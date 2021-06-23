Successfully reported this slideshow.
Internet
Jun. 23, 2021

Las tic en la sociedad

las TIC sabemos que son las TIC pero no sabemos si en todas las comunidades que hay se usan igual acá de demostrara las diferencias

Las tic en la sociedad

  1. 1. Las TIC en la sociedad Karla Yesenia Domínguez Cabrera M1C2G31-068 21/06/2021
  2. 2. Las TIC en la sociedad Introducción las actividades económicas que se desempeñen, el uso de las computadoras y la conexión a Internet se ha hecho necesaria en la actualidad. La conexión por medio del Internet y de los dispositivos inteligentes hacen que las actividades laborales sean mucho más fáciles y rápidas tambíen las empresas grandes y pequeñas han crecido significativamente por tener la posibilidad de ofrecer sus productos o servicios por medio del Internet.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo usan mi compañera las TIC en su comunidad Para saber si las TIC se usan ogual en las comunidades asi que le pregunte a una compañera como usan las TIC lo que menciono mi compañera fue que usan las TIC para comunicar con su familia o amigos así usan las TIC en su comunidad tambíen agrego que ella usa las TIC por su trabajo ya que se comunica con con sus clientes ya que trabaja como cultura de bellaza
  4. 4. ¿Como se usan las TIC en mi comunidad ? las TIC en el ámbito familiar, lo utilizamos para comunicarnos con la familia por medio de redes sociales, entretenimiento con videojuegos, ver la tele y con las alertas vecinales. En el trabajo mi comunidad se ve beneficiada vendiendo objetos por Internet o anunciando algún servicio de trabajo en mi caso las TIC me ayuda estar comunicada con mis patrones. En la parte educativa son utilizadas para buscar información, entrar a las clases y entregar trabajos por internet.
  5. 5. CONCLUCIÓN • Sabemos lo importante que es son las TIC ya que como herramienta educativa, es que permiten lograr un mayor acceso a contenidos para obtener información, facilitando el proceso de aprendizaje, y permitiendo obtener herramientas para la resolución de problemas y la participación social. En el ámbito de aprendizaje es importante para el acceso a la información, en el ámbito de generar aprenidaje depende de como se le de pero con un gran manejo información digital permite un aprendizaje integral, Solución de problemas una de las ventajas del acceso a las fuentes digitales es poder obtener ideas y herramientas necesarias para la adecuada resolución de problemas, por ultimo Participación social el conocimiento del entorno social se facilita mediante el uso de este recurso.

