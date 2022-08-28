New Microsoft Office PowerPoint Presentation(1).pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. Maternal and child health and safe motherhood Dr Ashish Chaudhary 1st Year Resident Department of Obstetric& gynaecology Pokhara academy of health science Moderator- Prof Dr Dela Joshi Singh
  2. 2. Objectives • To understand about maternal and child health • Components of maternal & child health ,its objectives & goals • Global and national scenario of maternal and child health • To know the concept of safe motherhood • Pillars of safe motherhood • Different programmes running in Nepal
  3. 3. Maternal & Child health(MCH) • Maternal & Child health is an important public health issue because we have the opportunity to end preventable death among all women,childhren & adolescent & to greatly improve their health & wellbeing. • Maternal & child health care is the health service provided to the mother(womenin their child bearing age) & childhren. • The targets for MCH are all women in their reproductive age group i.e 15-49 year of age,children,school age population & adolescent.
  4. 4. Objectives of MCH a) Reduction of maternal,perinatal,infant & childhoodmortality & morbidity. b) Promotion of reproductive health. c) Promotion of physical & psychological development of child & adolescent within the family. Ultimate objective of MCH service is lifelong health.
  5. 5. Global scenario • Approximately 810 women died from preventable causes related to pregnancy & childbirth. • Between 2000 & 2017,the maternal mortality ratio(MMR) dropped by about38% worldwide • 94%of all maternal deaths occur in low & lower middle income countries. • Young adolescents(age 10-14)face a higher risk of complications & death as a result of pregnancy than other women. • IMR 65 deaths per1000 live births in 1990. • IN 2018 IMR 29 per 1000 live births.
  6. 6. Scenario of Nepal • Decline in MMR from 539 per 100000 livebirths in 1996 to 281 in 2006. • In 2016 MMR reaches 239. • Infant mortality rate in 2021 was 25.19 per 1000 live births • Infant mortality rate recorded to be 24.87 per 1000 live births in 2022.
  7. 7. Sustainable Development Goals (2016 2030) • Reduce current MMR from 239 to 70 deaths per 100000 live births by 2030. • NMR From current 21 to less than 12 deaths per 1000 live births. • Still birth rate from 18 to below 12.5 deaths per 1000 live births by 2030
  8. 8. Components of MCH a) Family planning & reproductive health service. b) Maternal ,newborn & child health services. c) Health communications. d) Health accomodities & supplies. e) Health system strengthening.
  9. 9. Factors affecting MCH a) Race &Ethenicity. b) Age. c) Duration of marriage. d) Education. e) Occupation. f) Income. g) Parity. h) Husband’sEducation
  10. 10. Safemotherhood • Safe motherhood programme initiated in 1997 with significant safe motherhood policy in 1998. • Goal is to reduce maternal & neonatal morbidity & mortality & improve maternal &neonatal health through preventive & promotive activities by addressing avoidable factors that cause death during pregnancy.
  11. 11. Why safe motherhood? • In 2007 there were at least 3.2 million stillborn babies, 4 million neonatal deaths and more than half a million maternal deaths globally. • Every day in 2017, about 810 women died due to complications of pregnancy and child birth. Most of these could have been prevented. • Maternal and neonatal deaths are still high and unacceptable.
  12. 12. • Over half of maternal deaths are due to prevantable or treatable conditions. • For newborns,most deaths are due to premature birth,infections & complicationsof asphyxia,again all preventable or treatable conditions.
