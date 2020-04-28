Post translational modification of protien

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Introduction to PTM  Importance of PTM  Types of PTM  Detection of PTM
 The chemical modification of protein during or after translation by covalent or enzymatic activity called post translati...
 Phosphorylation  Acetylation  Hydroxylation  Methylation  Glycocylation  Lipidation  Ubiqutination or protein degr...
 Addition of one or more phosphate group to protein.  Helps to regulate biological activity of protein.  In animal cell...
 The addition of an acetyl group to nitrogen or usually at the N-terminus of protein  Regulates transcriptional factors,...
 The biological process in which the hydroxyl group is added to protein amino acid in which CH group is converted into CO...
 The addition of methyl group to carbon and then transfer from carbon to nitrogen or oxygen of protein amino acid chain b...
 The addition of carbohydrate molecule i.e. saccharide to a protein and modified it to glycoprotein  The protein in cell...
 Attachment or addition of lipid group i.e. fatty acid covalently to a protein  Helps in cellular localization and targe...
 Deamidation is the removal or conversion of asparagine or glutamine residue to another functional group. Asparagine is c...
 The addition of sulphate molecule for protein modification occur at tyrosine by tyrosylproteinsulfotransferases enzymes ...
 The chemical reaction in which the addition of carboxyl group to protein occur at glutamate amino acid by treating a sub...
 Biotin is a coenzyme essential to all life forms.  Most organisms have only one enzyme for attachment of biotin to othe...
 The addition of nitric oxide group to amino acid chain or protein  Nitric oxide (NO) plays an important role in the reg...
 There are several chemical and biological technique for the detection of PTM that whether the modification in protein oc...
 Important for the cell to live and progress  The protein become mature and can regulate the protein function  Due to g...
 Acetylation in PTM will regulate protein-protein interaction and protein stability  Help to utilize identical protein f...
