Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
L-6 LINES AND ANGLES
COLLINEAR POINTS:  If three or more than three points lie on a line are called as collinear points otherwise the points a...
TYPES OF ANGLES: •ACUTE ANGLE: If the measure of angle is less than 90º and greater than 0º,the angle is known as acute an...
 RIGHT ANGLE: An angle which measures exactly 90º is called as Right Angle.
OBTUSE ANGLE •An angle whose measure is greater than 90° but less than 180° is called an obtuse angle.
STRAIGHT ANGLE: An angle whose measure is 180° is called a straight angle. ∠XOY shown in the above figure is a straight an...
REFLEX ANGLE: • Reflex Angle is more than 180° but less than 360°. • ⎳AOB=60° • Reflex of ⎳AOB=360-60=300°
COMPLEMENTARY ANGLE: If the sum of mesure of any two angles is 90° then the angles are called as complementary angle. In t...
SUPPLEMENTARY ANGLE: • If the sum of measure of any two angles is 180º , then the angle is known as supplementary angle. ⎳...
✹ADJACENT ANGLE: Two angles are adjacent if they have a common vertex a cmmon arm and their non-common arms on different s...
LINEAR PAIR OF ANGLES: ⎳ACD AND ⎳DCB are linear pair of angles The sum of angles is always 180º
VERTICALLY OPPOSITE ANGLES • AB AND CD intersect each other,say that at point O.There are 2 pairs pf vertically opposite a...
INTERSECTING AND NON- INTERSECTING LINES Line PQ AND RS are known as intersecting lines as both have only one common point...
INTERSECTING AND NON- INTERSECTING LINES Line PQ AND RS are known as intersecting lines as both have only one common point...
AXIOM 6.1:IF A RAY STANDS ON A LINE, THEN THE SUM OF TWO ADJACENT ANGLES FORMED BY THAT RAY IS 180°. 40◦140
AXIOM 6.2: IF THE SUM OF TWO ADJACENT ANGLES IS 180°, THEN THE NON-COMMON ARMSOF THE ANGLES FORM A LINE.
Lines and angles [cbse 9 maths]
Lines and angles [cbse 9 maths]
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lines and angles [cbse 9 maths]

8 views

Published on

I HOPE U LIKE THIS PPT IF YES PLEASE CLICK ON THE LIKE BUTTON

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lines and angles [cbse 9 maths]

  1. 1. L-6 LINES AND ANGLES
  2. 2. COLLINEAR POINTS:  If three or more than three points lie on a line are called as collinear points otherwise the points are called as non- collinear points.
  3. 3. TYPES OF ANGLES: •ACUTE ANGLE: If the measure of angle is less than 90º and greater than 0º,the angle is known as acute angle.
  4. 4.  RIGHT ANGLE: An angle which measures exactly 90º is called as Right Angle.
  5. 5. OBTUSE ANGLE •An angle whose measure is greater than 90° but less than 180° is called an obtuse angle.
  6. 6. STRAIGHT ANGLE: An angle whose measure is 180° is called a straight angle. ∠XOY shown in the above figure is a straight angle. A straight angle is equal to two right angles.
  7. 7. REFLEX ANGLE: • Reflex Angle is more than 180° but less than 360°. • ⎳AOB=60° • Reflex of ⎳AOB=360-60=300°
  8. 8. COMPLEMENTARY ANGLE: If the sum of mesure of any two angles is 90° then the angles are called as complementary angle. In this figure, two angles i.e, 60˚ and 30˚ are Complementary Angles. As, 60˚ + 30˚ = 90˚
  9. 9. SUPPLEMENTARY ANGLE: • If the sum of measure of any two angles is 180º , then the angle is known as supplementary angle. ⎳ABC+⎳PQB 120+60 =180º A B C A B C
  10. 10. ✹ADJACENT ANGLE: Two angles are adjacent if they have a common vertex a cmmon arm and their non-common arms on different sides of the common arm.
  11. 11. LINEAR PAIR OF ANGLES: ⎳ACD AND ⎳DCB are linear pair of angles The sum of angles is always 180º
  12. 12. VERTICALLY OPPOSITE ANGLES • AB AND CD intersect each other,say that at point O.There are 2 pairs pf vertically opposite angles.
  13. 13. INTERSECTING AND NON- INTERSECTING LINES Line PQ AND RS are known as intersecting lines as both have only one common point. The lines which do not have any common point are known as non-intersecting or parallel lines.
  14. 14. INTERSECTING AND NON- INTERSECTING LINES Line PQ AND RS are known as intersecting lines as both have only one common point. The lines which do not have any common point are known as non-intersecting or parallel lines.
  15. 15. AXIOM 6.1:IF A RAY STANDS ON A LINE, THEN THE SUM OF TWO ADJACENT ANGLES FORMED BY THAT RAY IS 180°. 40◦140
  16. 16. AXIOM 6.2: IF THE SUM OF TWO ADJACENT ANGLES IS 180°, THEN THE NON-COMMON ARMSOF THE ANGLES FORM A LINE.

×