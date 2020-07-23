Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig STEFAN ZWEIG UNA PARTIDA DE AJEDREZ
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig A bordo del trasatl�ntico que a medianoche deb�a zarpar rumbo a Buenos Aires ...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig faltas de ortograf�a, en el idioma en que fuese, y, seg�n el decir burl�n y r...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig peque�o Mirko, fija e inconmovible sobre el tablero, donde hab�an quedado las...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig de ese campe�n labriego se convirti� para los notables reunidos en un suceso ...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig ilimitado de la fantas�a. Necesitaba tener a la vista siempre el tablero, pal...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig para un editor poco escrupuloso. Como todas las naturalezas tenaces, carec�a ...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig de haberle o�do decir una necedad o de haber medido la profundidad, que se di...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig invariable estrechez, una especie peculiar de maestros que no tienen comparac...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig dedicaba una que otra vez un corto tiempo para distraerme. Cuando me coloco p...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig presencia, lo cierto es que en cuanto vio a unos legos entregados a su arte, ...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig Respondiendo a su pedido, le esboc� una descripci�n de la persona del campe�n...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig tanto mejor. Prefiero pagar lo que sea antes de admitir que un se�or Czentovi...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig Los pormenores del partido ofrecieron poco inter�s. Termin�, naturalmente, co...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig mina de oro de la que, hasta la llegada a Buenos Aires, pod�a extraer unos cu...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig -Si ustedes le toman ahora la dama, �l replicar� en seguida con el alfil y us...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig de h2 a h4, exactamente tal como nuestro salvador desconocido lo hab�a predic...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig McConnor obedeci�. Los pr�ximos movimientos fueron para los dos - nosotros ha...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig se sobresalt� al notar todas las miradas fijas en �l y que se le hablaba con ...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig todav�a el encanto de lo misterioso que emanaba de la inesperada intervenci�n...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig -Porque -agreg� con una sonrisa pensativa- ignoro realmente si s� jugar, como...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig revoluci�n. Cuando m�s tarde Hitler se adue�� del poder en Alemania e inici� ...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig transformado en repentina aplicaci�n, y que varias veces se ofreci� casi impo...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig informaciones valiosas o dinero, no se le pasaba, pues, al campo de concentra...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig que nunca se podr� rescatarle de la silente profundidad. No hab�a nada que ha...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig responsabilidad. Si admit�a algo que ellos ignoraban era muy f�cil que con el...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig inventado alguna distracci�n. Para ocuparme de alguna manera, empec� a recita...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig �Cuando la desesperaci�n llegaba as� a su colmo, ocurri� algo inesperado que ...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig cuando finalmente se hab�a deslizado, volv� a contar los botones de los abrig...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig prueba. Me apart� del guardarropa, un paso, dos pasos, tres pasos. Todo march...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig te�rica? No se puede jugar al ajedrez sin un contrincante y menos a�n sin pie...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig inmenso beneficio que me hab�a conquistado con aquel hurto atrevido. Porque d...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig hab�a jugado de veinte a treinta veces una cualquiera de aquellas partidas, p...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig El doctor B. se reclin� en su sill�n y cerr� sus ojos por un momento. Parec�a...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig consiguiente, un excelente ejercicio mental. Las dos partidas que sol�a jugar...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig y sentir en el tablero a cuadros. La alegr�a de jugar se hab�a transformado e...
Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig tanto me temblaban mis manos. Pero en cuanto empezaba a jugar, me sobreven�a ...
