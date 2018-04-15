Successfully reported this slideshow.
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 1 Planeador de clases y presentación del proyecto educativo Autoras: Karen Liceth Parra Ca...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 2 Introducción Este trabajo se realiza con la intención de planear una clase, teniendo en ...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 3 Guía para armar el plan de clases Datos: Materia: Matemáticas Tema: Sumas Profesor a car...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 4 4- Resolver ANEXO 1 5- Juego virtual: http://www.cokitos.com/puzzle-de-sumas/ consiste e...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 5 Bibliografía utilizada para preparar la clase http://www.cokitos.com/puzzle-de-sumas/ ht...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 6 Anexo 2
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 7 Conclusiones. En el fortalecimiento del aprendizaje es importante implementar diversas e...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 8 Unidad 2: Fase 3 Planeador de Clases Autoras: Adriana Lizeth Hernández Muñoz Universidad...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 9 Introducción La finalidad de este trabajo es con el fin de realizar de manera ordenada n...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 10 GUÍA PARA ARMAR EL PLAN DE CLASES DATOS: Materia: Lengua Castellana Tema: Comprensión L...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 11 palabra Ejemplo: Taza-Zapato. Por medio de este juego se estimularemos su discriminació...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 12 completar-palabras-con/4be3cc2d-47a2-4f6a-9b77-b2b12b37c60c BIBLIOGRAFÍA Y MATERIAL REC...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 13 Planeador de clases Autora: Martha Mercedes Neira Ávila Universidad Nacional Abierta y ...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 14 Introducción Este trabajo busca a través de una competencia organizar un planeador de c...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 15 DOCENTE Martha Neira Ávila AR EA LENGUAJE GRADO 4 INS. EDUCATIVA La Julia SEDE Principa...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 16 conocimiento. Responde las siguientes preguntas Cuando se usa la coma Cuando se usa el ...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 17 Después de haber hecho la lectura los estudiantes deberán subrayar las palabras descono...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 18 Responde las siguientes de acuerdo al texto anterior a. ¿Cuál esla ideaprincipal? b. ¿Q...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 19 n. ¿Cuándohacemosusode la mayúscula? PAUTA EVALUATIVA Los estudiantes deberán elaborar ...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 20 Con base a los textos leídos responde las preguntas. 1. ¿Qué clase de textoleí? 2. ¿Cuá...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 21 signos de puntuación. Resalto los signos de puntuación que presenta el texto escribo lo...
Encabezado: Planeador de clases 22 6. En grupo elaborountexto informativodonde resalte clasesde oracionessignosde puntuaci...
  1. 1. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 1 Planeador de clases y presentación del proyecto educativo Autoras: Karen Liceth Parra Cardona Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia UNAD Grupo: 551060_70 Diseño Instrucción Escuela de Ciencias Sociales, Artes y Humanidades, UNAD Tutor: Mario Romero Escuela de Ciencias Sociales, Artes y Humanidades, UNAD, Km 1 vía Acacias Villavicencio. Contacto: lixeth1@hotmail.es o klparrac@unadvirtual.edu.co
  2. 2. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 2 Introducción Este trabajo se realiza con la intención de planear una clase, teniendo en cuenta las necesidades educativas de los estudiantes y su debida inclusión en el aula de clase, por esta razón se busca que las actividades sean lúdicas, prácticas y dinámicas, con la intención de obtener excelentes resultados en los aprendizajes de los estudiantes.
