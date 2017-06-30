30.06.2017 (Bulletin No.1) Karate 1 - Halle/Saale 2017 WKF Karate1 Premier League
1 FOREWORDS
2 INTRODUCTION The Karate1-Premier League is the most important league event in the world of Karate. It comprises of a num...
3 SPORT PROTECTIONS WKF APPROVED BRAND CONTACT INFORMATION DOUBLE D 2, rue Vladimir Jankelevitch 77184 Emerainville, FRANC...
4 SHUREIDO 1-1-6 Tomari, Naha-City 900-0012 – Okinawa, JAPAN Tel No: +81(98)861 5621 Fax No: +81(98)861 5525 Email: shurei...
5 KARATEGIS WITH THE BRAND EMBROIDERED ON THE SHOULDERS The Karategis with the embroidered brand of the manufacturer on th...
6 COMPETITION PROGRAMME DAY / HOUR COMPETITION Friday (09:00 – 21:30) Eliminations & Repechages Kata Individual Male / Fem...
7 REFEREE BRIEFING Place: HQ Dorint Hotel Charlottenhof Halle (Saale) Dorotheenstraße 12 D-06108 Halle (Saale) Date: Thurs...
8 COMPETITON VENUE Brandberge Sporthalle Kreuzvorwerk 30 D-06120 Halle an der Saale Please Note: Parking is limited in the...
9 REGISTRATION All competitors, referees, coaches and officials must register online using the online system on https://ww...
10 CATEGORIES Kata individual female and male (16 years and older) Kata Team female and male (16 years and older) Kumite i...
11 PRIZE MONEY For individual categories (Kumite and Kata): Gold Medalist: 500 € Silver Medalist: 300 € Bronze Medalist: 1...
12 HEADQUARTER HOTEL
13
14
15
16 VISA REQUIREMENTS EU nationals EU nationals do not require a visa to enter the Federal Republic of Germany. Non-EU nati...
17 OMISSIONS As regards that the specific items are not expressly foreseen in the present bulletin reference is to be made...
Karate 1 - Premier League Halle/Leipzig 2017, September 8-10 Bulletin

×