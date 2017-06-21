RESUMEN ESTADO DEL ARTE SOBRE EL DESARROLLO COGNITIVO INVOLUCRADO EN LOS PROCESOS DE APRENDIZAJE Y ENSEÑANZA CON INTEGRACI...
Características de un laboratorio de computo *visita ocasional *uso asistido *equipos compartidos *uso predominante inform...
Desventajas *En el ámbitopara el aprendizaje:Tienendistraccionesenlosalumnos,dispersión,muchapérdida de tiempo, informacio...
Tics y el desarrollo cognitvo

  1. 1. RESUMEN ESTADO DEL ARTE SOBRE EL DESARROLLO COGNITIVO INVOLUCRADO EN LOS PROCESOS DE APRENDIZAJE Y ENSEÑANZA CON INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS TIC Un modelo1:1 esenprimerlugar,unaestrategiade inclusiónde tecnologíaenlaescuela,que tiene como condición necesaria la distribución masiva de computadoras portátiles(puedenser laptops, netbooks, tablets pc, u otras) estudiante de una escuela, pueblo o jurisdicción en forma individual, y el poner a disposición equipostambiénparalosdocentes.Que se trate de equiposportátilesesunelementoconstitutivo y diferencial del modelo.Al disponerde unequipoporpersona,alumnosydocentestienenacceso constante e ilimitado a la tecnología, al mismo tiempo y compartiendo estándares comunes de software y hardware, lo cual facilita la colaboración. La inclusiónde tecnologíasenlaprácticaeducativa,comose sabe,nosiempreesidéntica.Mientras que en algunas instituciones es recibida con expectativa y entusiasmo, en otras es recibida con dudas, recelo o temor (aun cuando, como dijimos,exista consenso acerca de la importancia de su incorporación). En todos los casos, la inclusión de equipamiento produce algún cambio en la dinámica de trabajo, modifica tiempos, espacios, distribución de contenidos. Muchas veces, este primer impacto es aprovechado por las instituciones para generar cambios a largo plazo. Otras veces,loscambiosse licúanylatecnologíapasaaformarparte del paisaje de laescuela,singenerar mayores cambios en las prácticas. Laboratoriode computación,laformaprivilegiadaenlaque hasta el momentose han incorporado las tecnologías en las escuelas. Este modelo de laboratorio, tradicionalmente, presenta distribuciones espaciales y características limitadas. CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES EN CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y CRIMINOLÓGICAS PLANTEL: DOC. ERAZO MATERIA: ADMINISTRACIÓN DE TECNOLOGÍA PROFESORA:SÁNCHEZ AMBRIZ MERCEDES LETICIA FECHADE ENTREGA: 03 DE JUNIO 2017 ALUMNOS: OZUNA LAZCANO KARLA MELINA JIMENES HERNANDEZ JOSE DE JESUS
  2. 2. Características de un laboratorio de computo *visita ocasional *uso asistido *equipos compartidos *uso predominante informático *contacto limitado entre los alumnos y equipo Losmodelos1a1, por suparte,al ponerel acentoenlamovilidad,invitanaexperimentar yarevisar este aspecto de las prácticas. Por definición, la existencia de equipos portátiles promueve el movimientoal interiordel aula,de la institución,e inclusive haciael exterior.El pesoy la formade estosequiposfavorece laimplementaciónde nuevasdistribucionesyel uso con finespedagógicos de espacios también novedosos. Aunque esta afirmación parezca obvia, es este un motivo fundamental paraoptarpor estamodalidad,yallíradica buenaparte de supotencial de cambiode las prácticas. PROS Y CONTRAS DEL MODELO 1 A 1 Ventajas *Es una nueva forma de construís conocimiento *ofrece la posibilidad de adecuar su uso a distintas estrategias didácticas y metodológicas a diferentes momentos de la práctica docente *Se quiere una mínima familiarización y dominio de los equipos *es posible combinarambosmétodosde trabajoinclusomejorarlosanterioresocomplementarlos con nuevas practicas *se utilizaparavariostiposde accionesdesdeescribirunatarea orealizarunesquemahastautilizar herramientas más avanzadas.
  3. 3. Desventajas *En el ámbitopara el aprendizaje:Tienendistraccionesenlosalumnos,dispersión,muchapérdida de tiempo, informaciones en donde no se tiene que fiar, información incompleta y superficial en donde afectatantoen laenseñanzayaprendizaje,visiónparcial de larealidadydependenciade los demás. * En el ámbitode losestudiantes:Adicciónenellos,Aislamiento,cansanciovisual,problemasfísicos, pérdida de tiempo, comportamientos indebidos, falta de conocimientos de los lenguajes, virus, pornografía, uso indebido de la informática, esfuerzo económico. * En el ámbito de los profesores: Estrés,mínimo esfuerzo para el desarrollo de las ideas, desfases respecto a otras actividades, problemas en el mantenimiento de ordenadores, supeditación a los sistemasinformáticos,mayordedicaciónalainformáticayno a loslibrosy necesidadde actualizar equipos. Conclusión: Este modelo es muy funcional pues es una incursiónal nuevo mundo de la educación y promueve estar al par de los grandes países en el ámbito educativo, lo malo aquí es que no ha habido una regulación sobre el verdadero propósitode tener una computadora como apoyo escolar y utilizar este medio para los fines correctos , también antes de querer incursionar tecnológicamente una escuela el gobierno debería tomar en cuenta que hay escuelas muy arraigadas que ni siquiera cuentan con el mobiliario básico y que están en deplorables condiciones , darles manteamiento y luegosi incorporaral país a este movimientoque seriade granayuday muy funcional si se utilizara de manera correcta , si se informara la intención de la forma correcta y los fines a los cuales se quiere y se necesita llegar.

