas...
El Tercer Mes de vida del Beb� Crecimiento El peso medio para los varones es de 6 kilogramos oscilando entre 4.500 gramos ...
Social Mantienen el contacto social. Sonr�en ante el rostro humano. Todos los est�mulos recibidos, visuales, t�ctiles, aud...
hito madurativo. En la posici�n acostado boca abajo, el ni�o suele apoyar sus antebrazos en forma firme sobre el plano de ...
El ni�o mantiene su cabeza erecta y bien firme, permiti�ndole visualizar el alimento que se le ofrece. Se comienza con las...
Los ni�os de esta edad son sujetos pasivos de sufrir accidentes, dependiendo del cuidado de sus padres y/o familiares y de...
Los padres refieren un aumento en la salivaci�n y efectos negativos temporarios sobre la personalidad. De todas manera, es...
Sue�o A esta edad, los beb�s pueden dormir pr�cticamente toda la noche. Algunos ni�os pueden despertarse con llanto a la m...
m�s primitiva de prensi�n voluntaria denominada "grasping") Es com�n ver como pasa objetos de una mano a otra, lo mira con...
Se recomienda jugar al "ac� est�",a las escondidas,repetir su nombre en cada uno de estos juegos. Vacunas A esta edad corr...
No cocinar con el ni�o cargado en brazos ni tampoco manipular l�quidos calientes Ser� importante colocar un disyuntor y la...
plano firme, el peque�o extiende sus miembros superiores hacia delante a modo de frenar la ca�da y choque contra el plano ...
Se recomienda jugar a las escondidas, al "ac� est�" frente al espejo, repetir su nombre en cada uno de estos juegos. Sue�o...
Erupci�n Dentaria Entre los 8 a 11 meses aparecen los incisivos laterales superiores, y los inferiores entre 7 a 11 meses....
Entre los 6-8 meses los beb�s transitan por la etapa de la angustia del 8� mes. Algunos pueden haberlo presentado en meses...
El Noveno Mes de vida del Beb� Crecimiento El peso medio de los varones es de 9 Kg. oscilando entre 7 a 11 Kilogramos y el...
q Salsa blanca q Ricota q Queso fresco-untable q Salsa de tomate q Vegetales crudos (bien lavados), ensaladas. q Vegetales...
Desarrollo Psicomotor El ni�o de esta etapa est� muy interesado por lo que sucede a su alrededor. El hecho de poder despla...
Contin�a igual al mes anterior. Sue�o Contin�a igual al mes anterior. El Beb� de Once meses de edad Crecimiento El peso me...
El lenguaje es mas comprensivo, entienden frases como "vamos a comer", "vamos a jugar", "d�nde est� mam�, pap� o la herman...
Al dibujar realiza garabatos. Lenguaje Dicen sus primeras palabras: pap�, mam� (si a�n no lo hiciesen). Otros contin�an in...