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez

21 views

Published on

mas informacion sobre ajedres en ajedrezvideos.xyz

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Zweig stefan una partida de ajedrez - novela de ajedrez

  1. 1. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig
  2. 2. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig STEFAN ZWEIG UNA PARTIDA DE AJEDREZ
  3. 3. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig A bordo del trasatl�ntico que a medianoche deb�a zarpar rumbo a Buenos Aires reinaban la habitual acucia y el ir y venir apresurado de la �ltima hora. Se confund�an y se abr�an paso a codazos los allegados que acompa�aban a los viajeros; los mensajeros de tel�grafos, con las gorras terciadas, recorr�an los salones como flechas, gritando tal o cual nombre; se arrastraban ba�les y se tra�an flores; por las escaleras sub�an y bajaban ni�os movidos por la curiosidad, en tanto que la orquesta tocaba briosamente la m�sica de acompa�amiento de la deck show. Un poco apartado de ese tumulto, estaba yo conversando con un conocido sobre el puente de paseo, cuando a nuestro lado estallaron dos o tres agudos fogonazos de magnesio; alg�n personaje destacado hab�a sido entrevistado y fotografiado, al parecer, instantes antes de la partida. Mi acompa�ante mir� hacia aquel lado y sonri�: -Llevan ustedes un tipo raro a bordo, a ese Czentovic. Debo haber revelado con un gesto harta ignorancia ante esa noticia, pues mi interlocutor agreg� en seguida a guisa de explicaci�n: -Mirko Czentovic es el campe�n mundial de ajedrez. Acaba de recorrer Estados Unidos, de este a oeste, interviniendo en torneos, y ahora se dirige a la Argentina, en procura de nuevos triunfos. Entonces record� efectivamente el nombre del joven campe�n mundial y aun algunos pormenores de su carrera mete�rica; mi compa�ero, un lector de peri�dicos m�s asiduo que yo, estaba en condiciones de completarlos con toda una serie de an�cdotas. Aproximadamente un a�o atr�s, Czentovic se hab�a colocado de repente a la altura de los m�s expertos maestros consagrados del arte del ajedrez, como Alekhine, Capablanca, Tartakower, Lasker, Bogoljubow; desde la presentaci�n, en el torneo de Nueva York de 1922 del ni�o prodigio de siete a�os llamado Reshewski, nunca la entrada brusca de un jugador absolutamente desconocido en el glorioso gremio hab�a despertado una sensaci�n tan un�nime. Porque las dotes intelectuales de Czentovic no parec�an augurarle una carrera tan brillante. No tard� en revelarse el secreto y difundirse la noticia de que el flamante maestro del ajedrez era incapaz, en su vida privada, de escribir una frase sin
  4. 4. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig faltas de ortograf�a, en el idioma en que fuese, y, seg�n el decir burl�n y rencoroso de uno de sus colegas, �su ignorancia era en todas las materias igualmente universal�. Era hijo de un paup�rrimo remero del Danubio del mediod�a eslavo, cuya barca fue echada a pique una noche por una lancha a vapor cargada de cereales. El entonces ni�o de doce a�os fue recogido a la muerte de su padre en un acto de piedad por el p�rroco del apartado lugar, y el buen sacerdote se esforz� honradamente para compensar a fuerza de paciencia lo que el ni�o, avaro de palabras, ap�tico y de ancha frente, no era capaz de aprender en la escuela de la aldea. Pero todos sus esfuerzos fueron vanos. Mirko siempre miraba de hito en hito los signos de la escritura que se le hab�an explicado cien veces ya; su cerebro trabajaba pesadamente y carec�a de fuerza retentiva aun para los objetos m�s simples de la ense�anza. A la edad de catorce a�os ten�a que recurrir todav�a a la ayuda de los dedos para hacer alg�n c�lculo, y la lectura de un libro o del diario significaba a�n para el mozo mayorcito un esfuerzo fuera de lo com�n. Pero a pesar de todo, no pod�a tildarse a Mirko de reacio o recalcitrante. Hac�a de buen grado cuanto se le encomendaba, iba a buscar agua, echaba le�a, ayudaba en las faenas del campo, pon�a en orden la cocina y cumpl�a puntualmente, aunque con una lentitud desesperante, todo servicio que se le ped�a. El rasgo del terco muchacho que m�s exasperaba al cura era su indiferencia absoluta y total. No hac�a nada que no se le ordenase expresamente, jam�s formul� una pregunta, no jugaba con otros ni�os ni buscaba espont�neamente un entretenimiento. En cuanto Mirko hab�a terminado con los quehaceres de la casa, se quedaba sentado, impasible, con la mirada vac�a como la de los borregos en el campo de pastoreo, sin demostrar el m�s remoto inter�s en las cosas que ocurr�an a su derredor. Al anochecer, cuando el p�rroco, fumando su larga pipa de campesino, jugaba sus tres habituales partidas de ajedrez contra el