Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KANHU CHARAN PATRO Page 1 MOTION MANAGEMENT IN RADIOTHERAPY I WILL TELL ABOUT THE MOTION MANAGEMENT IT IS ONE OF THE IMPOR...
KANHU CHARAN PATRO Page 2 CUFF ALSO USED TO INITIATE PNEUMATIC PRESSURE PNEUMATIC PRESSURE ACT AS ABDOMINAL COMPRESSOR [9]...
KANHU CHARAN PATRO Page 3 4D CT AND REFLECTOR ARE ESSENTIAL COMPONENTS RETROSPECTIVE AND PROSPECTIVE SORTING ARE TWO PROPO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MOTION MANAGEMENT IN RADIOTHERAPY

10 views

Published on

MOTION MANAGEMENT IN RADIOTHERAPY

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

MOTION MANAGEMENT IN RADIOTHERAPY

  1. 1. KANHU CHARAN PATRO Page 1 MOTION MANAGEMENT IN RADIOTHERAPY I WILL TELL ABOUT THE MOTION MANAGEMENT IT IS ONE OF THE IMPORTANT SBRT COMPONENT [1] PTV HAS TWO COMPONENT, SET UP ERROR AND ITV MOTION MANAGEMENT IS MAINLY FOR REDUCTION IN ITV [2] PATIENT COUNSELING IS THE IMPORTANT STEP AUDIO VISUAL TRAINING IMPROVES THE RESP [3] MOTION IS PERISTALSIS, FILLING AND RESPIRATION IT MAY BE INTERFRACTION OR INTRAFRACTION [4] DO NOT THINK TUMOR MOVES IN LINEAR DIRECTION TUMOR TAKES THE PATH OF HYSTERICAL MOTION [5] BETTER TO CONSIDER RADIOTHERAPY WITH MOTION MANAGEMENT WHEN THERE IN MORE THAN FIVE MILLIMETER MOVEMENT [6] GATING, COMPRESSING, TRACKING, AND HOLDING ARE THE FOUR TYPES FOR MOTION MANAGING [7] COMPRESS THE ABDOMEN WITH BODY FIX, BELT IT CAUSES SWALLOW BREATHING AT ITS BEST [8]
  2. 2. KANHU CHARAN PATRO Page 2 CUFF ALSO USED TO INITIATE PNEUMATIC PRESSURE PNEUMATIC PRESSURE ACT AS ABDOMINAL COMPRESSOR [9] TRACKING THROUGH EXTERNAL AND INTERNAL FIDUCIARIES AVAILABLE IN CYBER KNIFE AND EXACTTRAC FACILITIES [10] RESPIRATORY MANAGEMENT IN CYBERKINFE IS ALSO THERE WITH TRACKING THEY CALL IT AS SYNCHRONY HERE [11] CALYPSO USES ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVE FOR TRACKING IT USES INTERNAL FIDUCIARY FOR GPS TRACKING [12] ELEKTA ABC IS KNOWN AS ACTIVE BREATH COORDINATOR AUTO HOLDING AT END EXPIRATOR OR END INSPIRATOR [13] EXHALE POSITION IS MORE REPRODUCIBLE INHALE POSITION MORE NORMAL LUNG SPARABLE [14] RPM IS REAL TIME POSITION MANAGEMENT GATING THROUGH PHASE OR AMPLITUDE MANAGEMENT [15] DUTY CYCLE MEANS ONE RESPIRATORY CYCLE PHASE GATING IS TREATING AT ANY PART OF DUTY CYCLE [16] AMPLITUDE GATING IS ALSO POSSIBLE BY TREATING AT FIXED RESPIRATORY THRESHOLD LEVEL [17]
  3. 3. KANHU CHARAN PATRO Page 3 4D CT AND REFLECTOR ARE ESSENTIAL COMPONENTS RETROSPECTIVE AND PROSPECTIVE SORTING ARE TWO PROPONENTS [18] SOFTWARE CALCULATES VARIOUS INTENSITY PROJECTIONS MIP, AIP, MIN-IP ARE TYPES OF DIFFERENT INTENSITY PROJECTIONS [19] IF NO MOTION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM IS AVAILABLE TRY VOLUNTARY BREATH HOLD IF POSSIBLE [20] YOU CAN CALCULATE ITV BY VARIOUS PROCESS FLUOROSCOPY, 4DCT, SLOW CT AND MULTIPHASE PROCESS [21] ELEKTA SYMMETRY IS MAINLY FOR LUNG MOTION IT IS MEANT FOR PROSPECTIVE IMAGE ACQUISITION [22] VISION RT AND CATALYST ARE MAINLY SURFACE GATING NO MARKER OR FIDUCIARY FOR THE GATING [23] ANZAI SYSTEM GATING FROM SIEMENS IT WORKS THROUGH BELT BY PRESSURE CHANGES [25] PHILIPS BELLOWS SYSTEM ALSO IS FOR GATING IT DOES NOT USE MARKER OR FIDUCIARY FOR THE GATING. [24] IN SHORT TRACKING AND CRACKING, GATING AND SHOOTING COMPRESSING AND CRUSHING, HOLDING AND SCOLDING [26]

×