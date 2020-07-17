Successfully reported this slideshow.
History of human settlement Made by : Aruna kapur 2- A
INDUS VALLEY CIVILIZATION
Indus Valley Civilization Bronze Age civilization  Era : 3300–1300 BCE.  Location: northwest India.  Along with ancien...
• THE LIVES OF PEOPLE OF MOHENJO DARO and harappa • 1) AGRICULTURE was their main economic activity. • 2) They had irrigat...
ARCHITECTURAL FEATURES  CITY HAS PLANNED AREA 1. The Great Bath 2. Streets 3. The Granary 4. Public Well 5. The Assembly ...
BUDDHISM ASSIGNMENT 1
INTRODUCTION : • The Buddhist architecture began with the development of various symbols, representing aspects of the Budd...
stupa • STUPA• A stupa is a mound-like structure containing buddhist relics, typically the remains of Buddha, used by Budd...
STAMBHAS OR LATS • These pillars are common to all the styles of Indianarchitecture. • With the Buddhist they wereemployed...
chaitayas • Chaityas or ‘sacred spots’ are thetemples as well as assembly hallscreated out of the particular demandsof bud...
viharas • These are the residential places of the buddhist priests • important Buddhist viharas are those at Plan of rock ...
Buddhism in china • Buddhism first came to China in the first century CE during the Han dynasty, through missionaries from...
Buddhism in india and china • Buddhism faced very different situations and populations philosophically in China and India ...
Thank you
  History of human settlement Made by : Aruna kapur 2- A
  INDUS VALLEY CIVILIZATION
  Indus Valley Civilization Bronze Age civilization  Era : 3300–1300 BCE.  Location: northwest India.  Along with ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia it was one of three early civilisations of the Old World, and of the three, the most widespread. Religion :  Reverted bull  A priest king
  • THE LIVES OF PEOPLE OF MOHENJO DARO and harappa • 1) AGRICULTURE was their main economic activity. • 2) They had irrigation systems. • 3) They had pottery and jewelry making. • 4) Houses were made of clay bricks. – • 5) Their leaders were priest-kings. • 6) Their religion was animism and polytheism. They worshipped many gods some of which were animals like the very revered BULL.
  ARCHITECTURAL FEATURES  CITY HAS PLANNED AREA 1. The Great Bath 2. Streets 3. The Granary 4. Public Well 5. The Assembly Hall
  BUDDHISM ASSIGNMENT 1
  INTRODUCTION : • The Buddhist architecture began with the development of various symbols, representing aspects of the Buddhas life (563 BCE - 483 BCE).• Indian emperor Ashoka, not only established Buddhism as the state religion of his large Magadh empire, but also opted for the architectural monuments to spread Buddhism in different places. • The major features of this style are Stupas stambhas chaitayas viharas• these have been mere spectators of different eras quietly speaks about the phases of the Buddhist stages.
  stupa • STUPA• A stupa is a mound-like structure containing buddhist relics, typically the remains of Buddha, used by Buddhists as a place of worship • stupas are the circular tumuli built of earth, covered with stone or brick, the plan, elevation, section and the Stupa become a cosmic symbol in response total form of which were to a major human condition: death. • THE GREAT STUPA, SANCHI•The Great Stupa at Sanchi is theoldest stone structure in India andwas originally commissioned by theemperor Ashoka the Great in the3rd century BCE
  STAMBHAS OR LATS • These pillars are common to all the styles of Indianarchitecture. • With the Buddhist they wereemployed to bear inscriptions on their shafts, withemblems or animals on their capital. • Buddhist column are of two type  isbased on persepolitian  other graeco-romantype
  chaitayas • Chaityas or 'sacred spots' are thetemples as well as assembly hallscreated out of the particular demandsof buddhist religion. • FEATURES : Detail of wooden frame for windowFacade of chaitya hall at karli Richly carved pillars Couples on elephant
  viharas • These are the residential places of the buddhist priests • important Buddhist viharas are those at Plan of rock cut vihara a. Ajanta, b. Ellora. c. Nasik, d. Karle, e. Kanheri, f. Bagh and Badami.
  Buddhism in china • Buddhism first came to China in the first century CE during the Han dynasty, through missionaries from India.  The culture exchange is between India and Sri Lanka.  The emphysis on :  City means nagar Sacret + secular = city  influence of Chinese Buddhism has been expressed through the construction of large-scale 1. statues, 2. pagodas and temples, example: Guan Yin of the South Sea of Sanya Spring Temple Buddha
  Buddhism in india and china • Buddhism faced very different situations and populations philosophically in China and India • Buddhism was in a way a result of the philosophical turmoil between the Brahmin priests and the renouncers, • When Buddhism came to China, it was faced with a society that had deeply rooted Confucian ideals and mentality. • The Chinese had an entirely different concept of the self which made the idea of enlightenment very different in their minds.
