Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2020 global trends in social media Latest insights from TGI Global Quick View Consumer Data (Fieldwork: March / April 2020)
TGI Global Quick View : international data on connected consumers A sample of over 67,000 internet users, aged 16+ in 25 m...
TGI Global Quick View – understanding key digital behaviours Interest on sports and following of top competitions and club...
Social Media in 2020 More than 7 out of 10 connected adults use social media at least once a day, highlighting how big a p...
Social media users & Digital Digital devices used by social media users throughout the world Source: TGI Global Quick View...
Social media penetration Penetration rate of social networks country by country (%) 89 86,5 85 84,5 83,5 82 81 78,5 78 77 ...
Age distribution of heavy social media users throughout the world Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social med...
Social media heavy users (at least once a day) Opinions: Top 5 statements 121 120 120 118 117 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 ...
Social media heavy users (at least once a day) Interests: Top 5 topics 128 125 121 119 119 114 116 118 120 122 124 126 128...
0 40 80 120 160 200 240 Argentina Norway Turkey USA Canada Sweden Brazil Russia France Mexico GB Australia GermanySpain Ne...
0 40 80 120 160 200 240 Argentina Australia Brazil Belgium Canada Mainland China France GB Germany India Italy JapanMexico...
What are their main online activities? Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a d...
Are they interested in brands on social networks? Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at lea...
TOP 10 Most used social networks Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on connected consumers in 25 countries 67,5%71% 52% ...
Youtube penetration Penetration rate of Youtube by region/country Mexico 87% Brazil 89% Argentina 87,5% Canada 64,5% USA 6...
Facebook penetration Penetration rate of Facebook by region/country Mexico 89% Brazil 83% Argentina 82,5% Canada 67% USA 6...
Instagram penetration Penetration rate of Instagram by region/country Mexico 56% Brazil 74,5% Argentina 71% Canada 42% USA...
Tik Tok penetration Penetration rate of Tik Tok by region/country Mexico 24% Brazil 35% Argentina 20% Canada 12% USA 14% N...
About TGI Global Quick View TGI Global Quick View provides you with international data on the connected consumer to profil...
© Kantar About Kantar We are a global leader in connected intelligence. Our data and insights provide clients with a holis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2020 global trends in social media - Latest insights from TGI Global Quick View Consumer Data

19 views

Published on

2020 global trends in social media - Latest insights from TGI Global Quick View Consumer Data

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2020 global trends in social media - Latest insights from TGI Global Quick View Consumer Data

