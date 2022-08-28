New Microsoft Office PowerPoint Presentation(1).pdf
Maternal and child health and
safe motherhood
Dr Ashish Chaudhary
1st Year Resident
Department of Obstetric& gynaecology
Pokhara academy of health science
Moderator- Prof Dr Dela Joshi Singh
Objectives
• To understand about maternal and child
health
• Components of maternal & child health ,its
objectives & goals
• Global and national scenario of maternal and
child health
• To know the concept of safe motherhood
• Pillars of safe motherhood
• Different programmes running in Nepal
Maternal & Child health(MCH)
• Maternal & Child health is an important public health issue
because we have the opportunity to end preventable death
among all women,childhren & adolescent & to greatly
improve their health & wellbeing.
• Maternal & child health care is the health service provided to
the mother(womenin their child bearing age) & childhren.
• The targets for MCH are all women in their reproductive age
group i.e 15-49 year of age,children,school age population &
adolescent.
Objectives of MCH
a) Reduction of maternal,perinatal,infant &
childhoodmortality & morbidity.
b) Promotion of reproductive health.
c) Promotion of physical & psychological
development of child & adolescent within
the family.
Ultimate objective of MCH service is lifelong health.
5.
Global scenario
• Approximately 810 women died from preventable
causes related to pregnancy & childbirth.
• Between 2000 & 2017,the maternal mortality
ratio(MMR) dropped by about38% worldwide
• 94%of all maternal deaths occur in low & lower
middle income countries.
• Young adolescents(age 10-14)face a higher risk of
complications & death as a result of pregnancy
than other women.
• IMR 65 deaths per1000 live births in 1990.
• IN 2018 IMR 29 per 1000 live births.
Scenario of Nepal
• Decline in MMR from 539 per 100000
livebirths in 1996 to 281 in 2006.
• In 2016 MMR reaches 239.
• Infant mortality rate in 2021 was 25.19 per
1000 live births
• Infant mortality rate recorded to be 24.87 per
1000 live births in 2022.
Sustainable Development Goals
(2016 2030)
• Reduce current MMR from 239 to 70 deaths
per 100000 live births by 2030.
• NMR From current 21 to less than 12 deaths
per 1000 live births.
• Still birth rate from 18 to below 12.5 deaths
per 1000 live births by 2030
Components of MCH
a) Family planning & reproductive health
service.
b) Maternal ,newborn & child health services.
c) Health communications.
d) Health accomodities & supplies.
e) Health system strengthening.
Factors affecting MCH
a) Race &Ethenicity.
b) Age.
c) Duration of marriage.
d) Education.
e) Occupation.
f) Income.
g) Parity.
h) Husband’sEducation
Safemotherhood
• Safe motherhood programme initiated in 1997
with significant safe motherhood policy in
1998.
• Goal is to reduce maternal & neonatal
morbidity & mortality & improve maternal
&neonatal health through preventive &
promotive activities by addressing avoidable
factors that cause death during pregnancy.
Why safe motherhood?
• In 2007 there were at least 3.2 million
stillborn babies, 4 million neonatal
deaths and more than half a million
maternal deaths globally.
• Every day in 2017, about 810 women
died due to complications of pregnancy
and child birth. Most of these could have
been prevented.
• Maternal and neonatal deaths are still
high and unacceptable.
• Over half of maternal deaths are due to
prevantable or treatable conditions.
• For newborns,most deaths are due to
premature birth,infections & complicationsof
asphyxia,again all preventable or treatable
conditions.
Objective
• Improve quality and increase access to family
planning&maternalhealth care service.