  13. 13. Objective • Improve quality and increase access to family planning&maternalhealth care service. • Educate couples to ensure they have the best chance for a wanted& safe pregnancy
  14. 14. Main strategies of the Safe Motherhood Programme a) Promoting inter-sectoral coordination and collaboration at Federal, Provincial, districts and Local levels to ensure commitment and action for promoting safe motherhood with a focus on poor and excluded groups. b) Strengthening and expanding delivery by skilled birth attendants and providing basic and comprehensive obstetric care services at all levels. Interventions include: ➢ developing the infrastructure for delivery and emergency obstetric care;
  15. 15. ➢ standardizing basic maternity care and emergency obstetric care at appropriate levels of the health care system; ➢ Strengthening human resource management — training and deployment of advanced skilled birth attendant (ASBA), SBA, anaesthesia assistant and contracting short-term human resources for expansion of services sites; ➢ establishing a functional referral system with airlifting for emergency referrals from remote areas, the provision of stretchers in Palika wards and emergency referral funds in all remote districts; and
  16. 16. c) Strengthening community-based awareness on birth preparedness and complication readiness through FCHVs and increasing access to maternal health information and services. d) Supporting activities that raise the status of women in society. e) Promoting research on safe motherhood to contribute to improved planning, higher quality services and more cost-effective interventions.
  17. 17. Pillars of safe motherhood • Also considered as basic principles of safe motherhood
  18. 18. Cause of Deaths in Hospitals
  19. 19. Cause of Deaths at Community
  20. 20. Cause of newborn Deaths
  21. 21. Indirtect cause a) 3 Delays Delay in the decision to seek care(seeking care) Delay arrival at a health facility(reaching care) Delay inobtaining the adequate treatment(receiving care)
  22. 22. b. Accessibility Health services & facilities are still not available in every knock & corner of many countries. Lack of accessibility promotes in delay
  23. 23. c. Poverty people of rural areas do not fancy health facilities seeking health services often is not the priority to those people who have toworry about hands to mouths.
  24. 24. d. Cultural practices Traditional practices often prevent individual from seeking health care. Unsafe Abortion is also an example of cultural practice
  25. 25. Major Activities A. Community level maternal and newborn health Intervention • Family Welfare Division (FWD) continued to expand and maintain MNH activities at community level including the Birth Preparedness Package (jeevansurakshaflipchart and card) and distribution of Matri SurakshaChakki(misoprostol) to prevent postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) in home deliveries.
  26. 26. B. Rural Ultra Sound Program Aim for the timely identification of pregnant women with risks of obstetric complication to refer to CEONC centers. • By Trained nurses ( SBA)
  27. 27. C. Human resources • Recruiting human resource (Staff nurses, ANMs) on short term contracts to ensure 24 hour services on MNH at PHCCs and health posts. • FWD has been coordinating with the National Health Training Centre (NHTC) and the National Academy for Medical Sciences (NAMS) for the pre-service and in- service training of health workers. • NHTC provides training on SBA, ASBA, Anaesthesia assistant, operating theatre management, familyplanning (including implants and IUCD), CAC and antenatal ultrasonography. .
  28. 28. D. Expansion and quality improvement of service delivery sites FWD continuedto expand 24/7 service delivery sites like birthing centres, BEONC and CEONC sites at PHCCs, health posts and hospitals. • By the end of 2076/77 CEONC services were established in 72 districts among which 71 districts were functional throughout the year.
  29. 29. E. PNC home visit (micro planning for PNC) • Access to and utilization of post-natal care services is a major challenge while the majority of maternal deaths occur during post-natal period. • This programme had been initiated from FY 2074/75 and ithas been expanding gradually.
  30. 30. F. Emergency referral funds • It is estimated that 15 percent of pregnant women will develop serious complications during theirpregnancies and deliveries, and 5 to 10 percent of them will need caesarean section deliveries (WHO, 2015) to avoid deaths or long- term morbidity. • In cases of difficult geographical terrain and unavailable CEONC services, it is crucial that these women are referred to appropriate centres. • address this issue FWD allocated emergency referral funds to six provinces (1, Bagmati, Gandaki province, 5, Karnali and Sudurpaschim Province) for air lifting of women in need of immediate transfer to higher centres. A total of 7,500,000 Rupees was allocated to six Provinces.
  31. 31. G. Safe abortion services • Global and national evidence shows that many women face unwantedpregnancy including due to limited access to family planning information and services. Such women who cannot access safe abortion services in a timely way are at a high risk of developing complications due to unsafe abortions, or in the worst case, suicide due to social pressure. • In Nepal abortion rate among WRA is 42 per 1000 women of reproductive age women (15-49), highest in central region (59) and lowest in Far Western region (21). Out of all these abortions, only 42 percent were provided legaly at government approved sites.
