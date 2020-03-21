Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. VIMOSA concept • Vision – purpose, objective, goal, dream • Mission – concise, definite, outcome oriented • Objective – what will be achieved & when • Strategy – how to meet the goals, broad road map • Action plan – specific detailing why, who will do what by when & how - Why - Who - What - When How
  2. 2. SWOT Analysis • Strengths – competencies, expertise, neutrality, proficiency • Weakness – partiality, uncertainty, prejudice, dependence • Opportunities – skill development, innovations • Threats – lethargy, inaccuracy, inconsistency, isolation
  3. 3. Activities • Testing & evaluation • Calibration & measurements • Performance comparisons • Quantitative estimation • Verification & validation • Conformance determination • Training & skill development • Monitor & control
  4. 4. Calibration • Periodic, as per the instrument manufacturers guideline • Displacement, if the machines is moved/shifted • Deviation, fluctuations in output • Overloading, mishandling • Software upgradation, reloading • Repairs, modification
  5. 5. • Selectivity • Linearity • Accuracy • Precision • Sensitivity • Range • Limit of detection • Limit of quantitation • Ruggedness/robustness Standard reference materials (SRMs) best for determining accuracy Validation

