Prof.tim pjp dan uusidiknas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PETA JALAN PENDIDIKAN DAN UNDANG UNDANG SISDIKNAS NO 20 TAHUN 2003
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 2 MENGAPA UU SISDIKNAS SEGERA DIREVISI? (17 TH 9 BLN) TERJADI INCONSISTENSCY ANTARA PASAL SAT...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 3 POIN-POIN MASUKAN REVISI UU SISDIKNAS NO 20 TH 2003 BAB I PASAL 1 ayat 30 : Menteri adalah ...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 4 POIN-POIN MASUKAN REVISI UU SISDIKNAS NO 20 TH 2003 BAB 1 PASAL 1 AYAT 2 Bahwa Pendidikan n...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 5 POIN-POIN MASUKAN REVISI UU SISDIKNAS NO 20 TH 2003 BAB I PASAL 1 ayat 22 bahwa Akreditasi ...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 6 Pasal 26 (1) Pendidikan nonformal diselenggarakan bagi warga masyarakat yang memerlukan lay...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 7 Pasal 26 ayat (3) Pendidikan nonformal meliputi pendidikan kecakapan hidup, pendidikan anak...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 8 BAB XI Pasal 42 ayat (2) Pendidik untuk pendidikan formal pada jenjang pendidikan usia dini...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 9 Dewan pendidikan sebagai lembaga mandiri dibentuk dan berperan dalam peningkatan mutu pelay...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 10 Pasal 1 ayat (10). Satuan pendidikan adalah kelompok layanan pendidikan yang menyelenggara...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 11 Pasal 35 (1) Standar nasional pendidikan terdiri atas standar isi, proses, kompetensi lulu...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 12 RESPON PETA JALAN PENDDIKAN (PJP) (sebagai bahan perbaikan)
PERUMUSAN PETA JALAN PENDIDIKAN INDONESIA (PJPI) UU SISDIKNAS YG SUDAH DIREVISI DAN DI SYAHKAN SEBAGAI DASAR
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 14 Respon terhadap peta jalan pendidikan (PJP) sebagai bahan perbaikan 1. PJP harus mengakomo...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 15 Respon terhadap peta jalan pendidikan (PJP) sebagai bahan perbaikan 3, PJP belum nyinggung...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 16 5. Belum ada design pengembangan kurikulum yang berbasis Revolusi industri 4.0 sebagai per...
KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 17 7. Substansi pendidikan karakter untuk guru, tendik, siswa , komite sekolah dan orang tua ...
Terima Kasih MATUR NUWUN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
78 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Prof.tim pjp dan uusidiknas

peta jalan pendidikan indonesia

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prof.tim pjp dan uusidiknas

  1. 1. PETA JALAN PENDIDIKAN DAN UNDANG UNDANG SISDIKNAS NO 20 TAHUN 2003
  2. 2. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 2 MENGAPA UU SISDIKNAS SEGERA DIREVISI? (17 TH 9 BLN) TERJADI INCONSISTENSCY ANTARA PASAL SATU DG PASAL YG LAIN ADA BEBERPA PASAL YANG TIDAK ATAU SULIT DIIMPLEMENTASIKAN ISI PASAL YANG PERLU DITAMBAH, DIRUBAH ATAU DIPERTAHANKAN PERLU DISESUAIKAN DENGAN PERKEMBANGAN IPTEKSNI / R I 4.0. DST
  3. 3. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 3 POIN-POIN MASUKAN REVISI UU SISDIKNAS NO 20 TH 2003 BAB I PASAL 1 ayat 30 : Menteri adalah menteri yang bertanggung jawab dalam bidang pendidikan nasional. Sementara sekarang kementerian kita kemendikbud.. menteri pendidikan dan kebudayaan. dulu pernah namanya Mendiknas yakni menteri pendidikan nasional (sesuai UU Sidiknas). seperti di Singapura ada menteri kebudayaan yaitu Gracefu (2018). ini perlu dipertimbangkan nama menteri /kementrerian dan dikaji secara teori dan hukum.