sargento de gendarmer�a, el rubio y ap�tico mozo permanec�a sentado junto a �l, mudo, mirando bajo los pesados p�rpados el tablero a cuadros, al parecer so�oliento e indiferente. Una tarde de invierno, mientras los contrincantes estaban absortos en su partida cotidiana, resonaba en la calle pueblerina, m�s cerca cada vez, el tint�n de un trineo. Un campesino, con la gorra espolvoreada de nieve, entr� a grandes trancos para decir que su madre estaba agonizando y rogar al cura se diera prisa para llegar a�n a tiempo de impartirle la extremaunci�n. El sacerdote le sigui� sin titubear. A modo de despedida, el sargento de gendarmer�a, que no hab�a terminado todav�a de beber su vaso de cerveza, encendi� su pipa y se dispon�a a calzar de nuevo sus pesadas botas de montar, cuando observ� la mirada del
  5. 5. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig peque�o Mirko, fija e inconmovible sobre el tablero, donde hab�an quedado las piezas de la partida inconclusa. -�Ea!, �quieres terminarla? -brome�, absolutamente convencido de que el amodorrado ni�o no sabr�a mover debidamente ni una sola pieza sobre el tablero. Pero el muchacho levant� t�mido la cabeza, la inclin� luego y ocup� el asiento del cura. Al cabo de catorce jugadas, el sargento qued� vencido y hubo de reconocer, adem�s, que su derrota no era debida a un movimiento descuidado o negligente. Una segunda partida termin� de id�ntica manera. -�Burra de Balaam! -exclam� sorprendido el cura cuando a su regreso el sargento le refiri� la novedad-. Hace cinco mil a�os explic� al sargento, menos versado en el texto b�blico- se hab�a producido, un milagro similar, cuando un ser mudo hall� de pronto el lenguaje de la sabidur�a. A pesar de la hora avanzada, el bueno del cura no pudo menos de retar a su casi analfabeto f�mulo a un duelo. Y he aqu� que Mirko le venci� a �l tambi�n con toda facilidad. Jugaba de un modo tenaz, lento, inconmovible, sin levantar una sola vez la ancha frente inclinada sobre el tablero. Pero jugaba con imperturbable seguridad; en los d�as siguientes, ni el gendarme ni el cura fueron capaces de ganarle una sola partida. El sacerdote, que estaba en mejores condiciones que cualquier otro para juzgar del retraso de su pupilo en todos los dem�s aspectos, quiso cerciorarse por �ltimo hasta qu� punto ese singular talento exclusivo resistir�a una prueba m�s rigurosa. Mand� a Mirko al peluquero del pueblo para que �ste le cortase sus desgre�ados cabellos de color pajizo, a fin de dejarle un tanto m�s presentable, y luego le llev� en su trineo a la peque�a villa vecina, donde en el caf� de la plaza mayor hab�a un grupo de jugadores de ajedrez m�s empedernidos que �l, y a los que, a pesar de varias tentativas, jam�s hab�a podido vencer. No fue menudo el asombro de la tertulia local, cuando a empellones, el cura hizo pasar a un ni�o como de quince a�os, rubio y de mejillas coloradas, enfundado en una piel de cordero vuelta al rev�s y que calzaba pesadas botas altas. El ni�o se qued� avergonzado y perplejo en un rinc�n, sin levantar la mirada hasta que se le llam� a una de las mesas de ajedrez. Mirko, que en casa del cura nunca hab�a visto la llamada defensa siciliana, qued� derrotado en la primera partida. La segunda se la disput� el mejor jugador de aquel c�rculo, y empataron. De entonces en adelante, Mirko gan� todas las partidas, una tras otra. Ahora bien, en una peque�a ciudad de provincia yugoslava rar�simas veces ocurren sucesos emocionantes, por cuya causa aquella primera aparici�n
  6. 6. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig de ese campe�n labriego se convirti� para los notables reunidos en un suceso cabal. Se decidi� por unanimidad que el ni�o prodigio quedase, a todo trance, en la ciudad, por lo menos hasta el d�a siguiente, a fin de que se pudiera congregar a los dem�s integrantes del c�rculo de ajedrez, y, sobre todo, informar en su castillo al anciano conde Simiczic, un ajedrecista fan�tico. El cura, que miraba a su pupilo con un orgullo muy flamante, no quiso, sin embargo, descuidar su obligado oficio dominical, a pesar de la alegr�a de descubridor que le embargaba, y se declar� dispuesto a dejar a Mirko para que fuese sometido a una nueva prueba. El joven Czentovic fue alojado por cuenta del c�rculo de ajedrez en el hotel de la villa, donde aquella noche vio por primera vez en su vida un cuarto de ba�o. A la tarde del domingo siguiente, el sal�n del caf� estaba repleto de gente. Mirko, sentado durante cuatro horas, inm�vil, frente al tablero de ajedrez, venci� uno tras otro a los jugadores, sin decir una sola palabra y sin levantar siquiera una vez la cabeza. Por �ltimo, alguien propuso que se jugasen unas partidas simult�neas. Se necesitaba un largo rato para hacer comprender