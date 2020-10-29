Ecuaciones tercero basico a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD 2 NUESTRO COLEGIO TERCEROS BASICOS O.A. 13 : Resolver ecuaciones de un paso, que involucren adiciones y sustracciones y un s�mbolo geom�trico que represente un n�mero desconocido, en forma pict�rica y simb�lica del 0 al 100.
  2. 2. POR EJEMPLO: SI OBSERVAMOS LA IMAGEN VEMOS QUE LA PESA ESTA EQUILIBRIDA.
  3. 3. EJEMPLO 2: SI OBSERVAMOS LA IMAGEN VEMOS QUE LA PESA ESTA EQUILIBRIDA.
  4. 4. A DIFERENCIA DE ESTAS BALANZAS QUE NO ESTAN EQUILIBRADAS:
  5. 5. EJEMPLO 2:
  6. 6. EJEMPLO 3
  7. 7. EJEMPLO:
  8. 8. EJEMPLO:
  9. 9. EJEMPLO:
  10. 10. EJEMPLO:
  11. 11. X X X X

×