• Educate couples to ensure they have the best
chance for a wanted& safe pregnancy
Main strategies of the Safe
Motherhood Programme
a) Promoting inter-sectoral coordination and
collaboration at Federal, Provincial, districts and
Local levels to ensure commitment and action
for promoting safe motherhood with a focus on
poor and excluded groups.
b) Strengthening and expanding delivery by skilled
birth attendants and providing basic and
comprehensive obstetric care services at all
levels. Interventions include:
➢ developing the infrastructure for delivery and
emergency obstetric care;
➢ standardizing basic maternity care and
emergency obstetric care at appropriate levels
of the health care system;
➢ Strengthening human resource management —
training and deployment of advanced skilled
birth attendant (ASBA), SBA, anaesthesia
assistant and contracting short-term human
resources for expansion of services sites;
➢ establishing a functional referral system with
airlifting for emergency referrals from remote
areas, the provision of stretchers in Palika wards
and emergency referral funds in all remote
districts; and
c) Strengthening community-based awareness
on birth preparedness and complication
readiness through FCHVs and increasing
access to maternal health information and
services.
d) Supporting activities that raise the status of
women in society.
e) Promoting research on safe motherhood to
contribute to improved planning, higher
quality services and more cost-effective
interventions.
Pillars of safe motherhood
• Also considered as basic principles of safe
motherhood
Indirtect cause
a) 3 Delays
Delay in the decision to seek care(seeking care)
Delay arrival at a health facility(reaching care)
Delay inobtaining the adequate
treatment(receiving care)
22.
b. Accessibility
Health services & facilities are still not available
in every knock & corner of many countries.
Lack of accessibility promotes in delay
23.
c. Poverty
people of rural areas do not fancy health
facilities
seeking health services often is not the priority
to those people who have toworry about
hands to mouths.
24.
d. Cultural practices
Traditional practices often prevent individual
from seeking health care.
Unsafe Abortion is also an example of cultural
practice
25.
Major Activities
A. Community level maternal and newborn health
Intervention
• Family Welfare Division (FWD) continued to
expand and maintain MNH activities at
community level
including the Birth Preparedness Package
(jeevansurakshaflipchart and card) and
distribution of
Matri SurakshaChakki(misoprostol) to prevent
postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) in home
deliveries.
26.
B. Rural Ultra Sound Program
Aim for the timely identification of
pregnant women with risks of
obstetric complication to refer to
CEONC centers.
• By Trained nurses ( SBA)
27.
C. Human resources
• Recruiting human resource (Staff nurses, ANMs) on
short term contracts to ensure 24 hour services on
MNH at PHCCs and health posts.
• FWD has been coordinating with the National Health
Training Centre (NHTC) and the National Academy for
Medical Sciences (NAMS) for the pre-service and in-
service training of health workers.
• NHTC provides training on SBA, ASBA, Anaesthesia
assistant, operating theatre management,
familyplanning (including implants and IUCD), CAC and
antenatal ultrasonography.
D. Expansion and quality
improvement of service delivery
sites
FWD continuedto expand 24/7 service delivery
sites like birthing centres, BEONC and CEONC
sites at PHCCs, health posts and hospitals.
• By the end of 2076/77 CEONC services were
established in 72 districts among which 71
districts were functional throughout the year.
E. PNC home visit (micro planning
for PNC)
• Access to and utilization of post-natal care
services is a major challenge while the
majority of maternal deaths occur during
post-natal period.
• This programme had been initiated from FY
2074/75 and ithas been expanding gradually.
F. Emergency referral funds
• It is estimated that 15 percent of pregnant women will
develop serious complications during theirpregnancies and
deliveries, and 5 to 10 percent of them will need caesarean
section deliveries (WHO, 2015) to avoid deaths or long-
term morbidity.
• In cases of difficult geographical terrain and unavailable
CEONC services, it is crucial that these women are referred
to appropriate centres.
• address this issue FWD allocated emergency referral funds
to six provinces (1, Bagmati, Gandaki province, 5, Karnali
and Sudurpaschim Province) for air lifting of women in
need of immediate transfer to higher centres. A total of
7,500,000 Rupees was allocated to six Provinces.
G. Safe abortion services
• Global and national evidence shows that many women
face unwantedpregnancy including due to limited
access to family planning information and services.
Such women who cannot access safe abortion services
in a timely way are at a high risk of developing
complications due to unsafe abortions, or in the worst
case, suicide due to social pressure.