al ignorante que en una sesi�n de simult�neas �l solo deb�a jugar a un mismo tiempo contra varios adversarios. Pero en cuanto Mirko se dio cuenta de lo que se trataba, se adapt� inmediatamente a la tarea, y pasando lentamente con sus pesadas botas, de una mesa a la otra, termin� ganando siete de las ocho partidas. Acto seguido se originaron grandes deliberaciones. Aun cuando, en un sentido m�s estricto, el nuevo campe�n no era hijo de la ciudad, el orgullo local se hab�a inflamado. Acaso la peque�a ciudad, de cuya existencia dif�cilmente se hab�a tomado nota hasta ese entonces, estaba en v�speras de alcanzar el honor de que uno de sus hijos recorriese el mundo hecho un hombre famoso. Un agente apellidado Koller, el mismo que de ordinario se limitaba a contratar cancionistas para el cabaret de la guarnici�n local, se declar� dispuesto -con la sola condici�n de que se sufragasen los gastos de pensi�n por espacio de un a�o- a cuidar de que el mozo fuese perfeccionado profesionalmente en el arte del ajedrez por un excelente maestro de su conocimiento, radicado en Viena. El conde Simiczic, que en sesenta a�os de cotidianas partidas de ajedrez jam�s se hab�a enfrentado con un contrincante tan extraordinario, se comprometi� en el acto a pagar la suma necesaria. Ese d�a se inici�, pues, la asombrosa carrera del hijo del remero. Al cabo de medio a�o, Mirko dominaba todos los secretos de la t�cnica ajedrec�stica, pero, a decir verdad, con una extra�a particularidad, que m�s tarde fue objeto de atenta observaci�n y numerosas bromas por parte de los entendidos en la materia. Ha de saberse que Czentovic nunca logr� jugar una sola partida de memoria, o, por emplear el t�rmino t�cnico, a ciegas. Carec�a en absoluto de la facultad de proyectar el tablero de ajedrez sobre el campo
  7. 7. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig ilimitado de la fantas�a. Necesitaba tener a la vista siempre el tablero, palpablemente, con sus sesenta y cuatro escaques blancos y negros y las treinta y dos piezas; aun en la �poca de su fama mundial llevaba constantemente consigo un peque�o tablero plegable, de bolsillo, para reproducir ante sus ojos las distintas posiciones, cuando se trataba de reconstruir para �l una partida de campe�n y de resolver alg�n problema. Ese defecto, insignificante de por s�, revelaba una ausencia de fuerza imaginativa que se discut�a en los c�rculos respectivos con el mismo apasionamiento que los m�sicos revelar�an, por supuesto, en el caso de un virtuoso o director de orquesta sobresaliente, que fuese incapaz de interpretar o dirigir una obra sin tener la partitura correspondiente a la vista. Mas aquella rara peculiaridad de Mirko no retard� en absoluto su estupenda carrera. A los diecisiete a�os ya hab�a ganado una docena de premios de ajedrez; a los dieciocho, el campeonato h�ngaro, y a los veinte, por fin, el campeonato mundial. Los campeones m�s atrevidos, cada uno de los cuales le superaba infinitamente en dotes intelectuales, en fantas�a y audacia, sucumb�an a su l�gica fr�a y tenaz, igual que Napole�n al pesado Kutuzow, o An�bal a Fabio Cunctator, quien, al decir de Livio, tambi�n hab�a demostrado en su juventud esos rasgos llamativos de pachorra e imbecilidad. Fue as� como se introdujo en la ilustre galer�a de los campeones de ajedrez -que re�ne en sus filas los m�s distintos tipos de superioridad intelectual: fil�sofos, matem�ticos, naturalezas calculadoras, imaginativas y a menudo creadoras- el primer personaje absolutamente ajeno al mundo espiritual, un mozo aldeano, pesado, silencioso, a quien ni aun el periodista m�s avezado lograba arrancar una sola palabra que hubiera podido dar p�bulo a la publicidad. Es verdad que los dichos agudos que la cortedad de esp�ritu de Czentovic escatim�, pronto quedaron sustituidos con creces por an�cdotas relativas a su persona. Porque en el instante en que Mirko se levantaba de la mesa de ajedrez, donde era maestro sin igual, se transformaba irremisiblemente en una figura grotesca, poco menos que c�mica; pese a su solemne traje negro, su pomposa corbata y el alfiler con una perla algo llamativa y sus u�as trabajosamente lustradas, segu�a siendo por sus modales el mismo torpe campesino que en la aldea hab�a fregado la habitaci�n del cura. Su modo desma�ado y casi desvergonzado de convertir su talento y su fama en dinero, satisfaciendo una codicia mezquina y hasta ordinaria a veces, ora divert�a, ora indignaba a sus colegas. Viajaba de ciudad en ciudad, hosped�ndose siempre en los hoteles m�s econ�micos; jugaba en los clubes m�s m�seros, con tal que se le pagasen sus honorarios; se dejaba retratar para servir de propaganda a una marca de jab�n, y, sin importarle la burla de sus competidores, quienes sab�an exactamente que no era capaz de escribir tres frases en forma correcta, incluso vendi� su nombre para una �Filosof�a del ajedrez� que en realidad hab�a escrito un insignificante estudiante galitziano
