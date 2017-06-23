Karlimar planificacion 1 trabajo

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN Profesor: Xioma...
2 ÍNDICE Pag INTRODUCCIÓN ................................................................................. 3 PRODUCCION I...
3 INTRODUCCIÓN El futuro profesional debe comprender y aplicar las distintas técnicas a utilizar, sabiendo evaluar el rend...
4 1. PRODUCCION INDUSTRIAL La industria es el conjunto de procesos y actividades que tienen como finalidad transformar las...
5 2. ACTIVIDADES BÁSICAS DE LA PRODUCCIÓN INDUSTRIAL  IDENTIFICAR EL OBJETIVO DE LA PRODUCCIÓN: Esta actividad consiste e...
6 Esta actividad consiste en entregar el producto tomando en cuenta las necesidades del mercado y las expectativas de la e...
7 4. IMPORTANCIA DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN Es de suma importancia ya que de la planificación y el con...
8 5. EXPLICAR LOS FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE PRODUCCIÓN.  TAREA: Si no se ejecutan las activi...
9 6. CATEGORÍA DE FUNCIONES DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN El fin de la planificación es lograr los objeti...
10 7. TIPOS DE PRODUCCIÓN Se entiende por producción a las diversas fases y procesos que se llevan a cabo para la realizac...
11 industrialización y maquinización de la producción, siendo que la fuerza productiva en cuanto al trabajo, era la mano d...
12 ganadería), en las ciudades existían actividades de producción económica que no estaban estrechamente ligadas a la tier...
13 ningún momento histórico, siendo meramente una teoría, la cual ha sido usada como base para movimientos políticos y soc...
14 PRODUCCIÓN SECUNDARIA.- Se trata de aquella que está enfocada a la transformación de las materias primas en productos q...
15 de la industria minera, así como a los beneficios económicos que se obtienen de ella. PRODUCCIÓN FORESTAL.- Se trata de...
16 BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.significados.com/produccion/ http://www4.ujaen.es/~cruiz/tema2.pdf http://10tipos.com/tipos-de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Karlimar planificacion 1 trabajo

2 views

Published on

karlismar hernandez planificacion y control de la produccion

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Karlimar planificacion 1 trabajo

