Orientacion el bulling

EL BULLING Y CIBER BULLING 0A2 Identificar y aceptar sus propias emociones y las de los demás, y practicar estrategias per...
DATOS  Datos: - El 46% de los casos de acoso atendidos los sufrieron chicos y chicas de entre 11 y 13 años; con una propo...
¿Qué es el Bullying o acoso escolar?  Un alumno o alumna es agredido o se convierte en víctima, cuando está expuesto, de ...
¿Qué es el ciberacoso o ciberbullyng?  Para concretar el ciberbullying es el uso de los medios telemáticos (Internet, tel...
Características del Bullying  Acciones negativas dirigidas hacia la víctima: 1.- Agresiones físicas: peleas, patadas, emp...
 Se mantiene debido a la ignorancia o pasividad de las personas que rodean a los agresores.  La víctima desarrolla miedo...
Características del Bullying  Disminuye la capacidad de comprensión moral y de empatía del agresor o agresores, mientras ...
Manifestaciones del Ciberbullying  Dar de alta, con foto incluida, a la víctima en un web donde se trata de votar a la pe...
Causas del Bullying  Muchas veces hay chicos/as se comportan de manera agresiva para afrontar una situación difícil: la m...
Causas del Ciberbullyng  Motivos internos: la redirección de sentimientos de frustración, la venganza, el hacerse sentir ...
DIFERENCIAS BULLYNG Y CIBERBULLYNG  Cualquier joven puede desarrollar este tipo de conductas a través de la red, incluso ...
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 1.- El maltrato sólo son “bromas”, “cosas de chiquillos”.
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos “Es mejor no meterse”. Cuando la víctima se empieza a sufrir ya no se trata...
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 2.- La víctima se lo busca, se lo merece.
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos Nadie se merece ser víctima de maltrato, sea cual sea su conducta. Eso sólo...
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 3.- El maltrato forma parte del crecimiento, imprime carácter.
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos No es cierto, aprender a afrontar las adversidades imprime carácter, pero e...
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 4.- La mejor manera de defenderse es devolverla.
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos No es cierto. Devolver la agresión refuerza la idea de que la violencia es ...
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 5.- Sólo agreden los chicos que tienen problemas familiares o que viven en barrio...
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos Falso. Se ha demostrado que el maltrato se da en todos los centros y en todos los...
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 6.- Las víctimas son personas débiles.
IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos No es cierto. Cualquier puede ser víctima en un momento dado. El grupo tole...
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 7.- Cuando los otros niños se pelean más vale no meterse y mantenerse en una posi...
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos No es cierto. Ante situaciones de maltrato no hay posiciones no puede haber posic...
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 8.- Hay que castigar a los niños que agreden, así dejarán de hacerlo.
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos Falso. El castigo es una de las posibilidades de actuación después de que un niño...
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 9.- Sólo la víctima necesita ayuda.
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos consecuencias La agresión sistemática puede tener las víctimas, pero muy graves p...
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 10.- “Esas situaciones ya se han dado en el centro con anterioridad y no se han e...
IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos Las respuestas de un alumno o alumna dependen de su propia historia personal, la ...
Consejos para los niños testigos del Bullying  Si estás siendo testigo de las agresiones de algunos compañeros hacia otro...
Muchas Gracias por su atención
  1. 1. EL BULLING Y CIBER BULLING 0A2 Identificar y aceptar sus propias emociones y las de los demás, y practicar estrategias personales de manejo emocional (por ejemplo, esperar un tiempo, escuchar al otro y considerar su impacto en los demás). ORIENTACION DOCENTES: MARIA EUGENIA CASTILLO KAREN ADASME ARAYA TERCEROS BASICOS
  2. 2. DATOS  Datos: - El 46% de los casos de acoso atendidos los sufrieron chicos y chicas de entre 11 y 13 años; con una proporción del 51% de niñas frente al 49% de niños. - Más de un 40% de los afectados sufre el acoso desde hace un año, el 70% lo padece a diario. - En relación al tipo de acoso, el más frecuente es el psicológico, destacando un mayor grado tras la salida del colegio mediante amenazas en el barrio y a través de las redes sociales - Aunque un 58,9% de los menores manifiesta habérselo contado a sus padres, un 30,7% no explica la situación en casa para no preocuparles o hacerles sufrir, porque temen una sobrerreacción de los padres ante el colegio o los acosadores, o porque sienten miedo a contarlo dado que existen situaciones conflictivas en casa por las cuales los padres no se siente satisfechos ni orgullosos de ellos.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el Bullying o acoso escolar?  Un alumno o alumna es agredido o se convierte en víctima, cuando está expuesto, de forma repetida y durante un tiempo, a acciones negativas que lleva a cabo otro alumno o varios de ellos. En el momento que provoca un daño a la persona que lo sufre y no lo puede resolver por sí solo, hablamos de acoso escolar.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es el ciberacoso o ciberbullyng?  Para concretar el ciberbullying es el uso de los medios telemáticos (Internet, telefonía móvil y videojuegos online principalmente) para ejercer el acoso psicológico entre iguales.  Tiene que haber menores en ambos extremos del ataque para que se considere ciberbullying...  mediante Internet, teléfonos móviles, consolas de juegos u otras tecnologías telemáticas.
