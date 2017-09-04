Published By: Zion Market Research Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends...
Browse detail report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/atrial-appendage-occlude...
Atrial Appendage Occluder Market Size & Share is growing globally by 2022

Published on

The prime factor that attributes to support the growth of the market is the increasing number of the cardiovascular patients that are suffering from atrial fibrillation and thromboembolism.

  1. 1. Published By: Zion Market Research Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024 Contact Us: 4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143, Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States Tel: +1-386-310-3803 GMT Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651 sales@zionmarketresearch.com
  2. 2. Atrial Appendage Occluder Market Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Overview The atrial appendage is also known as the left atrial appendage (LAA). It is a pouch that is of the shape of the ear and is present in the human heart at the top left chamber. The proper functional significance is unknown. The patients having the arrhythmic cardiovascular face certain conditions which include atrial fibrillation, blood clots in the left atrial appendage. These blood clots cause fatal strokes. Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/atrial-appendage- occluder-market Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Facts Coherex Medical Inc. was acquired by the Biosense Webster. The medical device company completely focused on the development of the Coherex WaveCrest Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion System. Basically, this system was designed in order to forever occlude the left atrial appendage in the patients that have the high risk of atrial fibrillation; this helps in reducing the stroke cases that is caused due to the migration of the blood clots.
  3. 3. Atrial Appendage Occluder Market Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Segmentation The global market for the atrial appendage is fragmented into its indication type, positioning procedure, and the end-user industry. On the basis of the type of the indication, the global market is segregated into valvular atrial fibrillation and non-valvular atrial fibrillation. On the basis of the procedure of the positioning, the market is categorized into epicardial and endocardial. On the basis of the end-user industry, the market is divided into the clinics and hospitals. Request Report TOC (Table of Contents) @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/atrial- appendage-occluder-market Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Growth Factors The prime factor that attributes to support the growth of the market is the increasing number of the cardiovascular patients that are suffering from atrial fibrillation and thromboembolism. The change in the lifestyle of the people and the increasing number of people that are suffering from obesity, diabetes, and hypertension is increasing the demand for the devices, thus contributing to the market growth. There are certain factors that are restraining the growth of the market which includes the limited use of the LAA occluder for the patients that have high chances of bleeding and risk of stroke when on the anticoagulant therapy. The other factors that will restrain the growth of the market are the unfavorable policies and the complications that are related to the surgery.
  4. 4. Atrial Appendage Occluder Market Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Regional Analysis The region that is dominating the atrial appendage occluder market is the North America owing to the increasing number of the geriatric people. In the coming years, the European market will witness a significant market growth owing to the increasing cases of the people suffering from arrhythmia. The market will grow in the future owing to the fact that the people in the developing regions are at a higher risk of suffering from the cardiovascular diseases which will, in turn, have a positive effect on the growth of the market. The market will grow in Asia Pacific region owing to the rise in the number of people that are dying due to stroke. Inquiry more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/atrial-appendage- occluder-market Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Competitive Players The key market players that are involved in the atrial appendage occluder market include Boston Scientific, SentreHEART Inc., Occlutech, Coherex Medical, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Appriva Medical Inc., St. Jude Medical, PFM Medical Ag., W. L. Gore & Associates, and Cardia, Inc. Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Regional Segment Analysis North America(U.S.); Europe(UK, France, Germany); Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, India); Latin America(Brazil); The Middle East and Africa
  5. 5. Atrial Appendage Occluder Market Browse detail report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/atrial-appendage-occluder- market Zion Market Research Address: 4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143, Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States Tel: +1-386-310-3803 GMT +49-322 210 92714 Tel: +1-855-465-4651 (US/CAN TOLL FREE) Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.comWeb: www.zionmarketresearch.com

