Enfoque del área de personal social

FRIDA CHACÓN RICALDE PERSONAL SOCIAL ENFOQUES AUTORA
PERSONAL SOCIAL EJERCICIO CIUDADANO CONSTRUCCION DE LA AUTONOMIA Ambas se complementan y debemos trabajarlos de manera par...
PROBLEMATIZACIÓN ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN ACUERDOS O TOMA DE DECISIONES Dilemas morales, problemáticas ambientales, asuntos...
COMPETENCIAS  Se valora a sí mismo.  Autorregula sus emociones y comportamiento.  Se cuestiona éticamente ante las situ...
COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES CONVIVE RESPETÁNDOSE A SÍ MISMO Y A LOS DEMÁS  Interactúa con cada persona reconociendo que toda...
COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES CONSTRUYE INTERPRETACIONES HISTÓRICAS  Interpreta críticamente fuentes diversas.  Comprende el ...
DESCARGA MAS MATERIALES EDUCATIVOS DESDE NUESTRA PAGINA GRATIS Hacer clik en los enlaces para direccionar a la web https:/...
