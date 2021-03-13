GET's Solo Leveling, Vol. 1 (comic) (Solo Leveling (comic), 1) ~ By

The official English print publication of the popular Korean webcomic! E-class hunter Jinwoo Sung is the weakest of them all. Looked down on by everyone, he has no money, no abilities to speak of, and no other job prospects. So when his party finds a hidden dungeon, he's determined to use this chance to change his life for the better...but the opportunity he finds is a bit different from what he had in mind! .



