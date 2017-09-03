HAFEZ AL- ASAD revolución correctiva presidente:1971 -2000. BASHAR AL-ASAD ACTUAL PRESIDENTE
Primavera Árabe movimiento social remodelación política diciembre de 2010, Túnez protestas en masa anti-gubernamentales E...
CRONOLOGIA 1. insurreccion civil enero de 2011 2. marzo DARAA "Cuna de la Revolución“. El gobierno respondió a las protest...
• El primer enfrentamiento Armado de gran calibre junio de 2011 en la localidad de Provincia de idlib • El 31 de julio, un...
2012 los combates llegaron a Damasco, la capital, y a la segunda ciudad del país, Alepo. BASHAR consiguió ayuda de sus ali...
Los rebeldes fueron creciendo y obteniendo armas, una parte de ellas “financiadas por Arabia Saudí y Catar” Marzo 2013 ELS...
• En septiembre del 2014, una coalicion internacional :EEUU, Jordania, Catar, Arabia Saudí y los Emiratos Árabes Unidos (E...
Traumatismos Hipotermia infecciones intoxicaciones son las patologías más frecuentes del refugiado
GRACIAS
Guerra de siria
Guerra de siria
Guerra de siria
Guerra de siria
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guerra de siria

50 views

Published on

resumen de la guerra de siria

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
50
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Guerra de siria

  1. 1. HAFEZ AL- ASAD revolución correctiva presidente:1971 -2000. BASHAR AL-ASAD ACTUAL PRESIDENTE
  2. 2. Primavera Árabe movimiento social remodelación política diciembre de 2010, Túnez protestas en masa anti-gubernamentales En febrero de 2011 revoluciones  Túnez y Egipto  gobiernos derrocados. También en Libia manifestaciones rebelión armada guerra civil
  3. 3. CRONOLOGIA 1. insurreccion civil enero de 2011 2. marzo DARAA "Cuna de la Revolución“. El gobierno respondió a las protestas con disparos a manifestantes, arrestos masivos, tortura de prisioneros, brutalidad policial y censura de los eventos
  4. 4. • El primer enfrentamiento Armado de gran calibre junio de 2011 en la localidad de Provincia de idlib • El 31 de julio, un grupo de desertores del ejército forman el llamado EJERCITO LIBRE DE SIRIRIA ELS líder a RIYAD AL- ASAAD .
  5. 5. 2012 los combates llegaron a Damasco, la capital, y a la segunda ciudad del país, Alepo. BASHAR consiguió ayuda de sus aliados. Primero de Irán y de (el movimiento chií libanés) Hizbulá, las milicias (chiís) de Pakistán, Afganistán, Irak y a la Guardia Revolucionaria iraní
  6. 6. Los rebeldes fueron creciendo y obteniendo armas, una parte de ellas “financiadas por Arabia Saudí y Catar” Marzo 2013 ELS entraron a RAQQA ESTADOS UNIDOS Comenzó a entrenar rebeldes en Jordania y FRANCIA - INGLATERRA prometieron aumentar su ayuda a los mismos.
  7. 7. • En septiembre del 2014, una coalicion internacional :EEUU, Jordania, Catar, Arabia Saudí y los Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU) empezó a bombardear al EI. • FRANCIA incicio los ataques en septiembre del 2015 y el Reino Unido, en diciembre. • Rusia comenzó en septiembre atacando a “los terroristas del EI”. Pero además, ha bombardeado a grupos rebeldes
  8. 8. Traumatismos Hipotermia infecciones intoxicaciones son las patologías más frecuentes del refugiado
  9. 9. GRACIAS

×