• In Nepal abortion rate among WRA is 42 per 1000
women of reproductive age women (15-49), highest in
central region (59) and lowest in Far Western region
(21). Out of all these abortions, only 42 percent were
provided legaly at government approved sites.
H. Obstetric first aid orientations
• In 2070/71, FHD started orienting paramedics
on first aid to manage obstetric complications
at health facilities without birthing centres
and to enable paramedics to support SBAs and
ANMs at times of emergency
I.Aama Surakshya Program and Free
New born Programme
• Aama Programme Provision
A. For a women delivering their babies in health
institutions.
Transport incentive for institutional delivery:
Cash payment to women immediatediately after
institutional delivery (NPR 3,000 in mountains, NPR
2,000in hills and NRP RS 1000 in Terais)
Incentive to women for 4 ANC visits
– NRs.800 on completion of four ANC visits
Free institutional delivery services
For a normal delivery,
-health facilities with < 25 beds: NRs. 1,000
-health facilities with >=25 beds: NRs. 1,500
For complicateddeliveries
- health facilities receive NRs. 3,000
For c-section & other laparotomies
-health facilities receiveNRs7,000
For Anti D administration for Rh Negative
-health facilities receive NRs 5,000
b. Incentives to health service
provider:
• For deliveries: A payment of NPR 300 to
health workers for attending all types of
deliveries
Newborn Care Programme Provision
• a. For sick newborns:
• There are four different types of package (Package 0,
Package A, B, and Package C) for sick newborns case
management.
• The cost of package of care include 0 Cost for Packages 0,
and NPR 1000, NRP 2000 and NRP 5000 for package A, B
and C respectively. Health facilities can claim a maximum of
NPR 8,000 (packages A+B+C), depending on medicines,
diagnostic and treatment services provided.
• b. Incentives to health service provider:
• A payment of NPR 300 to health workers for providing all
forms of packaged services to be arranged from health
facility reimbursement amounts
sn Types of treatment provided services Unit cost
1 Package 0 Resuscitation, KMC, antibioticsas per protocol No cost
2 Package A Antibiotics andother drugs as per national neonatal
protocol, NS, RL, 5% dextrose, 10 % dextrose, 1/5 NS
with5% or 10 % dextrose, KCL, adrenaline, buroset,
iv cannula
lab-CBC, ESR, CRP, RBS, blood group, serumbilirubin,
oxygen, x ray/usg
rs1000
3 Package B Phototherapy, lab-bloodcs, RFT, serumcalcium,
lumber puncture and CSF analysis
Medicine-dopamine, dobutamine, phenobarbitone,
phenytoin, midazolam, calcium gluconate,
aminophylline, bubble CPAP
rs2000
4 Package C NICUadmissionmust, NICU bedside USG, NICU
portable x ray, lab- ABG, magnesium, chloride, serum
osmolarity, urine specific gravity, urine electrolyte,
double volume exchange transfusion, blood
transfusion,
Medicine caffine
Mechanical ventilation
Rs 5000
Newborn treatment package adopted
by government of Nepal
J.Nyano jhola programme
• This programme is being implemented in all
77 districts of Nepal
• Protects newborn from hyopthermia and
infection.
• 2sets of clothes(bhoto,daura,napkins,cap)-
mother & newborn.
• 1 set of wrapper & mat-baby.
• 1set of gown-mother.
Antenatal care
• WHO recommends a minimum of four antenatal check-ups at regular
intervals to all pregnantwomen(at the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth
months of pregnancy).
• During these visits women should receive the following services and
general health check-ups:
Blood pressure, weight and foetal heart rate monitoring.
IEC and BCC on pregnancy, childbirth and early new born care and
family planning.
Information on danger signs during pregnancy, childbirth and in the
postpartum period, and
timely referral to appropriate health facilities.
Early detection and managementof complications during pregnancy.
