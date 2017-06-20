Unidad de Medición de la Calidad Educativa Secretaría de Planificación Estratégica ECE-2008 Evaluación Censal de Estudiant...
3Cuadernillo 1 – ECE INDICACIONES Marco barre su casa. En estas preguntas tienes que unir con una línea las oraciones con ...
4 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Juan y su papá pescan...
6 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos AHORA PUEDES EMPEZAR ...
7Cuadernillo 1 – ECE El partido de fútbol duró solo media hora porque los jugadores llegaron demasiado tarde. ¿Cuánto duró...
8 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Lee con atención la s...
9Cuadernillo 1 – ECE Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. Según el texto, ¿qué debes hacer después de ex...
10 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Lee con atención el ...
11Cuadernillo 1 – ECE Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. ¿Dónde vive el lobo? en muchas partes del mun...
12 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Lee con atención el ...
13Cuadernillo 1 – ECE Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. ¿Por qué los animales se preocuparon por vers...
14 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Defendamos a los ani...
15Cuadernillo 1 – ECE Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. ¿Dónde encontraron al felino? en la jaula d...
16 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos
Prueba censal comunicacion 1
Prueba censal comunicacion 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prueba censal comunicacion 1

18 views

Published on

ECE 2008-1 COMPRENSION LECTORA 2do grado

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Prueba censal comunicacion 1

