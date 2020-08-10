Materi control panel hosting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ADMINISTRASI SISTEM JARINGAN Mengevaluasi Control Panel Hosting
DOMAIN Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 2 Pengertian Domain Adalah nama yang digunakan untuk mengidentifikasi alamat server ko...
JENIS DOMAIN Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 3 Beberapa domain disediakan khusus digunakan untuk suatu badan(kepemeritahan da...
Materi Pokok1.Konsep Hosting Adalah tempat untuk menyimpan data website 2. Konsep Web Hosting Adalah sebuah komputer yang ...
1 2 3 4 Jenis-jenis Layanan Hosting 5 Shared Hosting VPS Hosting/VPS Server Dedicated Server & Colocation Server Free Host...
1. Shared Hosting adalah layanan hosting dimana sebuah server digunakan secara bersama-sama oleh banyak pengguna sekaligus...
1 2 3 4 5 7 sisi biaya, menyewa shared hosting cukup hemat dan ekonomis dibanding menyewa VPS atau Dedicated Server Untuk ...
1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 8 Karena dipergunakan bersama – sama, dapat menyebabkan overload. Pengguna shared h...
Konfigurasi Share Hosting Server 9 i-MSCP (Internet Multi Server Control) identik dengan proyek open source yang bertujuan...
1 2 3 4 5 10 RAM minimum 512 MB. Prosesor 32-bit atau 64-bit tetapi lebih dianjurkan menggunakan core i3 Hard drive minima...
2. VPS Hosting/VPS Server Administrasi Sistem Jaringan merupakan server hosting fisik yang dibagi-bagi kembali menjadi ser...
1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 12 Dari sisi harga VPS masih jauh lebih terjangkau dibandingkan Dedicated Server bi...
1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 13 Diperlukan pengetahuan dasar tentang server dan sistem operasi Biaya yang dikelu...
Dedicated Server & Colocation Server Administrasi Sistem Jaringan merupakan server yang sama, yang membedakan adalah kompo...
1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 15 1 Server fisik yang hanya dipergunakan untuk Anda memiliki akses root server And...
1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 16 Diperlukan pengetahuan dasar tentang server dan sistem operasi Biaya yang dikelu...
Free Hosting Administrasi Sistem Jaringan Penggunaan free hosting tidak dipungut biaya sepese pun, dan diberikan secara Cu...
Cara Kerja Web Hostingmengakses sebuah website (baik menggunakan IP Address maupun nama domain) melalui browser yang mengg...
gambaran ilustrasinya
Contro Panel Hostingadalah alat yang digunakan untuk mengatur segala macam pengaturan yang ada pada hosting.Kontrol panel ...
1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 21 Mengelola email akun (menambah, menghapus, ataupun mengubah) mengupload file ke ...
Fitur fitur open source contro panel hosting1. EHCP (Easy Hosting Control Panel) aplikasi opensource yang sangat effective...
2. cPanel adalah panel kontrol yang digunakan untuk melakukan pengaturan pada layanan web hosting yang meliputi manajemen ...
3. Webmin merupakan kontrol panel webhosting yang powerfull dan sangat fungsional. Webmin cukup mempu untuk mengelola berb...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Materi control panel hosting

41 views

Published on

Mapel Administrasi Sistem Jaringan

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Materi control panel hosting

