Comportamientos t�picos de una baja autoestima
  1. 1. Comportamientos t�picos de una baja autoestima
  2. 2. Comportamientos t�picos Respuesta equivocada respuesta correcta Rechazar los cumplidos Lo dices porque me quieres mucho Gracias Inventar excusas para explicar porqu� me veo bien Que este color me va muy bien Gracias
  3. 3. Comportamientos t�picos Respuesta equivocada respuesta correcta Darle cr�dito a los dem�s Cuando se merecedor del mismo todo Te lo debo a mi manager Gracias por decirlo Tener que usar referencias de otras personas cuando habla Como dice de la m�s popular de grupo estoy de acuerdo con la idea
  4. 4. Comportamientos t�picos Respuesta equivocada respuesta correcta Apoyarme decisiones y opiniones en los dem�s Lo compr� porque mi pap� me dijo Me gust� mucho Negarme a pedir algo que me gusta o quiero no Gracias �C�mo sab�as que me encantar�a? �si por favor!
  5. 5. Comportamientos t�picos Respuesta equivocada respuesta correcta Evitar darme un gusto Mejor no Me lo merezco