  32. 32. H. Obstetric first aid orientations • In 2070/71, FHD started orienting paramedics on first aid to manage obstetric complications at health facilities without birthing centres and to enable paramedics to support SBAs and ANMs at times of emergency
  33. 33. I.Aama Surakshya Program and Free New born Programme • Aama Programme Provision A. For a women delivering their babies in health institutions. Transport incentive for institutional delivery: Cash payment to women immediatediately after institutional delivery (NPR 3,000 in mountains, NPR 2,000in hills and NRP RS 1000 in Terais) Incentive to women for 4 ANC visits – NRs.800 on completion of four ANC visits
  34. 34. Free institutional delivery services For a normal delivery, -health facilities with < 25 beds: NRs. 1,000 -health facilities with >=25 beds: NRs. 1,500 For complicateddeliveries - health facilities receive NRs. 3,000 For c-section & other laparotomies -health facilities receiveNRs7,000 For Anti D administration for Rh Negative -health facilities receive NRs 5,000
  35. 35. b. Incentives to health service provider: • For deliveries: A payment of NPR 300 to health workers for attending all types of deliveries
  36. 36. Newborn Care Programme Provision • a. For sick newborns: • There are four different types of package (Package 0, Package A, B, and Package C) for sick newborns case management. • The cost of package of care include 0 Cost for Packages 0, and NPR 1000, NRP 2000 and NRP 5000 for package A, B and C respectively. Health facilities can claim a maximum of NPR 8,000 (packages A+B+C), depending on medicines, diagnostic and treatment services provided. • b. Incentives to health service provider: • A payment of NPR 300 to health workers for providing all forms of packaged services to be arranged from health facility reimbursement amounts
  37. 37. sn Types of treatment provided services Unit cost 1 Package 0 Resuscitation, KMC, antibioticsas per protocol No cost 2 Package A Antibiotics andother drugs as per national neonatal protocol, NS, RL, 5% dextrose, 10 % dextrose, 1/5 NS with5% or 10 % dextrose, KCL, adrenaline, buroset, iv cannula lab-CBC, ESR, CRP, RBS, blood group, serumbilirubin, oxygen, x ray/usg rs1000 3 Package B Phototherapy, lab-bloodcs, RFT, serumcalcium, lumber puncture and CSF analysis Medicine-dopamine, dobutamine, phenobarbitone, phenytoin, midazolam, calcium gluconate, aminophylline, bubble CPAP rs2000 4 Package C NICUadmissionmust, NICU bedside USG, NICU portable x ray, lab- ABG, magnesium, chloride, serum osmolarity, urine specific gravity, urine electrolyte, double volume exchange transfusion, blood transfusion, Medicine caffine Mechanical ventilation Rs 5000 Newborn treatment package adopted by government of Nepal
  38. 38. J.Nyano jhola programme • This programme is being implemented in all 77 districts of Nepal • Protects newborn from hyopthermia and infection. • 2sets of clothes(bhoto,daura,napkins,cap)- mother & newborn. • 1 set of wrapper & mat-baby. • 1set of gown-mother.
  39. 39. Antenatal care • WHO recommends a minimum of four antenatal check-ups at regular intervals to all pregnantwomen(at the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy). • During these visits women should receive the following services and general health check-ups: Blood pressure, weight and foetal heart rate monitoring. IEC and BCC on pregnancy, childbirth and early new born care and family planning. Information on danger signs during pregnancy, childbirth and in the postpartum period, and timely referral to appropriate health facilities. Early detection and managementof complications during pregnancy. Provision of tetanus toxoid and diphtheria (Td) immunization, iron folic acid tablets and deworming tablets to all pregnant women, and malaria prophylaxis where necessary.
