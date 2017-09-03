ใบงาน แบบสารวจและประวัติของ นาย คณนาถ นวลศรี ชั้น ม 6/15เลขที่ 6 รูปภาพนักเรียน (ภาพดิจิตอล ขนาดโตพอสมควรและขอให้สุภาพ ) 1...
แผนที่ไปบ้านเริ่มจากโรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย
รูปภาพบ้านของนักเรียนที่ค้นหาจาก Google Map 2. ชื่อบิดา นาย อานวย นวลศรี โทรศัพท์ -- ชื่อมารดา นาง ธัญญี ไตรเศวตสิทธิ์ โทร...
คติธรรมประจาใจ มาช้าดีกว่าไม่มา สิ่งที่ต้องการให้ทางโรงเรียนจัดให้กับนักเรียน การเรียนการสอนและความเสรีในการทางาน ข้อมูลเพ...
ใบงานสำรวจตนเอง_m6

ข้อมูลส่วนตัว

  1. 1. ใบงาน แบบสารวจและประวัติของ นาย คณนาถ นวลศรี ชั้น ม 6/15เลขที่ 6 รูปภาพนักเรียน (ภาพดิจิตอล ขนาดโตพอสมควรและขอให้สุภาพ ) 1. ชื่อ-สกุล คณนาถ วลศรี เลขประจาตัว 45270 เลขที่ 06 ชื่อเล่น เซนต์ กรุ๊ปเลือด B ที่อยู่ 56/89 ถ.สนามบินเก่า ต.สุเทพ อ.เมือง จ.เชียงใหม่ 50200 โทรศัพท์ที่ติดต่อได้ 0946013998 ภูมิลาเนาเดิม (กรณีไม่ได้อยู่กับบิดามารดา) จังหวัด เชียงใหม่ ชื่อ Gmail ที่ใช้ในวิชา ง 33201 (คอมพิวเตอร์) shikasamachan@gmail.com ชื่อ facebook ที่ใช้ในวิชา ง 33201 (คอมพิวเตอร์) Kananard Nuansri ชื่อ Blog ที่ใช้ในวิชา ง 33201 (คอมพิวเตอร์) 615_2560_kananard ชื่อ Slideshare ที่ใช้ในวิชา ง 33201 (คอมพิวเตอร์) kananard
  2. 2. แผนที่ไปบ้านเริ่มจากโรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย
  3. 3. รูปภาพบ้านของนักเรียนที่ค้นหาจาก Google Map 2. ชื่อบิดา นาย อานวย นวลศรี โทรศัพท์ -- ชื่อมารดา นาง ธัญญี ไตรเศวตสิทธิ์ โทรศัพท์ 093-506-6669 3. ชื่อผู้ปกครอง ธัญญี ไตรเศวตสิทธิ์ โทรศัพท์ 093-506-6669 ความเกี่ยวพันธ์กับนักเรียน เป็น มารดา อาชีพ แม่บ้าน 4. จบชั้น ม.3 มาจากโรงเรียน ยุพราชวิทยาลัย เนื้อหา/วิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ ที่เคยเรียนมา ได้แก่ / Microsoft Word / Microsoft Excel / Microsoft Powerpoint อื่น ๆ photoshop โปรแกรมที่ถนัด lightroom โปรแกรมที่อยากให้โรงเรียนจัดการเรียนการสอน light room 5. มีเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ใช้ส่วนตัว มี …. ไม่มี ถ้ามีคอมพิวเตอร์ ใช้อินเทอร์เน็ตด้วยหรือไม่ ใช้ …. ไม่ใช้ 6. ความใฝ่ฝันในอนาคต อยากจะเป็นทูต
  4. 4. คติธรรมประจาใจ มาช้าดีกว่าไม่มา สิ่งที่ต้องการให้ทางโรงเรียนจัดให้กับนักเรียน การเรียนการสอนและความเสรีในการทางาน ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม 7. คะแนนเฉลี่ยมัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น 2.12 จากโรงเรียน ยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ 8. คะแนนเฉลี่ย ม.5 1.98 9. ทักษะ/ความสามารถพิเศษ ถ่ายภาพ 10. การได้รับรางวัลเกียรติบัตร(ชื่อ-ได้รับจาก) การแข่งทักษะ สร้างเว็บ cms ระดับภาค 11คณะที่อยากเรียนและอาชีพที่ตั้งใจไว้การจัดการโลจิสติกท์ หมายเหตุ - ปรับแต่งชิ้นงานให้เหมาะสมสวยงามแล้วบันทึกไฟล์เป็นนามสกุล .pdf นาไป วางไว้ที่ บล็อกของนักเรียน ( 20คะแนน รวมทั้งการสร้าง Blog )

