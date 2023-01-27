Post-Botox Rehabilitation In Cerebral Palsy Child.pptx
1.
Spasticity, or muscle stiffness, is
a common problem for children
with cerebral palsy .
Spastic muscles leads tightness
and make all movement difficult,
and interfere with many motor
activities including rolling ,
crawling , sitting, walking, feeding
.
Oral and injected medications are
helpful in treating cerebral palsy
spasticity
2.
BOTOX or Botulinum toxin
A (BoNT-A) injections are
increasingly used to treat
muscle spasticity and are
often complemented by
adjunctive rehabilitation
therapies
01
BOTOX injection is a
metabolic product of the
Gram-positive, spore
forming bacterium
Clostridium botulinum
It is a ubiquitous bacterium,
especially present in soil
02
The latency period to the
onset of symptoms ranges
from 4 to 6 hours, but may
be up to 14 days in
extreme cases
03
3.
Bacillus clostridium secretes 7 serotypes
of botulinum toxin ( A- G)
Botulinum toxin injection – Ona botulinum
toxin A ( OBTA Botox®) is only botulinum
neurotoxin product available as drug
administration approval for the treatment
of spasticity
4.
Botulinum neurotoxin act on motor end plate and motor Nerve
terminals that leads to reduction in the presynaptic outflow
That causes reduction or stops the release of neurotransmitter -
acetylcholine
The rate of acetylcholine secretion across the post synaptic cleft or
membrane reduces continuously
Reduction in ACH secretion reduces the muscle membrane
threshold and ability of MFAP contraction is diminished
5.
Botox is
commercially
formulated – as a
vacuum dried
powder
Storage at
2 -8 degree c
recommende
d
Shelf life is 2
year
Appropriate
age for
Botox (2 -6
year of
age)