  8. 8. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig para un editor poco escrupuloso. Como todas las naturalezas tenaces, carec�a en absoluto del sentido del rid�culo; desde que hab�a logrado el triunfo en el torneo mundial, se consideraba el personaje m�s importante de la tierra, y la noci�n de haber vencido con sus propias armas a todos aquellos que hablaban y escrib�an tan brillante y espiritualmente, as� como, sobre todo, el hecho palpable de ganar m�s que ellos, transform� su primitiva inseguridad en una arrogancia fr�a y, por lo general, torpemente manifiesta. -Pero, �c�mo no hab�a de engre�r tan repentina gloria a una cabeza huera? -concluy� mi compa�ero, que acababa precisamente de relatarme algunas muestras palmarias de la infantil prepotencia de Czentovic-. El v�rtigo de la vanidad �c�mo no iba a hacer presa en el campesino del Banato, quien con sus veinti�n a�os, de pronto, moviendo los trebejos sobre un tablero de madera, ganaba m�s en una semana que, all� lejos, todo su pueblo en un a�o, derribando �rboles y realizando las faenas m�s duras y pesadas? Y luego, �no es asombrosamente f�cil considerarse un gran hombre, cuando uno vive libre de la m�s remota idea de que alguna vez hayan existido un Rembrandt, un Beethoven, un Dante, un Napole�n? En el cerebro tapiado de ese mozo cabe una sola cosa y es que desde hace meses no ha perdido ninguna partida de ajedrez, y puesto que no sospecha que aparte del ajedrez y del dinero existen otros valores en el mundo, le sobran razones para sentirse encantado de s� mismo. Estas noticias de mi amigo no pod�an menos que despertar mi m�s viva curiosidad. Todas las especies de monomaniacos, enclaustrados en una sola idea, me han interesado desde un principio, pues cuanto m�s se limita un individuo, tanto m�s cerca se halla, por otra parte, del infinito; dado que esos seres aparentemente distantes del mundo, se construyen, cada cual en su materia y a la manera de los t�rmites, una extra�a s�ntesis del mundo, absolutamente sin igual. No disimul�, pues, mi prop�sito de estudiar m�s de cerca, durante los doce d�as de viaje hasta R�o, aquel esp�cimen singular de la unilateralidad. Pero mi amigo me previno. -Ser� usted poco afortunado en este caso. Que yo sepa, nadie ha logrado hasta ahora entresacarle a Czentovic un m�nimo de material psicol�gico. Detr�s de toda su abismal limitaci�n de alcances, oculta ese campesino ducho la gran astucia de no ponerse nunca en evidencia, lo cual consigue mediante la sencilla t�cnica de evitar toda conversaci�n que no sea con compatriotas de su ambiente, cuya compa��a busca en fondines modestos. Cuando advierte una persona culta, se encierra en su concha de caracol. He aqu� por qu� nadie puede vanagloriarse
  9. 9. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig de haberle o�do decir una necedad o de haber medido la profundidad, que se dice ilimitada, de su ignorancia. Mi compa�ero, en efecto, estaba en lo cierto. Durante los tres primeros d�as del viaje result� absolutamente imposible acercarse a Czentovic sin recurrir a la indiscreci�n grosera que, al fin y al cabo, no es caracter�stica m�a. Es verdad que a veces se paseaba por la cubierta, pero siempre lo hac�a con las manos sobre la espalda; en la actitud orgullosamente ensimismada del Napole�n del famoso retrato; sus vueltas peripat�ticas por la cubierta eran, adem�s, tan r�pidas e imprevistas, que para alcanzarle uno habr�a tenido que correr en pos de �l. En cambio, nunca se dej� ver en los salones, el bar, la sala de fumar. Seg�n supe por el camarero, a ra�z de una conversaci�n �ntima, pasaba la mayor parte del d�a en su camarote, ensayando o reconstruyendo partidas de ajedrez sobre un tablero enorme. Al cabo de tres d�as, empez� a fastidiarme realmente el hecho de que su t�cnica defensiva fuese m�s h�bil que mi voluntad de acercarme a �l. En mi vida hab�a tenido oportunidad hasta entonces de trabar conocimiento personal con un campe�n de ajedrez, y cuanto m�s me esforzaba en esa ocasi�n por concebir tal tipo de hombre, tanto m�s inconcebible se me antojaba una actividad mental que durante una vida entera gira exclusivamente en torno a un tablero de sesenta y cuatro casillas negras y blancas. Conoc�a, huelga decirlo, por experiencia propia, la atracci�n misteriosa del �juego de reyes�, el �nico entre todos los ideados por el hombre que se sustrae soberanamente a toda tiran�a del azar y otorga sus laureles de vencedor de un modo exclusivo al esp�ritu, m�s propiamente dicho, a una forma determinada de la habilidad intelectual. �Pero