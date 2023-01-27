Post-Botox Rehabilitation In Cerebral Palsy Child.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 27, 2023
Dr. Kalpna Chauhan, Assistant Professor, JNU Hospital and medical college, JNUIMSRC

  1. 1. Spasticity, or muscle stiffness, is a common problem for children with cerebral palsy . Spastic muscles leads tightness and make all movement difficult, and interfere with many motor activities including rolling , crawling , sitting, walking, feeding . Oral and injected medications are helpful in treating cerebral palsy spasticity
  2. 2. BOTOX or Botulinum toxin A (BoNT-A) injections are increasingly used to treat muscle spasticity and are often complemented by adjunctive rehabilitation therapies 01 BOTOX injection is a metabolic product of the Gram-positive, spore forming bacterium Clostridium botulinum It is a ubiquitous bacterium, especially present in soil 02 The latency period to the onset of symptoms ranges from 4 to 6 hours, but may be up to 14 days in extreme cases 03
  3. 3. Bacillus clostridium secretes 7 serotypes of botulinum toxin ( A- G) Botulinum toxin injection – Ona botulinum toxin A ( OBTA Botox®) is only botulinum neurotoxin product available as drug administration approval for the treatment of spasticity
  4. 4. Botulinum neurotoxin act on motor end plate and motor Nerve terminals that leads to reduction in the presynaptic outflow That causes reduction or stops the release of neurotransmitter - acetylcholine The rate of acetylcholine secretion across the post synaptic cleft or membrane reduces continuously Reduction in ACH secretion reduces the muscle membrane threshold and ability of MFAP contraction is diminished
  5. 5. Botox is commercially formulated – as a vacuum dried powder Storage at 2 -8 degree c recommende d Shelf life is 2 year Appropriate age for Botox (2 -6 year of age)
  6. 6. Rectus Femoris
  7. 7. Clinical effect of Botox therapy shows effect within – 3 - 4 days or some time 1 week Botox therapy is not permanent- Duration of effect is last for 6 month to 1 year
  8. 8. Asthenia (lack or loss of strength and energy) Diplopia (double vision) Ptosis (droopy eyelids) Dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) Dysphonia (problems with voice quality) Dysarthria (problems speaking) Urinary incontinence, and breathing difficulties

