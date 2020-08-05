Nursing care plan 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NURSING CARE PLAN :-Imbalanced nutrition(less than body requirement) •MS. Kalyani R. Saudagar •student
  2. 2. Assesment Diagnosis Inference Planning Interventi on Rationale Evaluation SUBJECTIV: Patient verbalizes “I always feel weak and tired” OBJECTIV: Weight loss Poor muscle tone Vital sign: T: 37 C P: 59bpm Rr: 17br/min BP: 90/60mmhg Imbalanced Nutrition Less than body Requiremen ts R/T inability to ingest or digest food or to absorb nutrients because of biologic, psycologic, or economic factors Biologic,psy cologic ,economic factors Impair a persons ability to ingest or digest food/absorb nutrients Imbalanced nutrition (less than body requiremen ts) After 2 weeks of nursing intervention , the patient will be able to:  Verbalize and demonstrat e selection of foods or meals that will achieve a cessation of weight loss. Have weight within 10% of ideal body weight Documen t actual weight Obtain nutritional history Determin e etiological factors for reduced nutritional intake Monitor patient daily or weekly Encourag e exercise  ask dietition for further evaluation Patients may be unaware of their actual weight or weight loss due to estimating weight Patients perception of actual intake may differ With proper assessment you may be able to plan appropriate intervention s
  3. 3. During aggressive nutritional support, patient can gain up to 0.5lbs/day Metabolis m and utilization of nutrients are enhanced by activity Dietition have a broder knowlede