no se comete una falta de empeque�ecimiento humillante con s�lo tildar de juego al ajedrez? �No es tambi�n una ciencia, una t�cnica, un arte, algo que se cierne entre esas categor�as, como el ata�d de Mahoma entre el cielo y la tierra, una trabaz�n �nica entre todos los contrastes: Antiqu�simo y eternamente joven; mec�nico en la disposici�n, y, sin embargo, eficaz solamente por obra de la fantas�a; limitado en el espacio, geom�tricamente fijo y a la vez ilimitado en sus combinaciones; desarroll�ndose de continuo y no obstante, est�ril; un pensar que no conduce a nada; una matem�tica que nada soluciona; un arte sin obras; una arquitectura sin sustancia, y, no obstante, evidentemente m�s duradero en su existencia y ser que todos los libros y obras de arte; el �nico juego propio de todos los pueblos y tiempos y del que nadie sabe qu� dios lo leg� a la tierra para matar el hast�o, aguzar los sentidos y poner en tensi�n el alma? �D�nde empieza, d�nde termina? Cualquier ni�o puede aprender sus primeras reglas, cualquier chapucero puede ensayarse en �l, y, sin embargo, llega a producir, dentro de ese cuadrado de
  10. 10. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig invariable estrechez, una especie peculiar de maestros que no tienen comparaci�n con los de ninguna otra, hombres con un talento exclusivo para el ajedrez, genios espec�ficos, en quienes la visi�n, la paciencia y la t�cnica obra en una conjunci�n de igual modo determinada que en los matem�ticos, escritores y m�sicos, aunque, eso s�, con distinta funci�n y armon�a. En tiempos pasados, de pasi�n fision�mica, tal vez un Gall hubiera realizado la disecci�n de los cerebros de tales campeones, para averiguar si en la masa gris de esos genios del ajedrez se halla m�s intensamente marcada que en otras cabezas una sinuosidad determinada, una especie de m�sculo del ajedrez, una protuberancia ajedrec�stica. Cu�nto m�s hubiera entusiasmado a semejante fren�logo el caso de un Czentovic, en que ese genio espec�fico aparece incrustado en una desidia intelectual absoluta, como una sola veta de oro en una tonelada de roca. Siempre he comprendido, en principio, que un juego tan impar y tan genial deb�a producir sus maestros espec�ficos, pero cu�n dif�cil y aun imposible resulta imaginarse la vida de un hombre intelectualmente activo, para quien el mundo se reduce de un modo exclusivo a la estrecha v�a entre blanco y negro, que busca los triunfos de su existencia en un nuevo ir y venir, adelantar y retrotraer de treinta y dos figuras; la vida de un individuo para quien el abrir el juego con un caballo en vez de hacerlo con un pe�n ya significa una haza�a y un miserable rinconcito de inmortalidad en dos l�neas de un tratado de ajedrez; de un hombre, un ente espiritual que, sin volverse demente, dedica en el transcurso de diez, de veinte, de treinta y aun de cuarenta a�os, una y otra vez, toda la elasticidad de su pensar al rid�culo af�n de perseguir un rey de madera sobre un tablero de madera. Y entonces, por primera vez, uno de esos genios raros o uno de esos locos enigm�ticos se hallaba muy cerca de m�, en el espacio, en el mismo barco, cinco camarotes por medio; y yo, desdichado de m�, en quien la curiosidad en materia espiritual siempre termina por tomar la forma de una especie de pasi�n, �no ser�a capaz de allegarme a �l? Comenc� a pensar en los ardides m�s absurdos: ora pensaba en despertar su vanidad, simulando una pretendida entrevista para un diario importante, ora quer�a hacerle caer en las redes de la codicia y proponerle un torneo lucrativo en Escocia. Pero finalmente record� que la t�cnica m�s eficaz de los cazadores para atraer al gallo mont�s consiste en imitar su grito de celo, y, en efecto, �que otra cosa ofrec�a mayores probabilidades de merecer la atenci�n de un campe�n de ajedrez que un par de personas entregadas a ese juego? Ahora bien, en ning�n momento de mi vida he sido un cabal artista del ajedrez, y ello por la simple raz�n de que jam�s le atribu�a importancia y s�lo le
  11. 11. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig dedicaba una que otra vez un corto tiempo para distraerme. Cuando me coloco por una hora frente al tablero, de ning�n modo lo hago para esforzarme sino, al contrario, para descansar del esfuerzo intelectual. �Juego� al ajedrez en el sentido m�s acabado de la palabra, mientras los dem�s, los aut�nticos jugadores, �serian� al ajedrez, para introducir una nueva palabra atrevida en el idioma alem�n que Hitler me ha vedado. Pues bien, el ajedrez, lo mismo que el amor, requiere indefectiblemente un compa�ero, y en aquel instante a�n no sab�a si, adem�s de nosotros, hab�a aficionados a bordo. Para sacarlos con halagos de sus cuevas, arm� una trampa primitiva en el sal�n de