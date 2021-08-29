Desarrolloembrionario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESARROLLO EMBRIONARIO Profesor: Integrante: Xiomara Rodríguez Angel Medina C.I.: 13.914.503 HPS-181-00058V Barcelona, Marzo 2018
DESARROLLO EMBRIONARIO El desarrollo embrionario o embriogénesis es el proceso por el cual el embrión se forma y se desarr...
DESARROLLO EMBRIONARIO El desarrollo embrionario comienza con la fecundación.
LA FECUNDACIÓN proceso por medio del cual el óvulo y el espermatozoide se juntan para crear un nuevo ser. La fecundación c...
LA SEGMENTACIÓN
LA SEGMENTACIÓN La segmentación se compone de divisiones mitóticas repetidas del cigoto, lo que resulta en un rápido aumen...
BLASTULACIÓN las sucesivas divisiones de la segmentación conducen a una etapa en la que el cigoto ha alcanzado un gran núm...
GASTRULACIÓN Proceso mediante el cual se establecen las tres capas germinativas (ectodermo, mesodermo y endodermo) en el e...
ORGANOGENESIS Es el conjunto de cambios que permiten que las capas embrionarias (ectodermo, mesodermo y endodermo) se tran...
EL FETO El feto es un vertebrado vivíparo en desarrollo, el cual transcurre desde el momento en que se ha completado la et...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Primer Mes: organización del embrión Ya hemos visto que, tras la fecundación, las células comienzan a ...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Segundo Mes: el bebé es un embrión. Aparecen los botoncitos de las extremidades, que crecerán para for...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Tercer mes: el embrión se convierte en feto. el feto alcanza una longitud total de 10 cm. Tiene todaví...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Cuarto mes: movimientos perceptibles, Las relaciones de proporción entre la cabeza y el cuerpo se modi...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Quinto mes: crece más aprisa. En este momento, el feto mide alrededor de 27 cm. y pesa unos 400 g. La ...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Sexto mes: ve la luz, el feto mide 34 cm. y pesa 1 kg. Los órganos genitales sufren todavía una evoluc...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Séptimo mes: ya está dispuesto el aparato respiratorio, es un período de crecimiento, de aumento muy r...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Octavo mes: doblará su peso, engordando tanto como durante los siete meses precedentes. Sus formas pue...
DESARROLLO DEL FETO Noveno mes: preparado para nacer En el noveno mes, el feto mide 50 cm., y pesa alrededor de 3 kilos.. ...
Desarrolloembrionario

  1. 1. DESARROLLO EMBRIONARIO Profesor: Integrante: Xiomara Rodríguez Angel Medina C.I.: 13.914.503 HPS-181-00058V Barcelona, Marzo 2018 REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD DE YACAMBÚ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES PROGRAMA DE LICENCIATURA EN PSICOLOGÍA LABORATORIO DE BIOLOGÍA
  2. 2. DESARROLLO EMBRIONARIO El desarrollo embrionario o embriogénesis es el proceso por el cual el embrión se forma y se desarrolla.
  3. 3. DESARROLLO EMBRIONARIO El desarrollo embrionario comienza con la fecundación.
  4. 4. LA FECUNDACIÓN proceso por medio del cual el óvulo y el espermatozoide se juntan para crear un nuevo ser. La fecundación comienza en el momento en que los espermatozoides ingresan a la vagina durante el coito y se desplazan hasta llegar a las trompas de Falopio una vez allí se une al óvulo y lo fecunda. Es en este momento cuando el espermatozoide mezcla su núcleo con el del gameto y ambos unen su información genética en el cigoto.
  5. 5. LA SEGMENTACIÓN
  6. 6. LA SEGMENTACIÓN La segmentación se compone de divisiones mitóticas repetidas del cigoto, lo que resulta en un rápido aumento en el número de células (blastómeros). La segmentación se produce como el cigoto pasa a lo largo de la trompa uterina hacia el útero.
  7. 7. BLASTULACIÓN las sucesivas divisiones de la segmentación conducen a una etapa en la que el cigoto ha alcanzado un gran número de células. A esta etapa se le denomina blástula y aparece como una bola o pelota, con una cavidad en su interior que se denomina blastocele.