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN Profesor: Xiomara Gutiérrez Bachiller: Karlismar Hernández CI: 23538697 Maturín, junio de 2017
  2. 2. 2 ÍNDICE Pag INTRODUCCIÓN ................................................................................. 3 PRODUCCION INDUSTRIAL ............................................................ 4 ACTIVIDADES BÁSICAS DE LA PRODUCCIÓN INDUSTRIAL .......... 5 PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN: ....................... 6 IMPORTANCIA DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN.................................................................................. 7 EXPLICAR LOS FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE PRODUCCIÓN. ........................................................ 8 CATEGORÍA DE FUNCIONES DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN........................................................................ 9 TIPOS DE PRODUCCIÓN................................................................ 10 BIBLIOGRAFÍA…………………………………………………….…………….16
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCIÓN El futuro profesional debe comprender y aplicar las distintas técnicas a utilizar, sabiendo evaluar el rendimiento y eficacia de las mismas. Debe estar en condiciones de analizar el comportamiento de los elementos de contexto que intervienen en la problemática global y particular de las acciones de Planificación, Programación y Control de la Producción y su incidencia en la gestión empresarial es por eso que La Planificación y el Control de la Producción es una de las funciones básicas del Ingeniero Industrial ya que. A partir de ello resulta imprescindible que conozca las distintas técnicas y herramientas que se aplican para la resolución de los diversos problemas productivos. En el presente trabajo se analizarán ciertos términos relacionados a la planificación y control de la producción como Los son sus objetivos, factores etc.
  4. 4. 4 1. PRODUCCION INDUSTRIAL La industria es el conjunto de procesos y actividades que tienen como finalidad transformar las materias primas en productos elaborados, de forma masiva. Existen diferentes tipos de industrias, según sean los productos que fabrican. Por ejemplo, la industria alimenticia se dedica a la elaboración de productos destinados a la alimentación, como el queso, los embutidos, las conservas, las bebidas, etc. Para su desarrollo, la industria necesita materias primas y maquinarias y equipos para transformarlas. Desde el origen del hombre, este ha tenido la necesidad de transformar los elementos de la naturaleza para poder aprovecharse de ellos, en sentido estricto ya existía la industria, pero es hacia finales del siglo XVIII, y durante el siglo XIX cuando el proceso de transformación de los recursos de la naturaleza sufre un cambio radical, que se conoce como revolución industrial La producción industrial se designa aquella que se sirve de una serie de procesos, métodos y técnicas de tratamiento, transformación o modificación de las materiales primas, con intervención de mano de obra calificada y mediante el uso de maquinaria y tecnología, para la fabricación de un determinado bien o producto. La producción industrial puede desarrollarse en distintos ramos, como el alimentario, textil, tecnológico, etc. En general, la mayoría de los productos que consumimos han pasado por un proceso de producción industrial. En este sentido, para optimizar y acelerar el proceso productivo, se han desarrollado dos tipos fundamentales de producción: la producción en serie y la producción en cadena.
  5. 5. 5 2. ACTIVIDADES BÁSICAS DE LA PRODUCCIÓN INDUSTRIAL  IDENTIFICAR EL OBJETIVO DE LA PRODUCCIÓN: Esta actividad consiste en establecer los objetivos a producir.  ANALIZAR EL CONSUMIDOR: Esta actividad consiste en entender y tomar en cuenta las necesidades del consumidor.  DETERMINAR EL VALOR BÁSICO DE SU PRODUCCIÓN: Esta actividad consiste en estimar todo los gastos que conlleva elaborar el producto.  DESARROLLAR UN PLAN DE PRODUCCIÓN: Esta actividad consiste en organizar un plan tentativo a cambios si no se puede cumplir el objetivo de forma directa.  SELECCIONAR EL PERSONAL: Esta actividad consiste en buscar el personal calificado para la elaboración del producto.  SELECCIONAR LA LOCALIZACIÓN: Esta actividad consiste en buscar el espacio adecuado para la industria, la cual cumpla con las necesidades de la empresa y respete el espacio geográfico en su entorno.  ENTREGA DEL PRODUCTO:
  6. 6. 6 Esta actividad consiste en entregar el producto tomando en cuenta las necesidades del mercado y las expectativas de la empresa, en la que el producto será bien aceptado por el consumidor logrando así una ganancia para la empresa. 3. PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN: Es la función de la dirección de la empresa que sistematiza por anticipado las actividades fundamentales que se deben realizar, con el fin de obtener mejores resultados en esta área. Se refiere a determinar el número de unidades que se van a producir en un período de tiempo, con el objetivo de prever, en forma global, cuáles son las necesidades de mano de obra, materias primas, maquinaria y equipo, para realizar la fabricación que esté determinada por anticipado, con relación:  Utilidades que deseen lograr.  Demanda del mercado.  Capacidad y facilidades de la planta.  Puestos laborales que se crean. Aunque planear la producción se relaciona con actividades de las distintas áreas funcionales de la empresa, el punto de partida lo constituye el área de mercado o sea la estimación de ventas que la empresa proyecta realizar en un período de tiempo determinado. http://administracionsup.blogspot.com/2008/12/43-planeacin-y- control-de-la-produccin.html
