Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance Listen to Royal Games and romance audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad o...
romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance Genesis Kelley didn't just get her heart broken. The aspiring veterinarian had ...
romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance Written By: Sariah Wilson. Narrated By: Lauren Ezzo Publisher: Brilliance Audio...
romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance Download Full Version Royal Games Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance

5 views

Published on

Listen to Royal Games and romance audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance audiobooks FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance

  1. 1. romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance Listen to Royal Games and romance audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance audiobooks FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance Genesis Kelley didn't just get her heart broken. The aspiring veterinarian had it crushed in front of millions of viewers on the dating reality show Marry Me. Now, just as she's getting her life and dignity back together, her royal heartbreaker, Prince Rafael of Monterra, has landed in Frog Hollow, Iowa. And he's renting out her aunt's guest cottage. Deceiving TV audiences for his brother's sake cost Rafe the girl of his dreams. But he's going to fix it, even if it means moving from his mountain-kingdom home to small-town Iowa. A prince doesn't give up on his rightful princess- especially once he realizes Genesis is in deeper danger than she knows. Between fixing her truck, whisking her off to Monterra for a whirlwind date, and charming the entire town, Rafe is thawing the ice around Genesis's heart. Will it be enough to earn back her trust, protect her from her past-and sweep her into a real-life fairy tale?
  3. 3. romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance Written By: Sariah Wilson. Narrated By: Lauren Ezzo Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: July 2016 Duration: 9 hours 23 minutes
  4. 4. romance audiobooks : Royal Games | Romance Download Full Version Royal Games Audio OR Get now

×