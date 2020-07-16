ROSE CASE - STEREOTACTIC RADIOTHERAPY FOR TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ROSE CASE TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA Radiation Oncology Simulation To Execution Dr Kanhu Charan Patro Dr Ashish Bhangare Mr Rajesh S Dr Shankar Vangipurum
  2. 2. THE CONFLICT [VESSEL-WIFE] [NERVE-HUSBAND] JUST MARRIED – ACUTE EFFECT AFTER MARRIAGE-LATE EFFECT
  3. 3. Base plate
  4. 4. HEAD REST
  5. 5. Head rest with base plate
  6. 6. Double layered mask
  7. 7. Mask
  8. 8. IMAGING PROTOCOL • Contrast CT • T1/T2MRI with contrast • FSPGR MRI 1.5T • FIESTA Sequence-for nerve • MR Angio/TOF- for Vessel • CT Cysternogram if possible-for nerve • Same slice thickness for CT AND MR
  9. 9. MRI AND CT Fusion
  10. 10. Brain stem contouring
  11. 11. Vessel, trigeminal Nn and brain stem in CT
  12. 12. Part of the nerve treated
  13. 13. MRI Angiogram /TOF- to locate vessel
  14. 14. Cysternal part of trigeminal nerve
  15. 15. Shot-part treated in TGN
  16. 16. levelling
  17. 17. 7th and 8th nerve complex
  18. 18. Cochlea
  19. 19. Conflict
  20. 20. Conflict
  21. 21. Maintaining distance between brain stem & shot
  22. 22. Shot volume- 0.02cc
  23. 23. Distance shot-3/4mm
  24. 24. DVH-1
  25. 25. DVH-2
  26. 26. Planned with 5mm cone/collimator
  27. 27. Brainstem and nerve[7/8] dose
  28. 28. ISODOSE IN MRI
  29. 29. ISODOSE ON CT
  30. 30. ISODOSE IN CT SCAN
  31. 31. ISODOSE IN MRI
  32. 32. Rooms eye view
  33. 33. Rooms eye view
  34. 34. Skull tracking
  35. 35. Real time tracking

