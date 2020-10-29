Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nombre: Fecha: 1. �Cu�l de los siguientes objetos puede ser representado con uncilindro? a. b. c. d. 2. Sedobla una hoja y...
ENSAYO SIMCE Se�alacu�leselresultadode: a. 1 08 b. 1 98 c. 1 08 d. 1 08 34 + 26 + 48 Para calcularcu�nta guirnalda comprar...
ENSAYO SIMCE Hoja de respuestas 1. C 2. A 3. B 4. C 5. C 6. A 7. C 8. C
ENSAYO SIMCE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ensayo simse 1 mat

31 views

Published on

simce

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ensayo simse 1 mat

  1. 1. Nombre: Fecha: 1. �Cu�l de los siguientes objetos puede ser representado con uncilindro? a. b. c. d. 2. Sedobla una hoja ysedibujaenella lamitad deunaletra. Alrecortarlahoja doblada seforma la letra completa, como se muestra en los siguientes dibujos. Hoja doblada Recorte de laletra �Cu�l de las siguientes letras se puede dibujar y recortar, usando esta misma t�cnica? a. b. c. d. 3. Paralosdoslados gruesos deestafigura,�cu�ldelassiguientes afirmacionesesverdadera? a. Son paralelos y de igual largo. b. Son paralelos y de distinto largo. c. Son perpendiculares y de distinto largo. d. Son perpendiculares y de igual largo. DEPARTAMENTO DE MATEMATICAS PROFESORAS KAREN ADASME ARAYA MAR�A EUGENIA CASTILLO
  2. 2. ENSAYO SIMCE Se�alacu�leselresultadode: a. 1 08 b. 1 98 c. 1 08 d. 1 08 34 + 26 + 48 Para calcularcu�nta guirnalda comprarpara poner en una muralla de la sala de clases,varios ni�os midieron su ancho, pero anotaron distintos resultados. �Cu�l resultado podr�a ser el correcto? a. 5cent�metros. b. 50 cent�metros. c. 5 metros. d. 50 metros. Enunapromoci�n debebidas,regalanuna figuraporcada tres tapasmarcadas.Ram�ntiene 18 tapas marcadas. �Cu�ntas figuras le tienen que dar por todas ellas? a.6 b.9 c. 12 d. 15 Francisca perdi� 14 l�minas de su colecci�n.Paraaveriguarcu�ntas l�minas tiene ahora,�qu� necesita saber? a. Cu�ntas l�minas tiene repetidas. B. Cu�ntas l�minas quierejuntar. c. Cu�ntas l�minas ten�a antes. d. Cu�ntas l�minas intercambi�. Marcela tiene una colecci�nde184 estampillas, de las cuales 52son de Am�rica,65son de Europa y las dem�s son de �frica. �Cu�ntas estampillas de la colecci�n de Marcela son de �frica? a. 13 c. 117 d. 301 b. 67 4. 5. 6. 7. 8 .
  3. 3. ENSAYO SIMCE Hoja de respuestas 1. C 2. A 3. B 4. C 5. C 6. A 7. C 8. C
  4. 4. ENSAYO SIMCE

×