  3. 3. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 3 Guía para armar el plan de clases Datos: Materia: Matemáticas Tema: Sumas Profesor a cargo: Karen Liceth Parra Cardona fecha de la clase: 03 de abril de 2018 Grado: Tercero primer periodo. Objetivos de la clase: Describir, comparar y cuantificar situaciones con números, en diferentes contextos y con diversas representaciones. Contenidos que se abordarán en la clase: 1. Lo conceptual: La adición es una operación que consiste en reunir dos o más cantidades. 2. Lo procedimental: Análisis de operación básica como la suma, y interpretación de texto para la solución de problemas cotidianos a través de las sumas, 3. Lo actitudinal: Valorar a los demás, organización en clase, excelente comportamiento y presentación personal. Estrategias didácticas 1- Juego “Aprende y diviértete. 2- Vídeo lúdico pedagógico. 3- Preguntas sobre el vídeo. 4- Conceptos 5- Guía 6- Dinámica 7- Guía Actividades 1- Aprende y diviértete: En este juego los estudiantes se ubicaran sentados en el suelo formando grupos de a cuatro personas formando un circulo, a cada grupo se le dará, 20 tarjetas las cuales tendrán los números del 1 al 9, se les ira dictando las sumas y ellos deberán calcular y ayudarse entre todos para obtener el resultado, el líder del grupo, será el encargado de socializarlo, el primer equipo que acierte ganará puntos, así sucesivamente, hasta que se completen 6 rondas. 2- Observaran el vídeo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpJIizodvqA, posteriormente formaran una mesa redonda y entre todos responderemos las siguientes preguntas: Think and solve: 1- ¿Cuántas mostacillas rojas habían? 2- ¿Cuántas mostacillas azules habían? 3- ¿Cómo hicieron los niños para sumar las mostacillas rojas y azules? 4- ¿Qué operación realizaron para saber el total? 5- ¿Cuántas etiquetas habían 3- Copiar: Adición: La adición es una operación que consiste en reunir dos o más cantidades.
  4. 4. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 4 4- Resolver ANEXO 1 5- Juego virtual: http://www.cokitos.com/puzzle-de-sumas/ consiste en: La cuadrícula del juego está llena de números de una sola cifra. El juego te propone un número y tienes que hacer clic en varios números cuya suma dé como resultado el número pedido. Solo podrás usar cada número de la cuadrícula una sola vez. Como si fueran piezas de un puzzle, debes ir haciendo sumas con las piezas del puzzle, los números que solo puedes usar una vez para construir sumas. 6- Think and solve: ANEXO 2. Recursos: 20 tarjetas didácticas, con los números del 1 al 9. Televisor, computador, o video beam Parlantes. Anexo 1. Computador para cada uno. Anexo 2. Recurso humano Estimación del tiempo: 2 horas aproximadamente Evaluación Juego: http://www.cokitos.com/puzzle-de-sumas/
  5. 5. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 5 Bibliografía utilizada para preparar la clase http://www.cokitos.com/puzzle-de-sumas/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpJIizodvqA Bibliografía y material recomendado al alumno http://www.cokitos.com/puzzle-de-sumas/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpJIizodvqA Tareas preparatorias para la próxima clase Inventa y resuelve 5 sumas. Anexos Anexo 1
  6. 6. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 6 Anexo 2
  7. 7. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 7 Conclusiones. En el fortalecimiento del aprendizaje es importante implementar diversas estrategias lúdicas y pedagógicas, por esta razón en la planeación de la clase se buscó implementar materiales, didácticos, los cuales los estudiantes manipulen con agrado e implícitamente obtengan un aprendizaje significativo. Bibliografía http://www.cokitos.com/puzzle-de-sumas/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpJIizodvqA
  8. 8. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 8 Unidad 2: Fase 3 Planeador de Clases Autoras: Adriana Lizeth Hernández Muñoz Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia UNAD Grupo: 551060_70 Diseño Instrucción Escuela de Ciencias Sociales, Artes y Humanidades, UNAD Tutor: Mario Romero Escuela de Ciencias Sociales, Artes y Humanidades, UNAD, Km 1 vía Acacias Villavicencio. Contacto: Adrianita_654@hotmail.com
  9. 9. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 9 Introducción La finalidad de este trabajo es con el fin de realizar de manera ordenada nuestras ideas y temas a desarrollar en el aula de clase, así crear de una maneara participativa e inclusiva actividades para todos los estudiantes, para con el fin de que adquieran los conocimientos dados a lo largo de esta y sean de utilidad en sus conocimientos como estudiantes.
