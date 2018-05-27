Successfully reported this slideshow.
B1 Vocabulary – Personal Feelings All the words in this vocabulary test are in the Cambridge PET word list. These are the ...
7. mentally quick and resourceful terrible clever mad 8. without strain or anxiety anxious relaxed delighted 9. of surpass...
wonderful terrible healthy 14. extraordinarily good or great frightened fantastic surprised 15. enduring trying circumstan...
afraid awful miserable 21. a display of bad temper generous embarrassed fit 22. full of or showing high-spirited merriment...
slim positive wonderful
  1. 1. B1 Vocabulary – Personal Feelings All the words in this vocabulary test are in the Cambridge PET word list. These are the important words you need to know to pass an English exam. There are 26 questions in this quiz. Choose the best answer 1. filled with satisfaction sure mad satisfied 2. being full of or promoting cheer; having or showing good spirits rich challenging cheerful 3. filled with the emotional impact of overwhelming surprise or shock original reliable amazed 4. have the skills and qualifications to do things well surprised realistic able 5. causing to feel shame or chagrin or vexation personal embarrassing brilliant 6. being definitely out of the ordinary and unexpected; slightly odd or even a bit weird strange funny cruel
  2. 2. 7. mentally quick and resourceful terrible clever mad 8. without strain or anxiety anxious relaxed delighted 9. of surpassing excellence brilliant lazy anxious 10. showing reason or sound judgment reasonable guilty healthy 11. aroused to impatience or anger funny clever annoyed 12. having the capacity for thought and reason especially to a high degree personal intelligent challenging 13. having or indicating good health in body or mind; free from infirmity or disease
  3. 3. wonderful terrible healthy 14. extraordinarily good or great frightened fantastic surprised 15. enduring trying circumstances with even temper or characterized by such endurance anxious patient gentle 16. surprising greatly awful bossy amazing 17. out of fashion mad old-fashioned brave 18. having or bringing good fortune lucky challenging ordinary 19. not exceptional in any way especially in quality or ability or size or degree dizzy ordinary serious 20.very unhappy; full of misery
  4. 4. afraid awful miserable 21. a display of bad temper generous embarrassed fit 22. full of or showing high-spirited merriment merry relaxed clever 23. feeling shame or guilt or embarrassment or remorse ashamed bossy tired 24. having or feeling no doubt or uncertainty; confident and assured punctual sure boring 25. affording pleasure; being in harmony with your taste or likings special calm pleasant 26. being of delicate or slender build
  5. 5. slim positive wonderful