  5. 5. Características del Bullying  Acciones negativas dirigidas hacia la víctima: 1.- Agresiones físicas: peleas, patadas, empujones, agresiones con objetos… 2.- Agresiones verbales: amenazas, ridiculizaciones, burlas, motes, insultos, resaltar defectos físicos… Ésta es la más común y deriva en maltrato psicológico, minando la autoestima de la víctima y fomentando su sensación de temor. 3.- Presión social: hace que la víctima se aísle en diferentes contextos (p.e, en el mismo grupo-clase deriva en el rechazo del grupo hacia la víctima, no quiere ir al centro educativo, no quiere participar en actividades grupales, en el recreo…)
  6. 6.  Se mantiene debido a la ignorancia o pasividad de las personas que rodean a los agresores.  La víctima desarrolla miedo y rechazo al contexto en el que sufre la violencia; pérdida de confianza en sí mismo y en los demás y disminución del rendimiento escolar. Características del Bullying
  7. 7. Características del Bullying  Disminuye la capacidad de comprensión moral y de empatía del agresor o agresores, mientras que se produce un refuerzo de un estilo violento de interacción.  En las personas que observan la violencia sin hacer nada para evitarla, se produce falta de sensibilidad, apatía y falta de solidaridad.  Se deterioran las interacciones dentro del grupo-clase, lo que dificulta el logro de los objetivos y aumento de los problemas y tensiones.
  8. 8. Manifestaciones del Ciberbullying  Dar de alta, con foto incluida, a la víctima en un web donde se trata de votar a la persona más fea, a la menos inteligente… y cargarle de puntos o votos para que aparezca en los primeros lugares.  Enviar mensajes amenazantes, desvalorar a la persona, publicar contenidos comprometedores, humillar, insultar, amezanar, perseguir y acechar a la víctima en los lugares de Internet en los que se relaciona de manera habitual provocándole una sensación de completo agobio. Para ser considerado ciberacoso ha de tratarse de un daño reiterado, no un hecho aislado. Es decir, nos encontramos ante una experiencia de victimización prolongada en el tiempo. Igualmente partícipes los espectadores
  9. 9. Causas del Bullying  Muchas veces hay chicos/as se comportan de manera agresiva para afrontar una situación difícil: la muerte de un familiar, el divorcio de los padres, mala relación de los padres en casa…  Otros trasladan su humillación y angustia al maltrato que sufren en casa. En este caso, no entienden otra manera de relacionarse que no sea a través de la violencia.  En las casas donde prima el autoritarismo/ permisividad, unas relaciones de pareja basadas en la desigualdad o machismo.  Los hay que quieren ser los más poderosos y utilizan la violencia para conseguir lealtad; normalmente no son felices y utilizan la fuerza para conseguir popularidad y amigos. No saben hacerlo de otra forma. En cualquier caso estos niños y niñas tienen que entender que su conducta es inaceptable y que si continúan comportándose así habrá consecuencias. Paralelamente hay que darles ayuda y alentarles para que cambien.
  10. 10. Causas del Ciberbullyng  Motivos internos: la redirección de sentimientos de frustración, la venganza, el hacerse sentir mejor, el aburrimiento, el efecto inhibidor que proporciona la red, el intentar excluir a una persona del grupo minando su estatus social o buscar la aprobación de alguien a quien se admira en el seno del propio grupo.  Motivos externos: diferencias observadas en las personas, el hecho de creer que la agresión no conlleva consecuencias o no tener que enfrentarse presencialmente con la víctima y así no verse expuestos a su posible reacción.
  11. 11. DIFERENCIAS BULLYNG Y CIBERBULLYNG  Cualquier joven puede desarrollar este tipo de conductas a través de la red, incluso el alumno modelo que aparenta una actitud intachable puede buscar refugio tras la pantalla y causar daño a otro compañero, ya sea por venganza (un menor que haya sido acosado puede convertirse en ciberacosador), sentirse realizado al tomar el poder o, simplemente, por mera diversión
  12. 12. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 1.- El maltrato sólo son “bromas”, “cosas de chiquillos”.
  13. 13. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos “Es mejor no meterse”. Cuando la víctima se empieza a sufrir ya no se trata de una diversión, los adultos deben intervenir y detenerlo. “Hay que ponerse en el lugar de quien lo sufre”; “El acoso existe, es necesario asumirlo, porque ignorarlo aumenta el sufrimiento del alumnado, de la familia y la gravedad del caso”.
  14. 14. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 2.- La víctima se lo busca, se lo merece.