  10. 10. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 10 GUÍA PARA ARMAR EL PLAN DE CLASES DATOS: Materia: Lengua Castellana Tema: Comprensión Lectora Profesor a cargo: Adriana Hernández fecha de la clase: 30-04-18 Grado: 3° OBJETIVOS DE LA CLASE: El estudiante obtendrá conocimientos prácticos y conceptuales además de beneficios los cuales le ayudaran a entender los textos que lee. CONTENIDOS QUE SE ABORDARÁN EN LA CLASE: 1. Lo conceptual: La comprensión lectora es aquella en la que el estudiante tiene por objetivo la interpretación y comprensión del texto esto desde una perspectiva de lector activo, esto nos quiere decir que el estudiante entiende el mensaje de la lectura. 2. Lo procedimental: Realización de lecturas, Actividades con finalidades educativas, Mejorar la discriminación por las palabras 3. Lo actitudinal: Organización del aula de clase, disciplina y comportamiento ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS  Juego ¿Qué tiempo hace?  Realización lectura grupal en voz alta “La Muralla”  Socialización de la lectura “La Muralla”  Lectura individual “El Rey del Disfraz”  Socialización “El Rey del Disfraz”  Actividad: Cadena de Palabras  Taller de memoria ACTIVIDADES  ¿Qué Tiempo Hace? : esta actividad tiene como objetivo principal el repasar el vocabulario acerca del tiempo, poniendo en práctica las destrezas de expresión oral y la comprensión lectora. Para el desarrollo de este juego se necesitaran una serie de tarjetas con los diferentes cambios climáticos, se formaran en grupos de 6 jugadores y cada equipo tendrá un juego de carta un jugador repartirá las cartas a los demás integrantes, cada jugador debe conseguir tener el mazo completo con los diferentes tipos de climas, el jugador que lo consiga deberá poner la mano en el centro mientras dice lo he conseguido.  Sentados todos en su puestos y en silencio, leeré el poema La Muralla dos veces  Cada uno socializara lo que más le gusto del texto luego, tras repartir copias del poema cada niño buscara la palabra M y la pintara de color morado, esto ayudara al niño al ver, entrenara y estimulara la discriminación visual entre la letra escogida y las demás letras  Se repartirán copias con la lectura El rey del disfraz  Se socializará el parecido de las palabras que se difieren de una sola letra ejemplo Huesos- Huecos  Para el desarrollo de esta actividad se formaran en un círculo, luego se dirá una palabra y el compañero siguiente dirá una palabra que comience por la última silba de aquella
  11. 11. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 11 palabra Ejemplo: Taza-Zapato. Por medio de este juego se estimularemos su discriminación de una manera entretenida.  Para este taller se utilizaran las situaciones cotidianas, podemos recordarles los nombres de países, de sus compañeros de clase, adicional a ello se armara un puzle para observar y diferencias y características de la imagen RECURSOS:  Baraja de cartas con los diferentes cambios climáticos  Copias con los respectivos cuentos  Cuaderno, lápiz y colores  Diferentes Puzles con imágenes ESTIMACIÓN DEL TIEMPO: 2 Horas EVALUACIÓN Completar palabras con sílabas: Señala la sílaba adecuada que completa la palabra que figura en la primera columna Tabla 1 Evaluación Sílabas Palabra Sílaba 1 Sílaba 2 Sílaba 3 La palabra es Escribe otras palabras con esa sílaba Ma-ta La Le Sa Maleta Lectura Es-fa tu ma te Co-jo mu ne ji Esta tabla es de uso evaluativo con medir lo aprendido durante el transcurso de la clase BIBLIOGRAFÍA UTILIZADA PARA PREPARAR LA CLASE  Educapeques. (2017) Portal de Educación Infantil y Primaria. Escuela de padres. Recuperado de https://www.educapeques.com/escuela-de-padres/dislexia.html  Recursos Docentes (2016-2017) Recursos Docentes desde primero a sexto año básico. Lenguaje Comprensión Lectora. Recuperado de http://recursosdocentes.cl/lenguaje- comprension-lectora-5%CB%9A-y-6%CB%9A-basico/  Red Didactalia (2015) RedDidactalia. Comunidad. Material educativo. Recursos Dislexia. Recuperado de https://didactalia.net/comunidad/materialeducativo/recurso/actividades-dislexia-
  12. 12. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 12 completar-palabras-con/4be3cc2d-47a2-4f6a-9b77-b2b12b37c60c BIBLIOGRAFÍA Y MATERIAL RECOMENDADO AL ALUMNO  Recomiendo jugar el juego Héctor el apasionado Lector de manera online, para mejorar y estimular los diferentes procesos de la lectura Genmagic (2017) Genmagic.or. Novedades. Héctor el apasionado lector. Recuperado de: http://www.genmagic.net/educa/mod/forum/discuss.php?d=214 Educación tres punto cero. (2017) Recursos. Dislexia. Recuperado de: https://www.educaciontrespuntocero.com/recursos/recursos-dislexia- alumnos/15797.html TAREAS PREPARATORIAS PARA LA PRÓXIMA CLASE  Formar en casa palabras con el juego Scrabble
  13. 13. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 13 Planeador de clases Autora: Martha Mercedes Neira Ávila Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia UNAD Grupo: 551060_70 Diseño Instrucción Escuela de Ciencias Sociales, Artes y Humanidades, UNAD Tutor: Mario Romero Escuela de Ciencias Sociales, Artes y Humanidades, UNAD, Km 1 vía Acacias Villavicencio.