  7. 7. 7 4. IMPORTANCIA DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN Es de suma importancia ya que de la planificación y el control en una industria es que se puede obtener un buen producto, es muy importante también destacar que el manejo adecuado de los diferentes recursos juega un papel muy importante para la obtención del producto deseado, así que de tal manera esto hace también relevancia a la gran importancia que se debe a la planificación y el control de la producción. Básicamente se trata de hacer que el plan de materiales que arriban a la industria salgan de la misma sufriendo una regulación que alcance una posición óptima dentro del mercado dejando una utilidad razonable a la empresa. El control de producción debe establecer diferentes medios para una constante evaluación de algunos factores como pueden ser la demanda de los clientes, la situación en la que se encuentra el capital de la empresa, la capacidad productiva que posee la misma entre muchos otros. La planificación de la producción es una herramienta que permite a las empresas reaccionar con la flexibilidad requerida por el mercado, se sistematiza por anticipado los factores mano de obra, materias primas, maquinaria y equipo para realizar la producción con relación a utilidades que deseen lograr, la demanda del mercado, capacidad y facilidades de la planta y los puestos laborales que se crean. Permite administrar eficientemente el abastecimiento de materiales y la coordinación con los proveedores, la programación y lanzamiento de la fabricación, el manejo del personal y la utilización de la capacidad instalada, el manejo y control de los inventarios de materias primas y productos terminados y suministra la información necesaria para poder coordinar las necesidades de los clientes de la empresa.
  8. 8. 8 5. EXPLICAR LOS FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE PRODUCCIÓN.  TAREA: Si no se ejecutan las actividades de forma correcta sobre la materia prima se genera una alteración en la producción.  FLUJO DE BIENES: Si el flujo de bienes que se mueven de una tarea a otra tarea; una tarea al almacén; el almacén a una tarea no se realiza de forma ordenada puede alterar el control.  FLUJOS DE INFORMACIÓN: Si las informaciones no se ejecutan e interpretan de forma correcta puede generarse alteraciones en las actividades de la producción.  ALMACENAMIENTO: Si no produce un almacenamiento correcto no se efectúa ninguna tarea y el bien o servicio no se traslada.  OUTPUT O SALIDAS: Si los productos obtenidos o servicios prestados no son ejecutados de forma idónea para la empresa se genera perdida para la producción.  ENTORNO O MEDIOAMBIENTE: Si el ambiente basado para la producción no está relacionado de forma correcta con la empresa se puede generar daños en los procesos del control de la producción.
  9. 9. 9 6. CATEGORÍA DE FUNCIONES DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y CONTROL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN El fin de la planificación es lograr los objetivos de la empresa, facilitando su consecución. Señalan la primacía de la planificación en relación a las restantes Funciones administrativas: diseño organizativo, dirección y control. q Constituye una función propia de todo administrador, aunque su carácter y amplitud varíen según la delegación recibida.Incorporan el objetivo de eficiencia (ingresos versus costes requeridos) en la realización de los planes. La planificación, por su carácter formal, es un sólido canal de comunicación dentro de la empresa, permite fijar las bases para medir el resultado global y el de cada una de las unidades organizativas, además de ser una fuente de capacitación para los propios directivos. Requiere, no obstante, una serie de componentes: 1. Especificación del tiempo a que se refiere. 2. Concreción de la unidad organizativa para la que se formula. 3. Características como: exactitud (necesidad y suficiencia), flexibilidad para adaptarse al entorno, racionalidad respecto de los hechos analizados, posibilidad-facilidad de ejecución, y aspectos cuantitativos y cualitativos
  10. 10. 10 7. TIPOS DE PRODUCCIÓN Se entiende por producción a las diversas fases y procesos que se llevan a cabo para la realización de un fin, ya se trate de la creación o manufactura de un producto, así como a la explotación de un determinado recurso. Suele denominársele también así, a los sistemas que rigen las actividades, que proporcionan los medios para la creación de los bienes económicos, bienes, servicios y valores, de una manera organizada, para cumplir la satisfacción de las necesidades de las personas, entendiéndose de ello a todas las actividades económica (tanto primarias como secundarias), así como a los sistemas económicos o de producción. La producción se puede clasificar de diversas formas, por el ramo o producto que se realice, por el sistema económico- productivo que predomine, por el volumen, etc. Tipos de producción según su evolución materialista: PRODUCCIÓN COMUNAL.- Se trata de la incipiente (y generalmente de subsistencia), producción que se realizaba o se realiza en sociedades primitivas de índole comunal, se trata de la producción agropecuaria (y de otras índoles), que antiguamente se hacía en las primeras sociedades (líticas, neolíticas y las primeras históricas), siendo muy reducidos tanto los costes como los beneficios, pues ambos se repartían entre los miembros de la comunidad. PRODUCCIÓN ESCLAVISTA.-Se trata del primer modo o método productivo “a gran escala” que siguió a la insipiente producción primitiva y fue anterior a la
  11. 11. 11 industrialización y maquinización de la producción, siendo que la fuerza productiva en cuanto al trabajo, era la mano de obra esclava, es decir, se basa en el uso de mano de obra esclava, para la explotación de recursos y la manufacturación de productos.Se conoce de su existencia en casi todas las culturas antiguas, siendo que quienes realizaban los trabajos destinados a la producción, agraria, pecuaria, manufacturación de productos, así como la explotación minera, la de los bosques y la pesca, es decir, quienes realizaban la mayoría de los trabajos tendientes a la obtención de productos y el mantenimiento de la economía, eran esclavos sujetos al dueño de los mismos, quien disfrutaba de los beneficios del trabajo de los esclavos, siendo que estos últimos, carecían de derechos y de los beneficios de su trabajo. PRODUCCIÓN FEUDAL.- Es aquel que surgió en Europa occidental alrededor del siglo IX y predominó hasta finales del siglo XV, durante el feudalismo. Se trató de una producción económica que se basaba principalmente en el ámbito agrario y pecuario, pero también explotaba los recursos pesqueros, mineros y forestales, con técnicas rudimentarias, por parte de los siervos, quienes estaban sujetos parcialmente al señor feudal, al carecer de tierras propias siendo en ese entonces que los terratenientes y por ende dueños de la producción, eran los nobles y clérigos, quienes explotaban el trabajo de los siervos brindándoles a cambio (al menos nominalmente), protección y permiso de vivir y cultivar en sus tierras amanera de arriendo. Los siervos, nominal mente eran libres a diferencia de los esclavos, pero al estar sujetos a la servidumbre y en el caso de los siervos de la gleba (que estaban sujetos a vivir en el feudo y sometidos al señor feudal sin posibilidad de salir). Si bien la base de la economía era lo que se obtenía del trabajo de la tierra (agricultura y