  8. 8. GASTRULACIÓN Proceso mediante el cual se establecen las tres capas germinativas (ectodermo, mesodermo y endodermo) en el embrión. Tras este proceso se quedan formadas dos capas germinativas, el ectodermo (en la zona que da al exterior) y el endodermo (en la zona que da al interior)
  9. 9. ORGANOGENESIS Es el conjunto de cambios que permiten que las capas embrionarias (ectodermo, mesodermo y endodermo) se transformen en los diferentes órganos que conforman un organismo. período comprendido entre la tercera a la octava semana de desarrollo. Al termino del segundo mes se han formado todos los órganos, se ha formado el feto.
  10. 10. EL FETO El feto es un vertebrado vivíparo en desarrollo, el cual transcurre desde el momento en que se ha completado la etapa embrionaria hasta antes de que se produzca el nacimiento, convirtiéndose en un neonato.
  11. 11. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Primer Mes: organización del embrión Ya hemos visto que, tras la fecundación, las células comienzan a multiplicarse y que el huevo, a su llegada al útero, es un pequeño amasijo de células. Tiene el aspecto de una larva sin patas, enrollada sobre ella misma, con un extremo hinchado, la futura cabeza, dotada de una aberturas branquiales, como las de un pez. En la cara ventral del embrión se distingue también el saliente del corazón. Las primeras contracciones cardíacas aparecen hacia el veinteavo día y suponen el comienzo de la circulación sanguínea embrionaria. Al final del primer mes, se esboza el sistema nervioso.
  12. 12. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Segundo Mes: el bebé es un embrión. Aparecen los botoncitos de las extremidades, que crecerán para formar los brazos y las piernas. Comienzan a formarse la mayor parte de los órganos. El corazón se estructura de una forma más completa. Se distingue un esbozo de los ojos, de las orejas y de la boca.
  13. 13. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Tercer mes: el embrión se convierte en feto. el feto alcanza una longitud total de 10 cm. Tiene todavía una cabeza muy gruesa en relación con el resto del cuerpo. Se dibuja el cuello, la nariz toma forma, aparecen los párpados que se suelen entre sí y el sexo es fácilmente identificable. Se distinguen las uñas.
  14. 14. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Cuarto mes: movimientos perceptibles, Las relaciones de proporción entre la cabeza y el cuerpo se modifican, ya que el cuerpo se desarrolla más rápidamente. se modelan con más nitidez los rasgos del rostro y aparecen los cabellos. Es también el momento en que la madre siente moverse a su hijo por vez primera.
  15. 15. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Quinto mes: crece más aprisa. En este momento, el feto mide alrededor de 27 cm. y pesa unos 400 g. La nariz comienza a osificarse y las aletas están ya abiertas. A los cinco meses, el feto goza aún de mucho espacio y no se priva de moverse. Puede que comience en esta época a chuparse el pulgar.
  16. 16. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Sexto mes: ve la luz, el feto mide 34 cm. y pesa 1 kg. Los órganos genitales sufren todavía una evolución importante: aparecen las glándulas uterinas y bajan los sacos vaginales y los testículos. El feto percibe sonidos, oye el ruido regular del corazón materno y puede sentirse molestado por los borborigmos intempestivos de los intestinos o por los ruidos procedentes del exterior.
  17. 17. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Séptimo mes: ya está dispuesto el aparato respiratorio, es un período de crecimiento, de aumento muy rápido de peso y de tamaño, y de maduración. el árbol respiratorio, con sus ramificaciones de bronquios, se coloca en su sitio. El conjunto muscular y esquelético del tórax alcanza el grado de desarrollo necesario para la función respiratoria, al mismo tiempo que los centros nerviosos que lo dirigen.
  18. 18. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Octavo mes: doblará su peso, engordando tanto como durante los siete meses precedentes. Sus formas pues se redondean, su piel se hace mas tensa sobre una delgada capa de grasa. Sus uñas y sus cabellos siguen creciendo. Los huesos de los pies, de las manos y el esternón son todavía cartilaginosos. Al final del octavo mes, el feto mide 45 cm. y pesa 2.200 gramos.
  19. 19. DESARROLLO DEL FETO Noveno mes: preparado para nacer En el noveno mes, el feto mide 50 cm., y pesa alrededor de 3 kilos.. Ha adquirido fuerza y comienza a sentirse muy estrecho en su receptáculo, hecho que manifiesta dando patadas, pudiendo alcanzar en ocasiones las costillas de la madre, cuando consigue estirar las piernas. En esta etapa ya ha completado todos los procesos desarrollo, y ya esta listo para nacer.