  14. 14. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 14 Introducción Este trabajo busca a través de una competencia organizar un planeador de clase que aborde la superación o mitigación de un problema de aprendizaje como es la comprensión y producción textual , generando un impacto positivo el cual le permita al estudiante expresarse de forma oral y escrita.
  15. 15. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 15 DOCENTE Martha Neira Ávila AR EA LENGUAJE GRADO 4 INS. EDUCATIVA La Julia SEDE Principal Tema Comprensión lectora Fecha 11/04/2018 Objetivo de la clase: Desarrollar la capacidad lectora de los estudiantes mediante estrategias que le permitan superar las barreras para enriquecer el vocabulario, favoreciendo la comprensión y la expresión de forma oral y escrita. Niveles de competencia Superior Alto Básico Bajo CONTENIDOS QUE ABORDAN LA CLASE Conceptual: Es todo lo relacionado con los conceptos que aborda el estudiante. Procedimental: Es todo lo relacionado con la ruta que sigue el estudiante para desarrollar las actividades para alcanzar la competencia. Actitudinal: abarca la estructura de la organización, es decir disciplinar orden y que siga cada uno de los criterios que se tienen en cuenta para la evaluación en cada uno de los niveles. P Nº DS ESTRATEGIAS PEDAGÓGICAS PARA SEMANA MEDIO DIDACTICO 1 2 Semanas A Actividades básica Nivel básico Socialización del desempeño Activemos conocimientos TRABAJO INDIVIDUAL: el estudiante deberá responder las siguientes preguntas de acuerdo a su Cuaderno Lapicero Cartilla
  16. 16. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 16 conocimiento. Responde las siguientes preguntas Cuando se usa la coma Cuando se usa el punto y coma Cuando se usa los dos puntos. Exploración los estudiantes deberán responder las siguientes preguntas.  Cuando realizamos una lectura que debemos tener en cuentas  Que es lo primero que se lee de un texto  Como defines el tipo de texto Trabajo en grupo Los estudiantes se reúnen por parejas y realizan la lectura los pasteles y la muela, del material de entre texto cuadernillo de estudiante páginas 77 y 78. En este texto resalta con diferentes colores el punto, la coma y a su vez el punto y la coma.
  17. 17. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 17 Después de haber hecho la lectura los estudiantes deberán subrayar las palabras desconocidas y buscar su significado en el diccionario. Trabajo sincrónico Con ayuda de la docente realizaran una lectura por turnos mientras la docente escucha atentamente la lectura y las pausas que realizan cada uno de los estudiantes. Los estudiantes con la orientación del docente desarrollan el reto 2 ,3 y 4 del desafío 80. Trabajo autónomo: Elabora la lectura del siguiente texto los dinosaurios libro interactivo lenguaje 1 pagina 34.
