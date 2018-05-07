About Books [GIFT IDEAS] Batman Detective Comics Vol. 5: A Lonely Place of Living (Rebirth) by James Tynion IV :

Where in the world is Tim Drake? Red Robin faces a crossroads...escape the most devious prison ever devised, or find himself abandoned beyond time and space for all eternity! Not much of a choice, right? But when he finds out who is locked in there with him, Tim s world will change in ways he never imagined! Collects DETECTIVE COMICS #963-968.

Creator : James Tynion IV

Best Sellers Rank : #5 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download News : https://gagalfokuscuk.blogspot.com/?book=1401278221