  4. 4. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 4 POIN-POIN MASUKAN REVISI UU SISDIKNAS NO 20 TH 2003 BAB 1 PASAL 1 AYAT 2 Bahwa Pendidikan nasional adalah pendidikan yang berdasarkan Pancasila dan Undang-Undang Dasar Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 1945 yang berakar pada nilai-nilai agama, kebudayaan nasional Indonesia dan tanggap terhadap tuntutan perubahan zaman. BAB 1 PASAL 1 Ayat (6) berbunyi : Pendidik adalah tenaga kependidikan yang berkualifikasi sebagai guru, dosen, konselor, pamong belajar, widyaiswara, tutor, instruktur, fasilitator, dan sebutan lain yang sesuai dengan kekhususannya, serta berpartisipasi dalam menyelenggarakan pendidikan. Bab XI pasal 43 ayat (2) Sertifikasi pendidik diselenggarakan oleh perguruan tinggi yang memiliki program pengadaan tenaga kependidikan yang terakreditasi. Pasal ini kenyatannya masih terjadi diskriminasi dalam implementasinya, karena yang dilakukan sertifikasi pendidik hanya guru dan dosen, belum menjamah Tutor. instruktur dan pamong belajar
  5. 5. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 5 POIN-POIN MASUKAN REVISI UU SISDIKNAS NO 20 TH 2003 BAB I PASAL 1 ayat 22 bahwa Akreditasi adalah kegiatan penilaian kelayakan program dalam satuan pendidikan berdasarkan kriteria yang telah ditetapkan. Sementara pada B AB XVI Pasal 60 ayat (1) Akreditasi dilakukan untuk menentukan kelayakan program dan satuan pendidikan pada jalur pendidikan formal dan nonformal pada setiap jenjang dan jenis pendidikan. dan pasal 60 ayat (2) berbunyi Akreditasi terhadap program dan satuan pendidikan dilakukan oleh Pemerintah dan/atau lembaga mandiri yang berwenang sebagai bentuk akuntabilitas publik. TERJADI TDK KONSISTEN DLM MENGGUNAKAN KATA PADA PASAL 1 DAN PASAL 60. PASAL SATU AKREDITASI ... PROGRAM DALAM SATUAN SEMENTARA PASAL 60 AKREDITASI ... PROGRAM DAN SATUAN.
  6. 6. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 6 Pasal 26 (1) Pendidikan nonformal diselenggarakan bagi warga masyarakat yang memerlukan layanan pendidikan yang berfungsi sebagai pengganti, penambah, dan/atau pelengkap pendidikan formal dalam rangka mendukung pendidikan sepanjang hayat. tulisan warna merah dihilangkan. (3) Pendidikan nonformal meliputi pendidikan kecakapan hidup, pendidikan anak usia dini, pendidikan kepemudaan, pendidikan pemberdayaan perempuan, pendidikan keaksaraan, pendidikan keterampilan dan pelatihan kerja, pendidikan kesetaraan, serta pendidikan lain yang ditujukan untuk mengembangkan kemampuan peserta didik. PELATIHAN KERJA DIHILANGKAN DARI PASAL INI, KARENA INI MENJADI BIANG KEROK DUALISME DG DISNAKER DG BLK NYA. Pendidikan anak usia dini mestinya tempatnya dipasal 26 ayat (4) berikut karena PAUD sebagai satuan pendidikan bukan sebagai program . (4) Satuan pendidikan nonformal terdiri atas lembaga kursus, , kelompok belajar, pusat kegiatan belajar masyarakat, dan majelis taklim, serta satuan pendidikan yang sejenis. Ayat ini perlu dihilangkan kelompok belajar sebagai satuan, karena hanya kelompok belajar saja kok jadi satuan. dan perlu ditambah Sanggar Kegiatan Belajar (SKB) dan Paud dimasukkan juga di ayat ini.
  7. 7. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 7 Pasal 26 ayat (3) Pendidikan nonformal meliputi pendidikan kecakapan hidup, pendidikan anak usia dini, pendidikan kepemudaan, pendidikan pemberdayaan perempuan, pendidikan keaksaraan, pendidikan keterampilan dan pelatihan kerja, pendidikan kesetaraan, serta pendidikan lain yang ditujukan untuk mengembangkan kemampuan peserta didik. pasal 28 ayat (1) Pendidikan anak usia dini diselenggarakan sebelum jenjang pendidikan dasar. (2) Pendidikan anak usia dini dapat diselenggarakan melalui jalur pendidikan formal, nonformal, dan/atau informal. (3) Pendidikan anak usia dini pada jalur pendidikan formal berbentuk Taman Kanak-kanak (TK), Raudatul Athfal (RA), atau bentuk lain yang sederajat. (4) Pendidikan anak usia dini pada jalur pendidikan nonformal berbentuk Kelompok Bermain (KB), Taman Penitipan Anak (TPA), atau bentuk lain yang sederajat.
  8. 8. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 8 BAB XI Pasal 42 ayat (2) Pendidik untuk pendidikan formal pada jenjang pendidikan usia dini, pendidikan dasar, pendidikan menengah, dan pendidikan tinggi dihasilkan oleh perguruan tinggi yang terakreditasi. PAUD bukan merupakan jenjang pendidikan, karena PAUD itu adalah pra sekolah di dalamnya ada TK/RA, KB, TPA dan Paud sejenis. Paud sebagai satuan pendidikan pendidikan nonformal. Jenjang pendidikan dimulai jenjang Pendidikan Dasar, pendidikan menengah dan jenjang Pendidikan Tinggi sesuai Pasal 14 berikut: Jenjang pendidikan formal terdiri atas pendidikan dasar, pendidikan menengah, dan pendidikan tinggi..
