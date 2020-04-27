Successfully reported this slideshow.
University of Sulaimani College of Education Physics Department First stage Karbin kamaran Date:24-jan-2017
subjects Reasons of body expression Some examples of body language Some special symbol of body language
Reason of Body expression _ Language is away of expressing feeling and interest in any where that human exist “ Language e...
Or body language “ Body language is a verbal communicate And often used with speaking language but the Importance of this ...
( Some example of Body language ) 1- if person sit down and leys on leg and often moves It continence that means he or she...
3- When a person scratches his hair when speaking it Mean he thinks about some thing or trying to remember Something 4- So...
( Some special symbol for body language ) Eye Brows Fore head Shoulders Fingers
( Summary of Subject ) At the end if out that if human wants to talk or express his Opinion Lock of language or low of sou...
analyzing body language