  18. 18. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 18 Responde las siguientes de acuerdo al texto anterior a. ¿Cuál esla ideaprincipal? b. ¿Qué clase de textoleí? c. ¿Qué signos de puntuaciónencontré? d. ¿Qué propósitotiene lossignosde puntuaciónenuntexto? e. ¿Qué propósitotiene lacoma,el punto, losdos puntosenun texto? f. ¿Cuándoestoyleyendo yllegoaellos que debohacer? g. ¿Cuándohacemosunalectura cambiamos laentonaciónde lavoz si no y por qué? h. ¿Qué pasa cuandoleemosyno hacemos usode lossignosde puntuación? i. ¿Si escribimosuntextosinlossignosde puntuaciónque pasaría? j. ¿Qué fue lo que másme agrado de la lectura? k. ¿Qué oraciones encontramosallí. Afirmativa,interrogativa,negativa? l. ¿Cuantasoracionestiene el texto? m. ¿Cuantospárrafostiene el texto?
  19. 19. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 19 n. ¿Cuándohacemosusode la mayúscula? PAUTA EVALUATIVA Los estudiantes deberán elaborar un texto informativo en el cual realice el uso de los signos de puntuación. Este será publicado en el periódico mural. Nivel alto TRABAJO AUTÓNOMO El estudiante deberá realizar el siguiente ejercicio, lee el siguiente texto y escribe que clase de punto señala en cada caso. Extrae las oraciones que aparecen en el texto, cópialas en tu cuaderno de español y por ultimo subraya con rojo el sujeto, con azul el verbo, y amarillo el predicado. TRABAJO COOPERATIVO Me reúno con mis compañeros y realizo las siguientes lecturas y luego desarrollo lo propuesto por la docente. Anexo libro interactivo lenguaje 3 página 93 y 93 puntos 1, 2.
  20. 20. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 20 Con base a los textos leídos responde las preguntas. 1. ¿Qué clase de textoleí? 2. ¿Cuál esla ideaprincipal ysecundariadel texto? 3. ¿Qué oracionespresentael texto.Negativa, afirmativa,interrogativa? 4. ¿Qué signosde puntuaciónencontramosenel texto? 5. ¿Qué mensaje nosbrindael texto? 6. ¿Realizounalistade lossignosde puntuación? 7. ¿Qué pautasdebemosteneral leeruntexto? Trabajo en grupo En grupo voy a leer un texto haciendo uso de los
  21. 21. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 21 signos de puntuación. Resalto los signos de puntuación que presenta el texto escribo lo que entendí de la lectura su idea principal y secundaria. Dibujo y escribo cada signo de puntuación explico su función de cada uno de ellos. EVIDENCIA PARA EL PORTAFOLIO NIVEL SUPERIOR Trabajo individual Busca un texto y realiza una ficha de lectura en la cual incluye los siguientes aspectos Titulo: Personajes Lugar Hechos Inicio Nudo Desenlace Trabajo colaborativo 1. Porque sonimportanteslossignosde puntuación. 2. Cuandoleemosynohacemosuso de lossignos de puntuaciónque pasa. 3. Observounalecturay realizounalistade los signosde puntuación que presenta. 4. Clasificolasoracionesque presentael texto. Trabajo autónomo 5. Escriboun textoa la comunidadcontodossus pasos.Signosde puntuación,letra, ortografía, coordinaciónde ideas. Trabajo sincrónico
  22. 22. Encabezado: Planeador de clases 22 6. En grupo elaborountexto informativodonde resalte clasesde oracionessignosde puntuaciónideaprincipal ysecundariaplasmo el dibujotengoencuentralaortografía. EVIDENCIA PARA EL PORTAFOLIO.Luegolo intercambioconuncompañeropara que el haga correcciones. Tarea próxima a desarrollar Realizar lectura de cuento y realizar el análisis para cada uno de los niveles Conclusión Al terminar el trabajo puedo concluir, que las estrategias pedagógicas implementadas dentro del aula son importantes para el estudiante, ya que permite a través de estas la superación o mejoramiento para poder terminar su proceso de aprendizaje. Bibliografía  Entre textogrado4 modulo1 y 2 modificaciónde apoyocompartidochile  Interactivolenguaje 1Santillana

