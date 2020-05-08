Inteligencia emocional . proyecto. susana karen ibarra casas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL EN LA ACTUALIDAD COMO COMPETENCIA EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL. Proyecto final . Alumna: Susana Karen Ib...
INTRODUCCIÓN. • Actualmente las necesidades de las empresas están cambiando no son las mismas de hace 5 , 10 o 15 años. Po...
CONCEPTO DE INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL. De acuerdo con la Universidad de Barcelona. La inteligencia emocional es: Conjunto de ...
INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL (DANIEL GOLEMAN) • Citando al célebre psicólogo estadounidense, Daniel Goleman, autor del libro màs...
HABILIDADES QUE SE CONSIDERAN EN LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL. • La pràctica de la inteligencia emocional requiere que las pe...
COEFICIENTE INTELECTUAL& INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL EN EL TRABAJO. Si bien se sigue viendo una tendencia a favorecer el Coefic...
En un mundo cada vez más globalizado, la manera de hacer negocios en mercados competitivos, las organizaciones buscan a pe...
UN LÍDER REQUIERE DE LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL EN EL TRABAJO. Al hablar de una empresa o industria, no solamente se debe d...
CONCLUSIÓN • Fortalecer la inteligencia emocional significa poder percibir de una manera correcta cómo funciona el mundo y...
CONCEJOS PARA DESARROLLAR UNA ALTA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL EN EL TRABAJO. Nunca dejar de conocer el entorno en el que nos ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA. • ¿ Què es una competencia laboral? Recuperado de https://www.oitcinterfor.org/p%C3%A1gina-libro/1-%C2%BFqu%...
El siguiente proyecto, tiene como finalidad abordar el tema de la inteligencia emocional en la actualidad como pieza clave dentro de las empresas.

  1. 1. LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL EN LA ACTUALIDAD COMO COMPETENCIA EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL. Proyecto final . Alumna: Susana Karen Ibarra Casas. Universidad Latinoamericana. Materia: Fundamentos para el aprendizaje y el éxito profesional. Profesora: Itza Diaz Arenas.
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN. • Actualmente las necesidades de las empresas están cambiando no son las mismas de hace 5 , 10 o 15 años. Por lo que requieren personal capacitado no sòlo en cuanto a conocimiento se refiere, sino personas que tengan habilidades y competencias capaz de desarrollarlas y explotarlas dentro de las industrias, para alcanzar las metas y propósitos deseados. El presente proyecto, pretende dar a conocer la relevancia que tiene el uso de la inteligencia emocional en el día a día para el ser humano, especialmente nos centraremos en el ámbito profesional.
  3. 3. CONCEPTO DE INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL. De acuerdo con la Universidad de Barcelona. La inteligencia emocional es: Conjunto de habilidades psicológicas que nos permiten, de manera razonable expresar nuestras emociones y poder entender a los demás. Es una forma de guiar nuestro comportamiento.
  4. 4. INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL (DANIEL GOLEMAN) • Citando al célebre psicólogo estadounidense, Daniel Goleman, autor del libro màs celebre sobre el tema: “La inteligencia emocional”(1985). La inteligencia emocional es la “disposición que nos permite tomar las riendas de nuestros impulsos emocionales, comprender los sentimientos màs profundos de nuestros semejantes y manejar amablemente nuestras relaciones”.
  5. 5. HABILIDADES QUE SE CONSIDERAN EN LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL. • La pràctica de la inteligencia emocional requiere que las personas usen ciertas habilidades. Autoconocimiento Capacidad de conocer y reconocer tus emociones . Autocontrol y autogestión. Control de las emociones. Gestión de relaciones sociales. Trabajar las relaciones y las interacciones con los demás.Empatía. Comprensión hacia los demás. Automotivaciòn. Las personas deben motivarse asi mismas para perseverar en los objetivos propios.
  6. 6. COEFICIENTE INTELECTUAL& INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL EN EL TRABAJO. Si bien se sigue viendo una tendencia a favorecer el Coeficiente Intelectual como el indicador màs apto para estimar la capacidad de un individuo de alcanzar metas en el ambiente laboral, en los últimos años el concepto de Inteligencia Emocional en el Trabajo ha tomado un grado de protagonismo muy significativo entre los directores y CEOs de las empresas. Se considera que el uso de dicha Inteligencia Emocional en el trabajo interviene en la toma de decisiones favorables, calidad de relaciones interpersonales y el apropiado control de las emociones como el enojo, la apatía, frustración, entre otras.