Provision of tetanus toxoid and diphtheria (Td) immunization, iron folic
acid tablets and
deworming tablets to all pregnant women, and malaria prophylaxis where
necessary.
Delivery care
• Delivery care services include:
-skilled birth attendance at home and facility-based
deliveries;
-early detection of complicated cases and
management or referral (after providing obstetric
1st aid) to an appropriate health facility where 24
hours’ emergency obstetric services are available;
and
-the registration of births and maternal and
neonatal deaths
6 “C” during Delivery
1.Clean hands and fingernails
2.Clean surface for delivery
3.Clean blade
4.Clean tie for the cord
5.Clean cord care
6.Clean perineum
Clean Delivery Kit ( Sutkeri Samagri )
Objective:to make home births safer
Used during home delivery
– Razor
– One plastic coin
– One plastic sheet
– Gloves
– Thread
– Soap
Emergency obstetric care
• Basic emergency obstetric and newborn care (BEONC)
covers the management of pregnancy complications by
assisted vaginal delivery (vacuum or forceps), the
manual removal of placentas, the removal of retained
products of abortion (manual vacuum aspiration), and
the administration of parental drugs (for postpartum
haemorrhage, infection and pre-eclampsia and
eclampsia) and the resuscitation of newborns and
referrals.
• Comprehensive emergency obstetric care (CEONC)
includes surgery (caesarean section), anaesthesia and
blood transfusion along width BEONC function.
Postnatal care
• Currently, the GoN follows the protocol of three PNC
checks: at 24 hours after birth, three days and then at
seven days. But currently, there is no system for
postnatal follow-up of mothers at home, both for
home births and institutional births.
• Further, the WHO provided guidance in 2015
recommending four PNC visits: at 24 hours, three days,
between 7–14 days and at six weeks after birth.
• Nepal’s PNC protocol needs to be updated as per this
guidance and measures should be taken to ensure that
the guidance is followed.
Postnatal care includes;
Routine examination -
• recording weight, pallor, blood pressure and tone of the
abdominal muscles and examination of the breast.
Pelvic examination -
• Postpartum exercises may be continued for another 4–6 weeks
• immunizations
• to continue breastfeeding for 6 months.
• Family planning counseling and guidance
• Management of : Irregular vaginal bleeding ,Backache ,Urinary and
anal incontinence, uterine descent,retroversion and so on.
Implementation of Maternal and
Perinatal Death Surveillance and
Response (MPDSR)
• was designed to measure and track all maternal
deaths in real time with the objective to
understand the underlying factors contributing to
mortality and to provide guidance for how to
respond to and prevent future deaths.
• Community-based MDSR: At present,
community based MDSR program is being
implemented at 12 districts. In the community-
based MDSR program, only maternal deaths are
reviewed and responses are planned.
Hospital-based MPDSR: At present, 77 hospitals
are implementingMPDSR program. In the
hospitals, every maternal death is reviewed
individually and perinatal deaths are reviewed
on a monthly basis and responses are planned.
maternal death review(MDR)- done within 72
hour.
Essential Newborn care
• Majority of babies born healthy & term
• Care during 1st hour,days&weeks of life whether they
remain healthy.
– It includes immediate care at birth,care during 1st day
&upto 28 days.
– It includes
Nutritional care – exclusive Breastfeeding
Cord care
Immunization of newborn as per EPI
Preventing the newborn from hypothermia
Skin and eyes care
KANGAROO MOTHER CARE (KMC)
• 1st suggested in 1978
by Dr. Edzar Rey in
Bogata ,Columbia
• Care of preterm or
LBW infants by
placing the infants in
Skin to skin contact
with the mothers or
any other caregivers
51.
• Four components of Kangaroo
mother care
1. Kangaroo position→Skin to skin contact
of a baby on mother’s chest
2.Kangaroo nutrition → through exclusive
breastfeeding,
3.Kangaroo discharge→ early home
discharge in kangaroo position
4. Kangaroo follow up → Support for the
mother and her family in caring of the baby
and thus follow up is needed
