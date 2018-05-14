read online Koala Lou Free acces

Everyone loved soft, round, cuddly Koala Lou, but her mother loved her most of all and told her so a hundred times a day. As time passed and more little brothers and sisters were born, her mother became too busy to tell Koala Lou that she loved her. Koala Lou grew sad, and oh, how she longed to hear her mother say it once again. Then one day Koala Lou though of a brilliant plan to win back her mother s love and hear again those wonderful words, " Koala Lou, I DO love you!"The warmth of Mem Fox s touching story of enduring mother love is perfectly captured in Pamela Loft s irresistible illustrations of this delectable little koala.