  12. 12. 12 ganadería), en las ciudades existían actividades de producción económica que no estaban estrechamente ligadas a la tierra, por lo que se podían realizar libres del sometimiento o servidumbre a los señores feudales y terratenientes, es el caso de las artesanías (herrería, carpintería, la construcción, etc.), estas personas se agrupaban en cofradías, gremios y corporaciones, así como también lo hacían los comerciantes, dueños del incipiente comercio de la época. PRODUCCIÓN CAPITALISTA.- Se entiende por método o modo de producción capitalista, al método que se basa en la propiedad privada de los medios de producción (tierras, maquinaria, capital económico). Es el modo económico de producción que siguió al feudal, divide a la sociedad en dos niveles, el de los capitalistas propietarios de los medios productivos y el de los trabajadores o proletarios, quienes carecen de la propiedad de dichos medios de elaboración, siendo que a falta de dichos medios, se encuentran obligados a “vender” su fuerza de trabajo por un salario, para poder así palear las carencias y suministrar los enceres necesarios para su propia subsistencia y la de su familia. PRODUCCIÓN COMUNISTA.- Se trata de un sistema utópico, de producción de bienes materiales, que se basa en la propiedad de los recursos económicos, los medios de producción y las materias primas, por parte de toda la comunidad (el pueblo), de una manera que se logre la omnilateralidad que permitiría (en teoría), la creación de mecanismos de producción altamente desarrollados que permitirían, la obtención en abundancia de los bienes necesarios para la vida de todos los miembros de la comunidad. Este sistema no se ha concretado en
  13. 13. 13 ningún momento histórico, siendo meramente una teoría, la cual ha sido usada como base para movimientos políticos y sociales de tendencia socialista- comunista. PRODUCCIÓN PLANIFICADA.- Se trata de aquella que es planteada, estudiada y planificada desde los primeros procesos (obtención de materias primas, equipo, mano de obra), y tiene una tendencia predefinida para que tipo de artículos, con qué materiales se arán y a qué ritmos se pretenden realizar, teniendo destinado dicha producción hacia un fin previamente establecido (por ejemplo el suministro de zapatos y uniformes para una escuela), preestableciendo también los costes, métodos y tiempos para su culminación, por medio de una planificación detallada (hecha generalmente por una entidad central como puede ser un gobierno o la dirección de una empresa). Tipos de producción según los artículos, manufacturas o bienes que se obtienen: PRODUCCIÓN PRIMARIA.- Se trata de la obtención de beneficios materiales primarios que posteriormente se pueden transformar para la obtención de beneficios. Es el caso de la producción agropecuaria (agricultura y ganadería), la pesca, la obtención de recursos forestales, mineros y petroleros (de petróleo crudo), entre otras actividades económicas productivas dentro del ámbito primario o de base, que posteriormente se pueden utilizar para la elaboración de otros productos.
  14. 14. 14 PRODUCCIÓN SECUNDARIA.- Se trata de aquella que está enfocada a la transformación de las materias primas en productos que otros sectores económico-industriales, transformarán en otros artículos que tras su venta, permitirán la obtención de ganancias económicas. PRODUCCIÓN AGRARIA.- Se trata de las actividades y acciones productivas económicas dentro de las actividades primarias, que se ubican en la obtención de productos agrarios de la tierra, mediante el cultivo de esta. También se le denomina producción agraria, a las cantidades brutas de producto, obtenidas luego de la cosecha de los sembradíos. PRODUCCIÓN GANADERA.- Se entiende por producción pecuaria o ganadera al conjunto de insumos, productos, mano de obra organización y técnicas, tendientes a la obtención de beneficios económicos y de bienes, consecuencia de la explotación de ganados, (vacuno, ovino, porcino, cría de peces, apicultura, avicultura, etc.), obteniéndose productos tales como carnes, lácteos, huevo, miel, pieles, etc. Así como los beneficios económicos de su venta. También se entiende por producción agraria al volumen de productos que en sí se obtienen, es decir, a la cantidad de carne, pieles, huevo o lácteos obtenidos. PRODUCCIÓN MINERA.- Se trata del producto de la extracción de diversos minerales que se realiza mediante la minería. Se entiende por producción minera, al conjunto de cantidades extraídas (en bruto), del subsuelo, por parte
  15. 15. 15 de la industria minera, así como a los beneficios económicos que se obtienen de ella. PRODUCCIÓN FORESTAL.- Se trata del producto de la extracción (tala), de productos forestales, y de su venta.es el resultado del trabajo de las personas que trabajan en los aserraderos, cortando árboles y acerrándolos para su posterior venta, traslado y manufacturación para diversos fines (carpintería, construcción, ebanistería, etc.). PRODUCCIÓN MANUAL.- Es aquella que no utiliza medios mecanizados para la confección o fabricación de enceres, sino que usa exclusivamente la mano de obra humana, siendo entonces que las artesanías (manuales) entran en esta categoría o forma de producción.
  16. 16. 16 BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.significados.com/produccion/ http://www4.ujaen.es/~cruiz/tema2.pdf http://10tipos.com/tipos-de-produccion/

×