  7. 7. En un mundo cada vez más globalizado, la manera de hacer negocios en mercados competitivos, las organizaciones buscan a personas que no sólo estén preparadas en el área de conocimiento técnico para el desarrollo de las actividades diarias en el trabajo . Lo que se busca es emplear personas empáticas, adaptables y capaces de resolver conflictos. A continuación, se agregó un video sobre la participación de dos expositores, Jaime Martínez y Ernesto García investigadores del CIDAC( Centro de Investigación para el desarrollo) donde abordan el tema de las competencias en las empresas y su importancia.
  8. 8. UN LÍDER REQUIERE DE LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL EN EL TRABAJO. Al hablar de una empresa o industria, no solamente se debe de nombrar a los empleados que la conforman o a los candidatos que deseen estar en ella. Es de primordial importancia referirse al líder o lideres que la dirigen, debido a que aquel jefe que posea una inteligencia emocional reducida o poco notable, carecerá de la habilidad para gestionar, motivar y dirigir a los miembros de su equipo. El poder interactuar con el personal que conforma el equipo de trabajo, entiende su funcionamiento como seres sociales, le permitirá una eficiente gestión y asì obtener los objetivos y propósitos deseados para el beneficio de todos. Saber esto, le permitirá al líder crear estrategias para aprovechar los talentos de los miembros del equipo , respetando opiniones e ideas individuales.
  9. 9. CONCLUSIÓN • Fortalecer la inteligencia emocional significa poder percibir de una manera correcta cómo funciona el mundo y actuar de una manera apropiada y responsable , comprendiendo y participando de manera inteligente para obtener los resultados que queremos en cualquier área de nuestra vida. • En el aspecto laboral, los empleados con una buena inteligencia emocional dominan el autocontrol, están motivados y son capaces de motivas a los demás, tienen una gran capacidad de persuasión y de trabajo en equipo. • Se considera que las empresas tienen a la mano las herramientas para trabajar la inteligencia emocional en sus empleados. Es por ello, que se propone la impartición de cursos y talleres dirigidos a dicho tema, asi como deben de jugar un papel destacado en la formación y contratación de sus empleados
  10. 10. CONCEJOS PARA DESARROLLAR UNA ALTA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL EN EL TRABAJO. Nunca dejar de conocer el entorno en el que nos encontramos. Tener la capacidad para reconocer los cambios que día a día se producen en él. Fijarse en el lenguaje corporal de nuestros interlocutores.Asi como observer el languaje no verbal es importante, tambien lo es entablar las relaciones con nuesros colaboradores y asi mismo interpreter las posturas, gestos, actitudes y elementos corporales. Saber controlar los propios y que tengamos la capacidad de emplearlos en el momento adecuado. Desarrollar la escucha activa. Desarrollar la capacidad para perseguir atentamente el discurso de otros y extraer las ideas principales y los motivos que lo justifican. Cercanía y Empatía. Entender porqué a veces nuestros compañeros de trabajo actúan como actúan, y piensan como piensan.
  11. 11. BIBLIOGRAFÍA. • ¿ Què es una competencia laboral? Recuperado de https://www.oitcinterfor.org/p%C3%A1gina-libro/1-%C2%BFqu%C3%A9- competencia-laboral. • Garcia, M, Hurtado, A y Duque, JS (2017) Influencia de la inteligencia emocional sobre las competencias laborales: un estudio empírico con empleados del nivel administrativo. Estudios gerenciales 33 (17), 251-53. 3 C, Patricia, V, Josè G y Rosas RE Influencia de la inteligencia emocional en el desempeño laboral Sapienza organizacional 2 (3) 53-66. 4.- La inteligencia emocional en la empresa Recuperado de https://retos-operaciones-logistica.eae.es/la-inteligencia-emocional-en- la-empresa/ 5.- Teoría de la Inteligencia Emocional de Daniel Goleman Pradas, C. (2018). Teoría de la Inteligencia Emocional de Daniel Goleman: resumen y test. Recuperado el 29 de abril de 2020 de https://www.psicologia-online.com/teoria-de-la-inteligencia-emocional-de-daniel- goleman-resumen-y-test-3905.html Goleman, D. (1995). La inteligencia emocional. Recuperado el 20 de abril de 2020 de http://www.codajic.org/sites/www.codajic.org/files/Inteligencia%20Emocional%20%20Daniel%20Goleman.pdf