  1. 1. ADMINISTRASI SISTEM JARINGAN Mengevaluasi Control Panel Hosting
  2. 2. DOMAIN Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 2 Pengertian Domain Adalah nama yang digunakan untuk mengidentifikasi alamat server komputer. Pada awalnya alamat server komputer dilambangkan dengan deretan angka yang disebut alamat IP. Fungsi Domain Agar pengguna tidak perlu menghafal deretan alamat IP suatu website, melainkan cukup mengetikkan alamat domain website
  3. 3. JENIS DOMAIN Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 3 Beberapa domain disediakan khusus digunakan untuk suatu badan(kepemeritahan dan sekolah) A. Free Domain 1. .blogspot.c om 2. .wordpress. com 3. .blogdetik.c om C. Top Level Domain Sponsor 1.Asia 2..aero 3..gov 4..coop 5..mil 6..mobi 7..travel B. Top Level Domain Generik 1..info 2..com 3..edu 4..net 5..biz 6..org
  4. 4. Materi Pokok1.Konsep Hosting Adalah tempat untuk menyimpan data website 2. Konsep Web Hosting Adalah sebuah komputer yang terhubung ke internet & dipergunakan untuk menyimpan data website agar dapat diakses secara online. Administrasi Sistem Jaringan
  5. 5. 1 2 3 4 Jenis-jenis Layanan Hosting 5 Shared Hosting VPS Hosting/VPS Server Dedicated Server & Colocation Server Free Hosting
  6. 6. 1. Shared Hosting adalah layanan hosting dimana sebuah server digunakan secara bersama-sama oleh banyak pengguna sekaligus. 6
  7. 7. 1 2 3 4 5 7 sisi biaya, menyewa shared hosting cukup hemat dan ekonomis dibanding menyewa VPS atau Dedicated Server Untuk pemula menggunakan shared hosting cukup memudahkan sisi support, biasanya layanan hosting menyediakan support yang siap membantu Anda selama 24 jam Jika ada permasalahan pada server Anda tidak perlu turun tangan sendiri, penyedia server akan memperbaiki permasalahan tersebut Dll. Kelebihan shared hosting
  8. 8. 1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 8 Karena dipergunakan bersama – sama, dapat menyebabkan overload. Pengguna shared hosting memiliki akses yang sangat terbatas pada server dan hanya dapat mengakses serta mengelola filenya sendiriSeluruh setting batasan / limit sudah ditentukan oleh pengelola server Kekurangan shared hosting
  9. 9. Konfigurasi Share Hosting Server 9 i-MSCP (Internet Multi Server Control) identik dengan proyek open source yang bertujuan untuk membangun sebuah panel kontrol multi server yang lebih berfokus pada penggunaan secara pribadi dan profesional. Aplikasi i- MSCP hanya bisa digunakan pada dua distro linux, yaitu Debia (versi Wheezy ke atas) dan Ubuntu LTS (versi 12.04 ke atas). i-MSCP (Internet Multi Server Control)
  10. 10. 1 2 3 4 5 10 RAM minimum 512 MB. Prosesor 32-bit atau 64-bit tetapi lebih dianjurkan menggunakan core i3 Hard drive minimal 1 GB yang digunakan i-MSCP dan layanan yang dipakai oleh orang yg sama. Akses internet minimum 100 Mbits/s. Aplikasi PHP harus di atas versi 5.3.2, Perl harus diatas versi 5.10.1 Ketentuan Share Hosting
  11. 11. 2. VPS Hosting/VPS Server Administrasi Sistem Jaringan merupakan server hosting fisik yang dibagi-bagi kembali menjadi server virtual dan difungsikan sebagai server hosting tersendiri. 11
  12. 12. 1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 12 Dari sisi harga VPS masih jauh lebih terjangkau dibandingkan Dedicated Server bisa & bebas mengcustomisasi server VPS yang Anda miliki Pada jenis VPS managed, ada tim support yang akan membantu Anda 24 jam Memiliki akses root server VPS Scalable, Anda dapat menurunkan atau meninggikan resource tanpa harus mengalami downtime. Kelebihan VPS
  13. 13. 1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 13 Diperlukan pengetahuan dasar tentang server dan sistem operasi Biaya yang dikeluarkan lebih tinggi dari shared hosting Harus menginstal control panel sendiri Kekurangan VPS
  14. 14. Dedicated Server & Colocation Server Administrasi Sistem Jaringan merupakan server yang sama, yang membedakan adalah komponen hardware Dedicated Server menyewa milik datacenter, sedangkan Colocation server, server fisik dan semua komponennya dibeli sendiri, mulai dari hardware, software, firewall hingga komponen lainnya dan 14
  15. 15. 1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 15 1 Server fisik yang hanya dipergunakan untuk Anda memiliki akses root server Anda yang menerapkan aturan sendiri Kontrol penuh untuk meningkatkan spesifikasi server sendiri Resource yang besar untuk Anda sendiri Kelebihan Dedicated/Colocation Server
  16. 16. 1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 16 Diperlukan pengetahuan dasar tentang server dan sistem operasi Biaya yang dikeluarkan lebih tinggi dari shared hosting Harus menginstall control panel sendiri Jika melakukan upgrade/downgrade maka akan mengalami downtime karena server harus dimatikan Dll. Kekurangan Dedicated/Colocation Server
  17. 17. Free Hosting Administrasi Sistem Jaringan Penggunaan free hosting tidak dipungut biaya sepese pun, dan diberikan secara Cuma Cuma oleh penyedia layanan hosting 17
  18. 18. Cara Kerja Web Hostingmengakses sebuah website (baik menggunakan IP Address maupun nama domain) melalui browser yang menggunakan network protocol HTTP, internet akan mengirimkan permintaan akses kepada server hosting. Selanjutnya, server akan mengirimkan informasi file yang diminta ke komputer melalui internet yang selanjutnya diterjemahkan oleh web browser dalam bentuk tulisan dan gambar.
  19. 19. gambaran ilustrasinya
  20. 20. Contro Panel Hostingadalah alat yang digunakan untuk mengatur segala macam pengaturan yang ada pada hosting.Kontrol panel menawarkan kemudahan untuk mengelola perangkat lunak berbasis web untuk menyederhanakan proses penanganan server, tanpa perlu memiliki pengetahuan akan server administration.
  21. 21. 1 2 3 4 5 Administrasi Sistem Jaringan 21 Mengelola email akun (menambah, menghapus, ataupun mengubah) mengupload file ke server yang berada pada hosting instalasi software pada server memasang password pada sebuah directory yang ada di server melihat statistik web (jika hosting digunakan untuk keperluan website) fungsi control panel hosting antara lain
  22. 22. Fitur fitur open source contro panel hosting1. EHCP (Easy Hosting Control Panel) aplikasi opensource yang sangat effective digunakan untuk Control Panel Hosting yang menawarkan semua fitur kontrol panel hosting seperti FTP Account, MySQL Database, Pengguna Panel, Reseller, MailBox dengan Squirrelmail and Round Cube dll. Ini adalah satu-satunya control panel pertama yang menyediakan untuk mendukung Nginx dan PHP-FPM dengan benar-benar membuang Apache dan memberikan kinerja yang lebih baik untuk server low end atau VPS.
  23. 23. 2. cPanel adalah panel kontrol yang digunakan untuk melakukan pengaturan pada layanan web hosting yang meliputi manajemen file, database, domain, security, software dan konfigurasi lainnya. Tanpa cPanel, pengaturan web hosting hanya bisa dilakukan melalui perintah teks.
  24. 24. 3. Webmin merupakan kontrol panel webhosting yang powerfull dan sangat fungsional. Webmin cukup mempu untuk mengelola berbagai komponen lingkungan berbasis web dari pengaturan webserver untuk maintaining FTP dan Email Server. Fitur yang disediakan pada Webmin, adalah sebagai berikut : 1.Mengkonfigurasi dan membuat server virtual pada Apache. 2.Mengelola, menginstal atau menghapus paket perangkat lunak 3.Keamanan, dapat di setting fitur firewall 4.Mengubah pengaturan DNS, alamat IP, konfigurasi routing

×