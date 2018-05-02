Money makes the world go around, but too many people don t understand how it works-and they pay the consequences. Dale K. Cline, a certified public accountant and real estate investor and developer, helps everyday citizens boost their financial literacy in this easy-to-understand guidebook. In plain English, he focuses on the nuts and bolts of the economy, including how: confidence, monetary policy, and fiscal policy form the economy s foundation; banks interact with each other, the Federal Reserve, and the US Treasury Department; prices for goods such as gold, oil, and real estate are determined. You ll also learn how to read basic accounting and financial statements and the role that government plays in economic cycles. Just as important, you ll understand how distant events in China and elsewhere can impact you here at home. While the economy is always changing, it s a function of human circumstances-and it s possible to understand its universal truths. Once you do, you ll have the facts you need to transform your financial future by Banking on Confidence.