  1. 1. 2020 global trends in social media Latest insights from TGI Global Quick View Consumer Data (Fieldwork: March / April 2020)
  2. 2. TGI Global Quick View : international data on connected consumers A sample of over 67,000 internet users, aged 16+ in 25 major markets economies around the world  Argentina  Australia  NEW! Belgium  Brazil  Canada  France  Germany  Great Britain  India  NEW! Indonesia  Italia  Japan  Mainland China  Mexico  NEW! Netherlands  Norway  Poland  Russia  NEW! Singapore  South Korea  Spain  Sweden  Taïwan  Turkey  USA 2
  3. 3. TGI Global Quick View – understanding key digital behaviours Interest on sports and following of top competitions and clubs – i.e. UEFA Champions League, Premier League, NBA, NFL, MLB, Liverpool or LA Lakers. Purchase of sports brands – i.e. Nike, Adidas, PUMA, Reebok. Frequency, usage of airline brands and outings visited – i.e. Delta, Emirates, Disneyland Paris, museums, national parks or music festivals. Commuting length and method. Usage on services offered by top financial brands – i.e. Allianz, American Express, BBVA, HSBC Bank, ING, Santander, Mastercard, Visa, Apple Pay, PayPal. Usage of main mobile service providers - i.e. 3, EE, Orange, Vodafone - and preference on payment for mobile data plan and allowance. Perceptions on present and future changes on media habits and frequency, following of news, TV series and film, gaming, activities and lifestyle statements. Usage for top audio streaming, paid & free video content and social networking platforms –Spotify, Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. Engagement with top online for news and podcast usage – i.e. Buzzfeed, Apple News, Google News, New York Times, The Guardian, Financial Times, CNN.com or BBC.com. Usage of ad-blocking software and attitudinal statements towards technology – including preference for keeping up with latest tech, wait until it becomes cheaper or predilection for ease of use. Consumer recall on a wide range of OOH sites – including roadside billboards, bus shelters, shopping malls, railway stations, underground or the site of buses and trams. Consumer key online activities in relation to communication; information; shopping, retail and finance; entertainment. 1. Streaming & Social Networking 2. Online News & Podcasts 3. Ad-blocking & Technology Attitudes 4. Out Of Home Advertising 5. Online activities 6. Sports & Club Following 7. Travel & Leisure 8. Financial Services 9. Mobile Phones 10. COVID-19 impact on consumer behaviour Wave 2020 Data Coverage 3
  4. 4. Social Media in 2020 More than 7 out of 10 connected adults use social media at least once a day, highlighting how big a part of our lives social media has become. In this report we will explore:  What are the most used social networks globally?  Which countries are particular hotspots for social media engagement?  Who are the heavy social media users? What are their habits and interests? 80% of connected consumers in the world’s 25 largest markets today claim to use social media, according to TGI Global Quick View consumer data. 4
  5. 5. Social media users & Digital Digital devices used by social media users throughout the world Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on connected consumers in 25 countries 93% 83% 47,5% 49% 17% Smartphone Desktop/laptop Tablet Smart or connected TV Smart Watch 49,5% 50,5% 80% …claim to use social networks 5
  6. 6. Social media penetration Penetration rate of social networks country by country (%) 89 86,5 85 84,5 83,5 82 81 78,5 78 77 72 72 72 68 68 67 66 66 65 63 61 55 53 49 45 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Globally, 72% of connected consumers use social media at least once a day. Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a day) in 25 countries 6
  7. 7. Age distribution of heavy social media users throughout the world Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a day) in 25 countries 16-24 55+ 7%29% 35-44 20% 25-34 30% 45-54 13% Over a quarter of 16-34 years old connected consumers worldwide are social media heavy users (they say they use social media at least once a day). 7
  8. 8. Social media heavy users (at least once a day) Opinions: Top 5 statements 121 120 120 118 117 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 I love to buy new gadgets and appliances It is important my household is equipped with the latest technologies I like to keep up with the latest fashions I like to pursue a life of challenge, novelty and change I try to keep up with developments in technology RAN K ED BY : AFFI NIT Y INDEX Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a day) in 25 countries. The affinity index shows the weight of social media heavy users compared to the total population. 24% 19% 20% 27% 26% 8
  9. 9. Social media heavy users (at least once a day) Interests: Top 5 topics 128 125 121 119 119 114 116 118 120 122 124 126 128 130 Professional networking (e.g. LinkedIn) Social networking (e.g. Facebook, Twitter) Watch video posted on a social network (Facebook, Twitter) Watch TV shows/movies that I rent or buy online one-time (iTunes, Amazon, Apple TV etc.) Use the voice-activated personal assistant to search for information (e.g. Siri, Google Assistant, Cortana, Alexa) RAN K ED BY : AFFI NIT Y INDEX Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a day) in 25 countries. The affinity index shows the weight of social media heavy users compared to the total population. 41% 96% 69% 31% 34% 9
  10. 10. 0 40 80 120 160 200 240 Argentina Norway Turkey USA Canada Sweden Brazil Russia France Mexico GB Australia GermanySpain Netherlands Belgium Italy South Korea Poland Indonesia India Taiwan Singapore Japan Mainland China Average connected consumer I could happily live without social media Social media is something I don’t think I could live without Chinese consumers are 2X more likely to claim they could NOT live without social media than the average connected consumer The Norwegians are 45% more likely to claim they could happily live without social media than the average connected consumer while What place do social networks play in the lives of Internet users? (1/2) Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a day) in 25 countries 10