fumar, sent�ndome con mi esposa, a modo de reclamo, frente a un tablero, a pesar de que ella es menos experta a�n que yo en ese juego. Y, en efecto, no hab�amos realizado todav�a seis jugadas, cuando ya alguien se detuvo al pasar y otro m�s pidi� permiso para vernos jugar; por �ltimo apareci� tambi�n el deseado compa�ero que me propuso una partida. Llam�base McConnor y era un ingeniero de minas escoc�s que, seg�n me enter�, hab�a ganado una gran fortuna perforando el suelo de California en busca de petr�leo. F�sicamente era un hombre fornido, con recias mand�bulas casi cuadradas y duras, dientes fuertes y una tez sangu�nea, cuyo pronunciado tono rojizo se deb�a, seguramente, cuando menos en parte, a abundantes libaciones de whisky. Por desgracia manifest�base tambi�n, durante el juego, que los hombros excepcionalmente anchos correspond�an a un �mpetu casi atl�tico que formaba parte del car�cter del tal Mr. McConnor, un individuo de esa clase de triunfadores seguros de s� mismos, que consideran hasta la derrota en el juego m�s balad� como una afrenta a su propio concepto personal. Acostumbrado a imponerse sin contemplaciones en la vida, mimado por �xitos reales, ese macizo self made-man estaba inconmoviblemente persuadido de su superioridad, a tal punto que cualquier resistencia le excitaba como una sublevaci�n inconveniente, casi como una ofensa. Cuando perdi� la primera partida, volvi�se gru��n y comenz� a declarar circunstanciada y dictatorialmente que ello s�lo pod�a ser consecuencia de un descuido moment�neo. Al sufrir el tercer rev�s, culp� al ruido que llegaba desde el sal�n vecino, y no perdi� una sola partida sin exigir inmediatamente el desquite. Al comienzo me divirti� ese encarnizamiento ambicioso, pero luego ya s�lo lo acept� como inevitable fen�meno secundario, al que hube de conformarme en aras de mi verdadero prop�sito: el de atraer a nuestra mesa al campe�n mundial. Al tercer d�a lo logr�, o, cuando menos, lo logr� a medias. Ya sea que Czentovic nos hab�a observado a trav�s del ojo del buey, desde la cubierta de paseo, ya sea que honraba por mera casualidad al sal�n de fumar con su
  12. 12. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig presencia, lo cierto es que en cuanto vio a unos legos entregados a su arte, se acerc� instintivamente un paso y guardando la debida distancia ech� una mirada escrutadora sobre nuestro tablero. En ese momento le tocaba a McConnor mover una pieza. Ese solo movimiento pareci� suficiente para demostrar a Czentovic que nuestros esfuerzos de aficionados no eran dignos de la ulterior atenci�n de un maestro. Con la misma naturalidad con que nosotros apartamos, en una librer�a, una mala novela policiaca que se nos ofrezca, sin siquiera empezar a hojearla, alej�se �l de nuestra mesa y abandon� el sal�n de fumar. �Nos prob� y nos encontr� demasiado insignificantes�, pens�, un tanto disgustado por esa mirada fr�a, despectiva, y para abrir, como quien dice, una v�lvula de escape a mi mal humor, dije a McConnor: -Su jugada no parece haber entusiasmado mayormente al maestro. -�A qu� maestro? Le expliqu� que el caballero que acababa de pasar a nuestro lado y que hab�a observado nuestro juego con mirada de desaprobaci�n, era Czentovic, el campe�n mundial de ajedrez. Agregu� que ambos sobrevivir�amos a su ilustre desprecio y nos conformar�amos sin sentirnos heridos en el alma, ya que, al fin y al cabo, �los pobres deben cocinar con agua�. Pero ante mi sorpresa, esa comunicaci�n hecha al desgaire produjo en McConnor un efecto absolutamente inesperado. Se excit� en seguida, se olvid� de nuestro juego, y su amor propio empez�, como quien dice, a latir de una manera audible. No hab�a tenido la menor idea de que Czentovic se hallase a bordo, y en cuanto lo supo, afirm� que el campe�n deb�a jugar con �l, costase lo que costase. En su vida hab�a jugado contra un campe�n mundial, exceptuando un caso en que junto con otros cuarenta contrincantes intervino en una sesi�n de partidas simult�neas. Ya eso hab�a sido, seg�n �l, terriblemente excitante y poco falt� en aquella oportunidad para que ganara. Me pregunt� si conoc�a personalmente al campe�n. Y como le contestara negativamente, me rog� que lo abordase e invitase a nuestra mesa. Me negu�, aduciendo que, seg�n ten�a entendido, Czentovic no era accesible a nuevas relaciones. Adem�s, �qu� atractivo pod�a tener para un campe�n mundial el enfrentarse con jugadores de tercer orden como lo �ramos nosotros? Mejor no hubiera empleado esa expresi�n de jugadores de tercer orden al dirigirme a un hombre tan soberbio como McConnor. Se recost� disgustado y declar� con brusquedad que, por su parte no pod�a creer que Czentovic rechazar�a la cort�s invitaci�n de un caballero. �l ya se cuidar�a de eso.
