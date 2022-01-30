Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clat 2020 syllabus

Jan. 30, 2022
Tutorguideininda is back with another update for CLAT 2022. This helps CLAT/Law applicants familiarize themselves with the updated CLAT 2022 syllabus. Moreover, it also elaborates "How taking a CLAT coaching course in Delhi can help you pass your ranch exam". If the CLAT 2022 program has been helpful to you, please visit our website, Tutorguideindia.com, for more information on competitive exams.

Clat 2020 syllabus

  1. 1. CLAT 2020 Syllabus UG CLAT SYLLABUS & GUIDE Tutorguideinindia
  2. 2. Hello and welcome to Our CLAT Coaching!
  3. 3. Introduction to CLAT IN GENERAL, CLAT OR Common Law Admission Test is a centralized national level entrance test attempted by thousands and thousands of students to get Admission to the Top Twenty Two National Law Universities of India. In addition, almost all Privates Law Universities evaluate CLAT scores for Admission. Hence, it is one of the most prestigious examinations of every Law student who desires to be a Lawyer in their upcoming life.
  4. 4. Overview of UG CLAT 2022 UGCLAT 2022 will focus on assessing candidates' skills and abilities in understanding and reasoning. In general, prior knowledge can be useful in answering questions in the current affairs section, but it is not intended to provide prior knowledge, but rather to test the abilities and skills required for legal education. The UGCLAT 2022 is a two-hour test consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions, each of which is worth 1 point. A negative score of 0.25 points is awarded for each incorrect answer.
  5. 5. Lessons to be Covered English Language Current Affairs Legal Reasoning Logical Reasoning Quantitative Techniques
  6. 6. ENGLISH LANGUAGE This section of UGCLAT 2022 provides passages of approximately 450 words each. These passages are drawn from contemporary or historically significant fiction and non-fiction and meet the standard for a 12th grader to read in approximately 57 minutes.
  7. 7. Current Affairs This section provides passages of up to 450 words each. Get excerpts from news, journalism sources, and other popular scientific sources. Questions may include verification of legal information or knowledge discussed in or related to that passage, but no additional knowledge of the law beyond that passage is required.
  8. 8. Legal Reasoning In this section you should read a passage of about 450 words each. The passages may refer to real-life situations or scenarios related to legal issues, public policy issues, or moral and philosophical studies. No prior knowledge of the law is required. In order to better apply a general principle or suggestion to a given factual scenario, we can benefit from a general awareness of contemporary legal and moral issues.
  9. 9. Logical Reasoning Recognize arguments, premises and conclusions of arguments. Read and identify the arguments in the verse. Critically analyze inference patterns and The Logical Thinking section of UGCLAT 2022 contains short passages of approximately 300 words each. Each verse is followed by one or more questions that ask for:
  10. 10. Quantitative Techniques The Quantitative Methods section of UGCLAT 2022 includes a short set of facts or statements, graphs, or other textual, graphical or schematic representations of numerical information followed by a series of questions. You need to extract information from these phrases, graphs, or other representations and apply mathematical operations to that information.
  11. 11. How CLAT Coaching in Delhi can help you? First, because competition is fierce, proper guidance on the bar exam is essential. Second, the stable competitive environment that can be achieved through CLAT coaching is essential for performance improvement Third, you can train in the right way. Also, getting coaching from the best helps to increase consistency. Finally, you can improve your CLAT preparation with the help of a professional trainer.
  12. 12. Thank You! For Further information and daily updates, Do visit our website Tutorguideinindia.com