  40. 40. Delivery care • Delivery care services include: -skilled birth attendance at home and facility-based deliveries; -early detection of complicated cases and management or referral (after providing obstetric 1st aid) to an appropriate health facility where 24 hours’ emergency obstetric services are available; and -the registration of births and maternal and neonatal deaths
  41. 41. 6 “C” during Delivery 1.Clean hands and fingernails 2.Clean surface for delivery 3.Clean blade 4.Clean tie for the cord 5.Clean cord care 6.Clean perineum
  42. 42. Clean Delivery Kit ( Sutkeri Samagri ) Objective:to make home births safer Used during home delivery – Razor – One plastic coin – One plastic sheet – Gloves – Thread – Soap
  43. 43. Emergency obstetric care • Basic emergency obstetric and newborn care (BEONC) covers the management of pregnancy complications by assisted vaginal delivery (vacuum or forceps), the manual removal of placentas, the removal of retained products of abortion (manual vacuum aspiration), and the administration of parental drugs (for postpartum haemorrhage, infection and pre-eclampsia and eclampsia) and the resuscitation of newborns and referrals. • Comprehensive emergency obstetric care (CEONC) includes surgery (caesarean section), anaesthesia and blood transfusion along width BEONC function.
  44. 44. Postnatal care • Currently, the GoN follows the protocol of three PNC checks: at 24 hours after birth, three days and then at seven days. But currently, there is no system for postnatal follow-up of mothers at home, both for home births and institutional births. • Further, the WHO provided guidance in 2015 recommending four PNC visits: at 24 hours, three days, between 7–14 days and at six weeks after birth. • Nepal’s PNC protocol needs to be updated as per this guidance and measures should be taken to ensure that the guidance is followed.
  45. 45. Postnatal care includes; Routine examination - • recording weight, pallor, blood pressure and tone of the abdominal muscles and examination of the breast. Pelvic examination - • Postpartum exercises may be continued for another 4–6 weeks • immunizations • to continue breastfeeding for 6 months. • Family planning counseling and guidance • Management of : Irregular vaginal bleeding ,Backache ,Urinary and anal incontinence, uterine descent,retroversion and so on.
  46. 46. Implementation of Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) • was designed to measure and track all maternal deaths in real time with the objective to understand the underlying factors contributing to mortality and to provide guidance for how to respond to and prevent future deaths. • Community-based MDSR: At present, community based MDSR program is being implemented at 12 districts. In the community- based MDSR program, only maternal deaths are reviewed and responses are planned.
  47. 47. Hospital-based MPDSR: At present, 77 hospitals are implementingMPDSR program. In the hospitals, every maternal death is reviewed individually and perinatal deaths are reviewed on a monthly basis and responses are planned. maternal death review(MDR)- done within 72 hour.
  48. 48. Essential Newborn care • Majority of babies born healthy & term • Care during 1st hour,days&weeks of life whether they remain healthy. – It includes immediate care at birth,care during 1st day &upto 28 days. – It includes Nutritional care – exclusive Breastfeeding Cord care Immunization of newborn as per EPI Preventing the newborn from hypothermia Skin and eyes care
  49. 49. KANGAROO MOTHER CARE (KMC) • 1st suggested in 1978 by Dr. Edzar Rey in Bogata ,Columbia • Care of preterm or LBW infants by placing the infants in Skin to skin contact with the mothers or any other caregivers
  50. 50. Kangaroo Mother Care(KMC)
  51. 51. • Four components of Kangaroo mother care 1. Kangaroo position→Skin to skin contact of a baby on mother’s chest 2.Kangaroo nutrition → through exclusive breastfeeding, 3.Kangaroo discharge→ early home discharge in kangaroo position 4. Kangaroo follow up → Support for the mother and her family in caring of the baby and thus follow up is needed
  52. 52. References Annual report of government of Nepal fiscal year 2076/77, Safe motherhood program of government of Nepal, Park’s Text Book Of Preventive & Social Medicine.26th edition . Ghai’s essential Pediatrics 8th edition DC Dutta’s textbook of Obstetrics 9th edition Nepal safe motherhood and maternal health road map 2030
