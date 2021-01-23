Unicef gobi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNICEF’S GOBI — FFF PROGRAMS
• FOR A FEW YEARS, THE ‘STATE OF THE WORLD‘S CHILDREN’ REPORT HAD DRAWN WORLDWIDE ATTENTION TO THE FACT THAT JUST FOUR REL...
• ORAL REHYDRATION : - WHICH COULD SAVE MOST OF THE MORE THAN 4 MILLION YOUNG CHILDREN WHO NOW DIE EACH YEAR FROM DIARRHOE...
• IMMUNIZATION : - WHICH CAN PROTECT A CHILD AGAINST MEASLES, DIPHTHERIA, WHOOPING COUGH, TETANUS, TUBERCULOSIS, AND POLIO...