  15. 15. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos Nadie se merece ser víctima de maltrato, sea cual sea su conducta. Eso sólo es la excusa que se utiliza para justificar la agresión. “Culpabilizar de la situación a quien sufre acoso agrava su situación”; “Hay que partir de la percepción subjetiva de la vivencia de sufrimiento del alumno o alumna”.
  16. 16. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 3.- El maltrato forma parte del crecimiento, imprime carácter.
  17. 17. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos No es cierto, aprender a afrontar las adversidades imprime carácter, pero el maltrato puede ser de una lasviolencia extrema y vuelve a víctimas desconfiadas, ansiosas, aisladas, etc.
  18. 18. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 4.- La mejor manera de defenderse es devolverla.
  19. 19. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos No es cierto. Devolver la agresión refuerza la idea de que la violencia es aceptable y el único medio para resolver los conflictos. La reacción violenta de la víctima sólo empeora su situación ya que se utiliza esta reacción como excusa para justificar nuevas agresiones.
  20. 20. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 5.- Sólo agreden los chicos que tienen problemas familiares o que viven en barrios marginales.
  21. 21. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos Falso. Se ha demostrado que el maltrato se da en todos los centros y en todos los niveles socioeconómicos.
  22. 22. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 6.- Las víctimas son personas débiles.
  23. 23. IDEAS FALSAS IDEAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos No es cierto. Cualquier puede ser víctima en un momento dado. El grupo tolera mal la diferencia y cualquier motivo discrepante puede convertir a una persona en objetivo de agresiones (tener las orejas grandes, usar gafas, ser de otra etnia, vestir, hacer o pensar de manera diferente, ser muy estudioso, ser gordito...). Por tanto la víctima puede ser pasiva (no se defiende por miedo o por falta de habilidades sociales) ó activa (se defiende respondiendo de la misma manera que los agresores).
  24. 24. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 7.- Cuando los otros niños se pelean más vale no meterse y mantenerse en una posición neutral.
  25. 25. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos No es cierto. Ante situaciones de maltrato no hay posiciones no puede haber posicionamientos neutrales. El espectador se convierte en cómplice desde el momento en que no actúa ni denuncia la situación. No es sólo un problema entre agresor y agredido; a menudo se busca impresionar al grupo y es el grupo quien puede detenerlo
  26. 26. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 8.- Hay que castigar a los niños que agreden, así dejarán de hacerlo.
  27. 27. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos Falso. El castigo es una de las posibilidades de actuación después de que un niño ha agredido a otro, pero ni es la primera opción que hay que considerar ni la más eficaz. Incluso en los casos más flagrantes el agresor suele creer que la víctima se merece lo que le pasa, por tanto el castigo generalmente le provocará un sentimiento de injusticia que hará que busque la venganza en la primera ocasión.
  28. 28. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 9.- Sólo la víctima necesita ayuda.
  29. 29. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos consecuencias La agresión sistemática puede tener las víctimas, pero muy graves para los agresores también necesitan ayuda. Muchas veces la agresión es la única manera relacionarse con los que tienen de otros y necesitan aprender nuevas formas de relación.
  30. 30. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos 10.- “Esas situaciones ya se han dado en el centro con anterioridad y no se han evaluado como acoso”
  31. 31. IDEAS FALSAS DEL MALTRATO. Reflexionamos Las respuestas de un alumno o alumna dependen de su propia historia personal, la influencia del contexto en el que se encuentra, la percepción de su entorno y la vivencia de sus emociones”. Ante el mismo hecho, un alumno o una alumna puede vivenciar una situación como acoso, y otro u otra no; por ello, hay que tener en cuenta las diferencias personales.
  32. 32. Consejos para los niños testigos del Bullying  Si estás siendo testigo de las agresiones de algunos compañeros hacia otro, debes tener en cuenta los siguientes consejos:  Si alguno de los presentes dice algo como "¡Basta ya!", en la mitad de los casos, las acciones violentas cesan. Es difícil de hacer, pero estar ahí y no hacer nada es igual que aprobar la agresividad.  Si sientes que no puedes decir nada, vete del sitio y díselo al adulto más cercano. Haz que vaya a ayudar.  Si ves que alguien sufre una y otra vez agresiones, puedes hacer algo para terminar esa situación.  Si el colegio tiene algún tipo de programa para informar de agresiones, como un teléfono o un buzón, utilízalo. Puedes hacerlo de forma anónima.  Intenta conseguir que la víctima se lo cuente a sus padres o a los profesores. Ofrécete a ir con él o ella si crees que eso puede ayudarle.  Si el acosado no quiere hablar con nadie, ofrécete para hablar con alguien en su nombre.  Involucra a tanta gente como puedas, incluso a otros amigos y compañeros de clase.  No uses la violencia contra los agresores ni trates de vengarte por tu cuenta.
  33. 33. Muchas Gracias por su atención

