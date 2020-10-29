2 la musica y la expresion 3 basico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LA MUSICA EN EL CINE Y LA EXPRESION PROFESOR DANIEL GUZMAN (MUSICA) COLEGIO CALAMA 2020 COLEGIO CALAMA BRASIL N° 35 97 TELÉFONO 55 2 31 66 63 RESOL. 0681 DEL 01.03.91 E-MAIL: calamacolegio@gmail.com
  2. 2. Música cinematográfica. • Se entiende toda música, por lo general orquestada e instrumental, compuesta específicamente para acompañar las escenas de una película y apoyar la narración cinematográfica. • Dentro de este tipo también se encuentra la llamada "Música incidental". (que influye (expresa)
  3. 3. ¿Cuál es el papel de la música en el cine? • La música puede influir sobre los sentimientos y las emociones que el espectador experimenta a lo largo de la película, modificando el sentido de la imagen o anticipando una situación determinada
  4. 4. Ejemplos de música de expresión
  5. 5. El cine mudo • Es aquel cine en el que no hay sonido sincronizado (especialmente diálogos) y consiste únicamente en imágenes.
  6. 6. • La idea de combinar las imágenes con sonido grabado es casi tan antigua como la cinematografía en sí, pero hasta finales de los años 1920, la mayoría de las películas eran silentes
  7. 7. Ejemplo de cine mudo
  8. 8. EN RESUMEN • LA MUSICA PARA EL CINE TRABAJA DIRECTAMENTE CON NUESTRAS EMOCIONES Y LA EXPRESION, LA COMEDIA, EL TERROR, LA TRISTESA , ETC. • SON EMOCIONES QUE PODEMOS EXPRESAR POR MEDIO DE LA MUSICA.
  9. 9. •MUCHAS GRACIAS HASTA LA PROXIMA QUERIDOS ALUMNOS