  1. 1. Unidad de Medición de la Calidad Educativa Secretaría de Planificación Estratégica ECE-2008 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 Segundo grado de primaria Cuadernillo 1 Datos del estudiante Apellidos: Paterno Materno Nombres: Código del estudiante:Sección: Comprensión de textos escritos Primer día
  2. 2. 3Cuadernillo 1 – ECE INDICACIONES Marco barre su casa. En estas preguntas tienes que unir con una línea las oraciones con su dibujo. Ejemplo: Une con una línea la oración con su dibujo. En estas preguntas tienes que leer las oraciones o textos y marcar con una X la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. Solo debes marcar una respuesta por cada pregunta. Ejemplo: Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de la pregunta. b. c. ¿Qué cocina María? a b c María cocina sopa de pollo. pollo frito arroz con pollo sopa de pollo Lee con atención la siguiente oración: a.
  3. 3. 4 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Juan y su papá pescan en el río. Martín y su papá cargan agua. Une con una línea cada oración con su dibujo. a. b. c. Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de la pregunta. Lee con atención el siguiente texto: ¿Qué se vende todos los días? leche fresca mantequilla queso fresco a b c
  4. 4. 6 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos AHORA PUEDES EMPEZAR Une con una línea cada oración con su dibujo. Gustavo pinta un dibujo y Rosa corta un papel. La niña escribe en la pizarra y el niño arma una torre. 3. 4. a. b. c. Une con una línea cada oración con su dibujo. Antonio y Víctor vuelan una cometa. Miguel y Ramiro arman un rompecabezas. 1. 2. a. b. c.
  5. 5. 7Cuadernillo 1 – ECE El partido de fútbol duró solo media hora porque los jugadores llegaron demasiado tarde. ¿Cuánto duró el partido de fútbol? ¿Qué pasó con los jugadores? media hora una hora dos horas Se escaparon del partido. Empezaron tarde el partido. Jugaron fútbol hasta tarde. 5. 6. a b c a b c Lee con atención la siguiente oración: Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta.
  6. 6. 8 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Lee con atención la siguiente receta: Ingredientes: • 1 kilo de pescado • 8 limones • 2 cebollas picadas • sal, ajos y ají Preparación: 1 Lava el pescado y córtalo en cuadrados. 2. Echa sal al gusto y un poco de ajo molido. 3. Exprime los limones y agrega el jugo. 4. Agrega las cebollas picadas y mezcla todo. 5. Corta el ají en pedazos pequeños y colócalos encima. Seviche(para 6 personas)
  7. 7. 9Cuadernillo 1 – ECE Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. Según el texto, ¿qué debes hacer después de exprimir los limones y añadir el jugo? Echar sal al gusto y un poco de ajo molido. Agregar las cebollas picadas y mezclar todo. Lavar el pescado y cortarlo en cuadrados. ¿Para cuántas personas se ha hecho esta receta? para 6 personas para 8 personas para 10 personas El texto que leíste se escribió para: animarnos a preparar una comida. pedirnos que preparemos una comida. enseñarnos a preparar una comida. 7. 8. 9. a b c a b c a b c
  8. 8. 10 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Lee con atención el siguiente texto: El lobo es uno de los animales más antiguos. Este animal vive en muchos bosques de Europa. El lobo se parece al perro, pero su tamaño es más grande. El lobo camina apoyando solamente los dedos de sus patas. Esto permite que puedan correr muy rápido y cazar a sus presas. Los lobos dan aullidos muy fuertes. Estos gritos anuncian la llegada de animales extraños que se encuentran cerca. Además, los lobos mueven la cola para mostrar su fuerza y miedo. Losloboscomenanimales dediferentetipoytamaño, y también se alimentan de vegetales. Los lobos no son solitarios, necesitan estar acompañados por otros lobos formando manadas.
  9. 9. 11Cuadernillo 1 – ECE Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. ¿Dónde vive el lobo? en muchas partes del mundo en todos los bosques en los bosques de Europa 10. a b c ¿Por qué aúllan los lobos? Porque así llaman la atención de otros animales. Porque así anuncian que llegan animales extraños. Porque así buscan estar con otros tipos de lobos. Según el texto, ¿qué son las manadas? Son grupos de lobos. Son lobos solitarios. Son animales extraños. Los lobos son veloces porque: son animales que tienen mucha fuerza. tienen un gran parecido con los perros. se apoyan solo en los dedos de sus patas. ¿De qué trata principalmente el texto que leíste? Trata de cómo son los lobos. Trata de dónde viven los lobos. Trata de qué se alimentan los lobos. 11. 12. 13. 14. a b c a b c a b c a b c
  10. 10. 12 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Lee con atención el siguiente texto: Hace mucho tiempo, en un bosque lejano todos los animales decidieron elegir a su rey. Se elegiría al animal que tuviera el pelaje más bonito. Entonces, los leones, monos, osos e incluso los lobos se preocuparon por verse mejor. Un pequeño erizo lleno de púas también quiso participar en la competencia. Sin embargo, pensaba que su aspecto no le ayudaría a ganar. Fue así que decidió cubrirse el lomo de rosas perfumadas. – ¡Qué bien te ves! – le dijo el mono el día del concurso. – Definitivamente, tú serás nuestro rey – dijo el león. A la hora del concurso, el jurado, luego de ver a todos los participantes, decidió elegir al erizo como el nuevo rey del bosque. Al día siguiente, el erizo fue a recoger su corona de rey, pero notó que las rosas de su lomo se habían marchitado. Los demás se dieron cuenta del embuste y decidieron escoger otro animal como rey.
  11. 11. 13Cuadernillo 1 – ECE Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. ¿Por qué los animales se preocuparon por verse mejor? Porque querían ser elegidos como rey. Porque eran muy vanidosos y coquetos. Porque estaban aburridos de su aspecto. ¿Qué pasó al día siguiente de la competencia? Las rosas del erizo se marchitaron. El erizo reinó durante mucho tiempo. El erizo se puso unas rosas en el lomo. ¿Por qué al final los animales escogieron otro rey? Porque el erizo no fue un buen rey del bosque. Porque se cansaron de tener el mismo rey del bosque. Porque descubrieron que el erizo no tenía pelaje bonito. ¿Qué quiere decir que “se dieron cuenta del embuste”? Que se dieron cuenta de la broma. Que se dieron cuenta del engaño. Que se dieron cuenta del triunfo. Este cuento nos enseña principalmente que: no debemos tratar de aparentar lo que no somos. no debemos preocuparnos por nuestra apariencia. no debemos competir con nuestros amigos. 15. a b c 16. 17. 18. 19. a b c a b c a b c a b c
  12. 12. 14 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos Defendamos a los animales La policía ecológica y dos niños de la ciudad de Puerto Maldonado lograron rescatar a un tigrillo. El felino estaba encerrado en una jaula sucia dentro del circo Perejil. Los niños Antonio García y Julia Requejo descubrieron al pobre tigrillo cuando asistieron al circo acompañados de sus padres. Inmediatamente avisaron a la policía, quien logró rescatar al animal. Los niños y la policía recibieron un diploma y una medalla de laAsociación Mi Mascota. Lee con atención el siguiente texto: Jueves 08 de octubre de 2007
  13. 13. 15Cuadernillo 1 – ECE Ahora, marca la respuesta correcta de cada pregunta. ¿Dónde encontraron al felino? en la jaula de un circo en la Asociación Mi Mascota en el local de la policía ecológica ¿Por qué los niños avisaron a la policía? Porque un tigrillo los atacó en el circo. Porque descubrieron a un tigrillo enjaulado. Porque no los dejaron entrar al circo Perejil. ¿De qué trata principalmente este texto? Trata de unos niños y la policía. Trata del rescate de un tigrillo. Trata de un circo llamado Perejil. ¿Para qué se escribió este texto? Para darnos una opinión. Para darnos un consejo. Para darnos información. a b c a b c a b c a b c 21. 22. 23. 20.
  14. 14. 16 Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes 2008 – Segundo grado de primaria – Comprensión de textos escritos

×