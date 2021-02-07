Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Nacional de Loja CARRERA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIAY ZOOTECNIA Integrante: • KarinaJiménez TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES
Es una técnica mediante la cual, los embriones (óvulos fertilizados) son colectados del cuerno uterino de la hembra antes ...
TECNICA DE TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES La principal aplicación es incrementar la intensidad de selección de los programas d...
ETAPAS DE LA TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES a. Inducción de la superovulación (donadora) b. Sincronización del ciclo estral (r...
MANEJO DE DONADORAS Haber presentado ciclos regulares desde temprana edad. No requerir más de dos servicios por concepción...
SUPEROVULACIO N  Extractos de pituitaria conteniendo FSH y LH: Folltropin-V: FSH PORCINA (FSH-p)  Gonadotrofina coriónic...
SELECCIÓN DE RECEPTORAS  Una vaca joven o una novilla, criada en el establecimiento.  Necesario tener un control de endo...
VENTAJAS  Aumento del progreso genético  Intensidad de selección de hembras. (Selección de las mejores hembras)  Rápida...
DESVENTAJAS  Requiere de Técnicas avanzadas y complejas.  Mayor costo comparado a la inseminación artificial; no obstant...
Transferencia de embriones

Transferencia de embriones

Transferencia de embriones

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Loja CARRERA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIAY ZOOTECNIA Integrante: • KarinaJiménez TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES
  2. 2. Es una técnica mediante la cual, los embriones (óvulos fertilizados) son colectados del cuerno uterino de la hembra antes de la nidación(donadora ), y transferidos al cuerno uterino de otras hembras para completar su gestación ( receptoras) TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES CALIDAD DE FOLICULOS CALIDAD 1 21mm CALIDAD 2 18 - 20 mm NO SIRVEN Menor de 15 mm
  3. 3. TECNICA DE TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES La principal aplicación es incrementar la intensidad de selección de los programas de mejora genética Permite un elevado número de descendientes por unidad de tiempo a partir de las hembras de mayor potencial genético El semen sexado, facilita la obtención de individuos del sexo deseado para la selección con una eficacia de 90 %. La técnica se inicia con estimulación hormonal de la función ovárica de la hembra donante Para provocar una ovulación múltiple, en lugar de ovulación simple.
  4. 4. ETAPAS DE LA TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES a. Inducción de la superovulación (donadora) b. Sincronización del ciclo estral (receptoras) c. Recolección de los embriones (donadora) d. Clasificación de los embriones e. Almacenamiento por corto plazo y cultivo f. Criopreservación g. Transferencia de los embriones (receptoras)
  5. 5. MANEJO DE DONADORAS Haber presentado ciclos regulares desde temprana edad. No requerir más de dos servicios por concepción. No presentar defectos de conformación o genéticos detectables. Tener de 3- 10 años de edad Debe tener un promedio de día entre calores entre 17 y 24 días. No deben existir alteraciones en su aparato reproductor. (quistes, adherencias, infecciones, etc.) Características genéticas de alto valor económico Deben ser animales libres de parásitos internos y externos. Buena condición corporal de 3 – 3,5 en escala del 1 al 5 SELECCIÓN DE DONANTES Son vacas adultas que no presentan ningún problema de tipo ginecológico. Deben poseen, como mínimo, las condiciones anatómicas fisiológicas requeridas, deben presentar ciclos regulares y posibilitar la palpación rectal. Especialmente aptos para ello son los animales que hayan parido de dos a tres veces, que hicieran celos regulares y que presenten un buen estado general.
  6. 6. SUPEROVULACIO N  Extractos de pituitaria conteniendo FSH y LH: Folltropin-V: FSH PORCINA (FSH-p)  Gonadotrofina coriónica equina (eCG), también llamada PMSG: Folligon  Gonadotrofina menopáusica humana (hMG) Antes de iniciar el tratamiento debemos asegurarnos que los ciclos estrales de la hembra son normales y existe un cuerpo lúteo normal HORMONAS Por medio de palpación rectal o ecografía para establecer un punto de partida. Permite ovular el animal, producir un embrión por año, con la estimulación se produce mayor cantidad de óvulos
  7. 7. SELECCIÓN DE RECEPTORAS  Una vaca joven o una novilla, criada en el establecimiento.  Necesario tener un control de endoparásitos y ectoparásitos sobre ellas.  Bien identificada, adaptada al medio.  A antecedentes conocidos de sanidad, fertilidad, facilidad de parto y habilidad materna.  Destetar a la cría de buen tamaño y peso.  Condición corporal de 2-3 (Escala 1-5), peso entre 340- 400 kg.  Las vacas deben poseer un examen negativo a las enfermedades reproductivas presenten en el área. SINCRONIZACION DE RECEPTORAS Dia 0: Implante+0.4 cc. de Grafoleón i.m + 2cc. Gestavec i.m. Dia 7: retirar implante + 2 cc. estrummate i.m+ 2cc. Folligón i.m. Dia 9: 2,5 cc. Fertagyli.m. a cada receptora.
  8. 8. VENTAJAS  Aumento del progreso genético  Intensidad de selección de hembras. (Selección de las mejores hembras)  Rápida producción de razas exóticas.  Prueba de descendencia de vacas.  Acortamiento del intervalo.  Aumento de la eficiencia de los núcleos de producción.  Estimación de efecto materno. (receptoras)  Importación y exportación de material congénito.  Congelación de material genético.
  9. 9. DESVENTAJAS  Requiere de Técnicas avanzadas y complejas.  Mayor costo comparado a la inseminación artificial; no obstante el beneficio económico es mayor.  Tasa de supervivencia de los embriones.
