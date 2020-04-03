Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Actividad 5: Educación en la diabetes Juárez Flores Karla 2 C
Tema: Incorporar el manejo nutricional dentro del estilo de vida El manejo nutricional para un paciente diabético es muy i...
Es muy recomendable que la familia se ponga a dieta con la persona diabética de este modo evitaremos que caiga en provocac...
El grupo de alimentos que debe consumir una persona diabética son: cereales; como por ejemplo papa, tortilla de maíz, elo...
Tips nutricionales para una persona diabética Combinar los diferentes alimentos existentes en el plato del bien comer (ima...
Dinámica
Tema: Detectar y prevenir enfermedades crónicas Como ya se sabe si no se cuida la diabetes puede traer consigo muchas cons...
Para prevenir estas enfermedades crónicas se debe hacer: Verificación de los niveles de la glucosa muy frecuentemente Ir...
Dinámica
Tema: Medición de glicemia y uso de sus resultados para la toma de decisiones en el autocuidado La medición de la glucosa ...
Las personas con diabetes deben proceder cada mañana al levantarse y 2 horas después de comer, a la medición de los nivele...
De acuerdo a los resultados los pacientes deberán tomar la mejor decisión de su cuidado, es decir si ven que los niveles d...
Dinámica Contestar las siguientes preguntas 1. ¿cuales son los valores normales de glicemia en ayuno en una persona diabét...
Fuentes bibliográficas • https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-revista-medica-clinica-las-condes- 202-numeros-anteriores • ht...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Incorporar el manejo nutricional dentro del estilo de vida

28 views

Published on

diapositivas acerca de la educación en diabetes,

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Incorporar el manejo nutricional dentro del estilo de vida

  1. 1. Actividad 5: Educación en la diabetes Juárez Flores Karla 2 C
  2. 2. Tema: Incorporar el manejo nutricional dentro del estilo de vida El manejo nutricional para un paciente diabético es muy importante ya que deben saber que comer y que no, y por supuesto las cantidades Debemos estar consientes que la familia es un aspecto muy importante en el manejo nutricional de los diabéticos
  3. 3. Es muy recomendable que la familia se ponga a dieta con la persona diabética de este modo evitaremos que caiga en provocaciones de consumir comida que no es favorable para ese tipo de pacientes.
  4. 4. El grupo de alimentos que debe consumir una persona diabética son: cereales; como por ejemplo papa, tortilla de maíz, elote, avena, pastas, etc.  frutas y verduras Leguminosas; como por ejemplo frijoles, lentejas, garbanzos, soya, entre otros productos lácteos: que viene siendo la leche, queso, crema, etc.
  5. 5. Tips nutricionales para una persona diabética Combinar los diferentes alimentos existentes en el plato del bien comer (imagen de la diapositiva anterior) Alimentos comercializados para las personas con diabetes pueden contener grandes cantidades de fructosa (como los jugos), por lo que no deben ser consumidos. El consumo de 190 g aproximadamente de leguminosas por día, parece contribuir a una dieta de baja glucosa y reduce el riesgo de enfermedades del corazón así como reducción de la presión arterial El consumo de alcohol puede aumentar el riesgo de hipoglucemia, es decir una baja de glucosa en sangre.
  6. 6. Dinámica
  7. 7. Tema: Detectar y prevenir enfermedades crónicas Como ya se sabe si no se cuida la diabetes puede traer consigo muchas consecuencias cómo lo son:  Ceguera  Nefropatías  Neuropatías  Perdida de la sensibilidad de las extremidades inferiores  Difícil cicatrización en las heridas
  8. 8. Para prevenir estas enfermedades crónicas se debe hacer: Verificación de los niveles de la glucosa muy frecuentemente Ir a las citas con el medico Checar su presión arterial de manera recurrente Hacer actividad física Llevar una dieta saludable No consumir cosas con mucho endulzante Detectar las enfermedades a tiempo nos evita muchas complicaciones a largo plazo, por ende debemos de tener conocimiento sobre la enfermedad e ir constantemente al medico
  9. 9. Dinámica
  10. 10. Tema: Medición de glicemia y uso de sus resultados para la toma de decisiones en el autocuidado La medición de la glucosa es vital para tener un buen cuidado como un paciente diabético. Para esto debemos conocer los valores normales para así de este modo tomar la mejor decisión de autocuidado.
  11. 11. Las personas con diabetes deben proceder cada mañana al levantarse y 2 horas después de comer, a la medición de los niveles de glucosa en sangre. Los valores normales para una persona diabética son: Condición Con diabetes En ayuno 70-130 mg/dl 2 horas después de comer Menos de 180 mg/ dl Para tomar la glucosa se recomiendan ciertos horarios cómo los siguientes: • Antes de cada comida • 2 horas después de comer • Antes de dormir
  12. 12. De acuerdo a los resultados los pacientes deberán tomar la mejor decisión de su cuidado, es decir si ven que los niveles de glucosa son altos, deben tratar de bajarlos ya sea con el medicamento o llevando una vida mas saludable. Recordemos que si llevamos una vida con bajos niveles de glucosa podemos evitar que haya graves consecuencias a largo plazo.
  13. 13. Dinámica Contestar las siguientes preguntas 1. ¿cuales son los valores normales de glicemia en ayuno en una persona diabética? a)menos de 180 mg/ dl b)70-140 mg/dl c)140-160 mg/dl 2. ¿Cuáles son los horarios adecuados para tomar la glicemia? a)antes de comer b)en la tarde c)1 hora después de comer
  14. 14. Fuentes bibliográficas • https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-revista-medica-clinica-las-condes- 202-numeros-anteriores • http://www.imss.gob.mx/sites/all/statics/guiasclinicas/751GER.pdf

×