ONLINE LEZEN''' The Arrangement

A Pretty Woman tale turns toxic and deadly in this provocative and riveting thriller of sex, obsession, and murder from Robyn Harding, the "master of domestic suspense" (Kathleen Barber) and the USA TODAY bestselling author of The Party and Her Pretty Face. Natalie, a young art student in New York City, is struggling to pay her bills when a friend makes a suggestion: Why not go online and find a sugar daddy--a wealthy, older man who will pay her for dates, and even give her a monthly allowance? Lots of girls do it, Nat learns. All that's required is to look pretty and hang on his every word. Sexual favors are optional.Though more than thirty years her senior, Gabe, a handsome corporate finance attorney, seems like the perfect candidate, and within a month, they are madly in love. At least, Nat is...Gabe already has a family, whom he has no intention of leaving.So when he abruptly ends things, Nat can't let go. She begins drinking heavily and stalking him: watching him at work, spying .

