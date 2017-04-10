PDF DOWNLOAD PDF FREE DOWNLOAD The Original Natives Guide To Freedom: The Rights Of The One Outweigh The Will Of The Many BOOK ONLINE FOR IPAD



This is a book containing more than one body of work. Book One “The Original Natives Guide To Freedom – The Rights Of The One Outweigh The Will Of The Many�? is a book of philosophy, spirituality and law. It discusses who we are and our relationship with the universe and the government. This is a book of freedom that exposes how the government has enslaved you and how you can once again be free. Book Two “Greenleaf s Book Of Original Law – Why Good Gardeners Go To Prison�? supports the first book with information on the workings of government and your status within the system. It explores how governments have used trickery and word magic to enslave us. Citizenship, the democracy and being a taxpayer... the trinity of trickery used against us explained in full detail. This book not only reveals the corruption of governments, it offers a solution on how we can fix it. These two writings form a solid foundation to understanding both who you are in the system we have today and who you can be tomorrow.

