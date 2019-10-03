Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. [Doc] Abandonment to God: The Way of Peace of St. Therese of Lisieux With simplicity and grace, these pages illuminate for you the wisdom in Saint ThÃ©rÃ¨se s Little Way, showing how it can enable you, too, to abide in the serenity of the children of God.Led here by the wise Father Joel Guibert, you ll soon come to realize how easy â€” it is to surrender yourself to God s providence (as ThÃ©rÃ¨se did): in your prayers, in your dealings with others, in your concerns about your loved ones, in your sufferings, and yes, even in your joys.Saint ThÃ©rÃ¨se s way of abandonment lightens every burden of day-to- day life. Lighten your own burdens by learning from Father Guibert how to make it your way, placing every worldly care confidently in the hands of the Almighty. You ll grow quickly closer to God and, even in life s darkest moments, come to share in the peace and joy He promises. In these pages, you ll learn from Saint ThÃ©rÃ¨se:How to trust God despite evils that beset youHow to overcome your fear of abandoning yourselfHow to abandon yourself to God fully, without holding anything backHow abandonment to God will diminish your sufferingsHow even your weaknesses can benefit youWhat to expect when you abandon yourself to GodAnd much more!
