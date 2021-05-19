Eczema sufferers are sensitive to many artificial chemicals, but did you know natural food chemicals also trigger eczema? This is why regular detoxes, which are rich in phytochemicals, can cause red, flaky, and incredibly itchy skin. The Eczema Detox is your guide to cutting your total chemical load to create healthy, clear skin from the inside out. Inside you'll find three effective programs to suit a range of ages, from babies to adults, to clear skin rashes including:EczemaDermatitisPsoriasisDandruffHives (urticaria)Rosaceaand more!Based on a decade of research with hundreds of skin disorder patients, The Eczema Detox will finally get your skin health on the right track with clear facts about the 12 best and worst foods for eczema, and 50 delicious low-chemical recipes. If you have tried everything and you still have skin rashes, The Eczema Detox is the answer you’ve been wishing for.