  11. 11. 0 40 80 120 160 200 240 Argentina Australia Brazil Belgium Canada Mainland China France GB Germany India Italy JapanMexico Norway Netherlands Poland Russia Singapore South Korea Spain Sweden Turkey USA Average connected consumer I spend a lot of my time online on social media I enjoy expressing my views online, in social networks, blogs, forums I often express my opinion on brands online South Koreans are 46% less likely to spend time online on social media, or express their views online than the average connected consumer Brazilians are 49% more likely to spend time online on social media, or 32% more to express their views online than the average connected consumer whereas What place do social networks play in the lives of Internet users? (2/2) Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a day) in 25 countries 11
  12. 12. What are their main online activities? Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a day) in 25 countries Social networking  Indonesia 98%  Russia 98%  Japan 98%  Taiwan 97%  Belgium 97% Instant messaging/chatting  China 88%  Taiwan 88%  Singapore 86%  Brazil 77,5%  Norway 84% Reading news  Brazil 84%  Russia 88%  Turkey 87%  Poland 85%  Italy 85% Online shopping  India 92%  Mainland China 90%  South Korea 90%  Poland 90%  Indonesia 89% Watch video clips for free  Taiwan 86%  Brazil 82%  Russia 85%  South Korea 79%  Japan 78% 1. 4.3.2. 5.96% 75%78%85% 71% 12
  13. 13. Are they interested in brands on social networks? Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on heavy social media users (at least once a day) in 25 countries Join or take part in an online community discussion about brands (at least once a week)  Turkey 16%  Brazil 13%  South Korea 12  Mexico 17,5%  Singapore 12%  Russia 16%  China 33%  Spain 14%  Italy 14%  USA 13% Interact with a brand on social media (at least once a week)  Brazil 29%  Mexico 30%  Turkey 21%  Mainland China 32%  South Korea 22%  USA 18,5%  Argentina 18%  India 43%  Indonesia 47%  Taiwan 21% Ask questions about brands or products on blogs, forums or communities (at least once a week)  Brazil 21%  China 31%  India 39%  Indonesia 40%  Mexico 23%  Taiwan 19%  Turkey 23%  Argentina 18%  Poland 15%  Spain 16% 1. 2. 3.17% 23% 19% 13
  14. 14. TOP 10 Most used social networks Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on connected consumers in 25 countries 67,5%71% 52% 32% 19% 2. Facebook1. Youtube 3. Instagram 4. Twitter 7. Tik Tok 18% 22% 5%21% 3% 8. Snapchat 6. Pinterest 9. Tumblr5. LinkedIn 10. Vkontakte/VK.com 18,5% of Youtube users are in the USA. 14,5% are Indian & 10% are Brazilian 28% of Tik Tok users are Indian, 16% are in the USA, 15% are Brazilian. 34% belong to the 16-24 age group and 32% to the 25-34 age group. 16% of connected adults report using the app at least once a day! 14
  15. 15. Youtube penetration Penetration rate of Youtube by region/country Mexico 87% Brazil 89% Argentina 87,5% Canada 64,5% USA 61% Netherlands 60% Sweden 69% Norway 69% Poland 80% Russia 82% China 0% Japan 54% Taïwan 81% Singapore 80% Australia 62%Latam 88% North America 61% EMEA 67,5% APAC 73% India 86,5% South Korea 56% Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on connected consumers in 25 countries GB 58% France 57% Germany 55% Spain 75,5% Italy 70% Belgium 59% Turkey 81% Indonesia 88% 15
  16. 16. Facebook penetration Penetration rate of Facebook by region/country Mexico 89% Brazil 83% Argentina 82,5% Canada 67% USA 65% Netherlands 64,5% Sweden 70% Norway 77,5% Poland 81% Russia 43% China 0% Japan 30% Taïwan 81% Singapore 77% Australia 70%Latam 85% North America 65% EMEA 67% APAC 65% India 83% South Korea 44% Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on connected consumers in 25 countries GB 65% France 62% Germany 53% Spain 71% Italy 72% Belgium 70% Turkey 66% Indonesia 80% 16
  17. 17. Instagram penetration Penetration rate of Instagram by region/country Mexico 56% Brazil 74,5% Argentina 71% Canada 42% USA 41% Netherlands 44% Sweden 56% Norway 59% Poland 50% Russia 55% China 0% Japan 33,5% Taïwan 53% Singapore 59% Australia 49%Latam 67% North America 41% EMEA 54% APAC 56% India 70% South Korea 40% Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on connected consumers in 25 countries GB 40% France 37% Germany 36% Spain 58% Italy 54% Belgium 40% Turkey 75% Indonesia 82% 17
  18. 18. Tik Tok penetration Penetration rate of Tik Tok by region/country Mexico 24% Brazil 35% Argentina 20% Canada 12% USA 14% Netherlands 10% Sweden 11% Norway 16% Poland 13% Russia 16% China 46% Japan 8% Taïwan 15% Singapore 18% Australia 15%Latam 29% North America 14% EMEA 12% APAC 28% India 45% South Korea 5% Source: TGI Global Quick View *based on connected consumers in 25 countries GB 11% France 9% Germany 9% Spain 9% Italy 9% Belgium 8% Turkey 17% Indonesia 29% 18
  19. 19. About TGI Global Quick View TGI Global Quick View provides you with international data on the connected consumer to profile your audience. The questionnaire itself was designed to collect data on the following areas: 1. General digital behaviours and preferences 2. Usage of digital media services 3. Attitudes and demographics to define various personality and identity classifications 4. Purchase categories (online and offline), and usage of global brands in key categories Get a demo or a free trial We apply a common consumer segmentation to our international and country data so you can have an overview of behaviours across markets and understand the local differences. With TGQV, optimise your brand positioning, reach your client’s target audiences consistently across multiple markets & identify global consumer trends and tap into local business opportunities. Want to discover our TGI Global Quick View solutions? 19
  20. 20. © Kantar About Kantar We are a global leader in connected intelligence. Our data and insights provide clients with a holistic understanding of the changing media landscape. Our global coverage and local expertise enable clients to better understand media audiences and their relationships with brands to optimise investment. Where others see a fragmented reality, we see new opportunities. For more information, contact us. 20

×