  9. 9. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 9 Dewan pendidikan sebagai lembaga mandiri dibentuk dan berperan dalam peningkatan mutu pelayanan pendidikan dengan memberikan pertimbangan, arahan dan dukungan tenaga, sarana dan prasarana, serta pengawasan pendidikan pada tingkat Nasional, Propinsi, dan Kabupaten/ Kota yang tidak mempunyai Hubungan hirarkis. SAMPAI SEKARANG BELUM TERBENTUK DEWAN PENDIDIKAN NASIONAL BAB XV Pasal 56 ayat (2)
  10. 10. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 10 Pasal 1 ayat (10). Satuan pendidikan adalah kelompok layanan pendidikan yang menyelenggarakan pendidikan pada jalur formal, nonformal, dan informal pada setiap jenjang dan jenis pendidikan. Apakah bisa pendidikan informal disebut satuan pendidikan mengingat Pendidikan informal itu merupakan pendidikan yang tdk terstruktur dan sehingga tdk bisa diakreditasi, yang diperkuat dengan dua pasal berikut: Pasal 57 ayat (2)Evaluasi dilakukan terhadap peserta didik, lembaga, dan program pendidikan pada jalur formal dan nonformal untuk semua jenjang, satuan, dan jenis pendidikan. Pasal 62 ayat (1) Setiap satuan pendidikan formal dan nonformal yang didirikan wajib memperoleh izin Pemerintah atau Pemerintah Daerah.
  11. 11. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 11 Pasal 35 (1) Standar nasional pendidikan terdiri atas standar isi, proses, kompetensi lulusan, tenaga kependidikan, sarana dan prasarana, pengelolaan, pembiayaan, dan penilaian pendidikan yang harus ditingkatkan secara berencana dan berkala. Pasal 35 tersebut sebenarnya kurang kata pendidik dan . Kemudian Apakah tetap dipertahankan dengan 8 standar atau direduksi DENGAN PERAMPINGAN yakni tdk lagi 8 standar tetapi 4 standar saja, misalnya standar isi, proses, lulusan, pendidik dan kompetensi lulusan (SIPRODIKOM). sebagai unsur utama dalam melahirkan lulusan yang berkualitas.
  12. 12. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 12 RESPON PETA JALAN PENDDIKAN (PJP) (sebagai bahan perbaikan)
  13. 13. PERUMUSAN PETA JALAN PENDIDIKAN INDONESIA (PJPI) UU SISDIKNAS YG SUDAH DIREVISI DAN DI SYAHKAN SEBAGAI DASAR
  14. 14. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 14 Respon terhadap peta jalan pendidikan (PJP) sebagai bahan perbaikan 1. PJP harus mengakomodasi program pendidikan nonformal yang setara dengan pendidikan formal. jalur pendidikan nonformal sebagai pendidikan alternatif secara bersama sama dengan jalur pendidikan formal mewujudkan tujuan pendidikan nasional. 2. PJP tidak perlu mengintegrasikan antara pendidikan nonformal dan formal , mengngat masing masing memliiki karakteristik yang berbeda dari sudud filosofis, historis, teoritis, empiriis, methodologis dan sosiologis.
  15. 15. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 15 Respon terhadap peta jalan pendidikan (PJP) sebagai bahan perbaikan 3, PJP belum nyinggung sama sekali tentang PKBM sebagai satuan PNF, yang tertera dalam UU Sisdiknas 2003 pasal 26. Termasuk belum menyentuh tentang pendidikan kesetaraan termasuk data tentang pendidikan kesetaraan sebagai salah satu bagian dari pendidikan dasar dan menengah pada jalur pendidikan nonformal. dan juga tidak menyinggung pendidkan keaksaraan serta tutor sebagai salah satu unsur pendidik sebagaimana dalam UUSisdiknas no 20 th 2003 pasal 1 ayat (6). 4. PJP belum menjelaskan andragogy sebagai salah satu pendekatan pembelajaran orang dewasa, hanya menyinggung pedagogi SAJA.
  16. 16. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 16 5. Belum ada design pengembangan kurikulum yang berbasis Revolusi industri 4.0 sebagai perbaikan kuriKUlum 2013. mestinya tidak menggunakan ISTILAH kurikulum yang disederhanakan tetapi menggunakan flexibelity curricullum disesuaikan dengan era digitalisasi dengan menggunakan virtual system dan atau blanded/hybrid learning yang tidak selalu menggantungkan sepenuhnya belajar ada di kelas. 6. PJP belum kuat dasar hukum dan belum didukung naskah akademik.
  17. 17. KARWANTOwww.themegallery.com 17 7. Substansi pendidikan karakter untuk guru, tendik, siswa , komite sekolah dan orang tua pesertadidik perlu diperkuat. 8. Program optimalisasi kualitas pendidik perlu dipertajam dalam PPG. 9. Kebijakan sekolah penggerak dan guru penggerak dan penggerak2 lain perlu direviu kembali secara profesional dan komprehensif terutama efek terjadinya dikotomi sekolah pavorit dan tdk pavorit. 10. Belum tampak adanya design pengembangan sekolah inklusi 11. PJP secara eksplisit belum ada model solusi jitu masalah tutor Dan instruktur dan guru honorer yang semakin lama semakin menjadi msalah besar
  18. 18. Terima Kasih MATUR NUWUN

×