  13. 13. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig Respondiendo a su pedido, le esboc� una descripci�n de la persona del campe�n mundial, y al momento se lanz�, abandonando indiferente nuestro tablero y con incontenible impaciencia, en pos de Czentovic, busc�ndolo por la cubierta de paseo. Not� de nuevo que era imposible detener al due�o de aquellos hombros tan anchos, en cuanto y tan pronto hab�a orientado su voluntad hacia un objetivo determinado. Esper�, bastante intrigado. Al cabo de unos diez minutos, McConnor volvi�, de no muy buen talante, al parecer. -�Y? -pregunt�. -Ten�a usted raz�n -contest� un si es no es indignado-. No es lo que se llama un hombre agradable. Me present�. Le expliqu� qui�n soy. Ni siquiera me tendi� la mano. Trat� de explicarle cu�n orgullosos y honrados nos sentir�amos todos sus compa�eros de viaje si jugara unas partidas simult�neas con nosotros. Pero no se inmut�. S�lo dijo que lo sent�a, pero que estaba comprometido por un contrato con su agente, y que ese contrato le vedaba expresamente jugar durante toda su gira sin cobrar honorarios. Que su tarifa m�nima eran 250 d�lares por partida. Me ech� a re�r: -Nunca se me hubiera ocurrido pensar que la tarea de mover unas piezas de ciertos escaques negros a otros blancos pudiera llegar a constituir un negocio tan lucrativo. Espero que usted se habr� despedido con la misma cortes�a con que se present�. Pero McConnor permaneci� inmutablemente serio. -Concertamos un encuentro para ma�ana, a las tres de la tarde. Aqu�, en el sal�n de fumar. Espero que no nos dejaremos derrotar tan f�cilmente. -�C�mo? �Usted le concedi� los 250 d�lares? -exclam� grandemente sorprendido. -�Por qu� no? C'est son m�tier. Si sufriera dolor de muelas y hubiese casualmente un dentista entre los pasajeros, tampoco pretender�a que me arrancase la muela a t�tulo gratuito. Al hombre le asiste toda la raz�n del mundo cuando fija esos precios; en todos los oficios, los m�s entendidos son a la vez los mejores comerciantes. En cuanto a m� se refiere, cuanto m�s caro un negocio,
  14. 14. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig tanto mejor. Prefiero pagar lo que sea antes de admitir que un se�or Czentovic me conceda una merced y yo termine por tener que darle las gracias. Mir�ndolo bien, �cu�ntas veces he perdido m�s de 250 d�lares en una tarde en nuestro club?, y eso sin jugar contra un campe�n mundial. Para jugadores de �tercer orden� no es vergonzoso quedar vencidos por un Czentovic. Observ� con cierto placer cu�n profundamente mi inocente calificaci�n de �jugadores de tercer orden� hab�a herido el amor propio de McConnor. Pero, puesto que estaba en su �nimo el pagar tan caro su gusto, nada pod�a objetar contra su orgullo descarriado, que en �ltima instancia hab�a de facilitarme el conocimiento del objeto de mi curiosidad. Informamos r�pidamente sobre el inminente suceso a los cuatro o cinco caballeros que hasta entonces hab�an hecho profesi�n de fe de su afici�n al ajedrez, y a fin de evitar en lo posible que nos molestasen los dem�s pasajeros con su ir y venir, mandamos reservar de antemano, no s�lo nuestra mesa, sino tambi�n las mesas vecinas. Al d�a siguiente nuestro grupito se reuni� puntualmente a la hora convenida. El asiento del medio, frente al del maestro, quedaba, desde luego, destinado a McConnor, quien, para aliviar su nerviosidad, encend�a pesados cigarros, uno tras otro, y miraba a cada rato, inquieto, el reloj. Pero el campe�n mundial -seg�n yo barruntaba despu�s de las referencias que me hab�a dado mi amigo- nos hizo esperar diez minutos largos, lo que, por supuesto, dio mayor aplomo a su aparici�n. Se acerc�, tranquilo y grave, a la mesa. Sin presentarse - �vosotros sab�is qui�n soy, y a m� no me interesa saber qui�nes sois�, parec�a significar esa groser�a- inici� con sequedad de profesional las disposiciones del caso. En vista de que por falta de suficientes tableros era imposible llevar a cabo una sesi�n de simult�neas, propuso que todos juntos jug�semos contra �l. Despu�s de cada movimiento, se retirar�a a otra mesa en el extremo del sal�n para no molestar nuestras deliberaciones. Una vez realizadas nuestras jugadas de r�plica, golpear�amos con una cuchara contra una copa, ya que, lamentablemente, no hab�a una campanilla de mesa a mano. Adem�s propuso que se fijara un l�mite m�ximo de diez minutos para cada jugada, siempre que nosotros no prefiri�ramos otras disposiciones. Huelga decir que aceptamos, hechos unos estudiantillos cohibidos, todo cuanto nos propon�a. En el sorteo de los colores, le tocaron a Czentovic las piezas negras; hizo, de pie todav�a, su primer movimiento respondiendo a nuestra apertura y se dirigi� inmediatamente al lugar de espera que �l mismo hab�a designado y donde, negligentemente recostado, hoje� una revista ilustrada.
  15. 15. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig Los pormenores del partido ofrecieron poco inter�s. Termin�, naturalmente, como ten�a que terminar, es decir, con nuestra derrota absoluta, la cual se produjo ya despu�s del vig�simo cuarto movimiento. El hecho de que un campe�n mundial derrotase con toda facilidad a media docena de jugadores mediocres y aun menos que mediocres, era de por s� poco sorprendente; lo �nico que en realidad nos molestaba a todos era el modo prepotente y demasiado manifiesto con que Czentovic nos hac�a sentir la facilidad con que nos hab�a ganado. Cada vez que llegaba su turno, echaba s�lo una mirada aparentemente fugaz sobre el tablero, midi�ndonos con otra displicente, como si a nuestra vez tampoco hubi�ramos sido m�s que inertes figuras de madera. Ese gesto impertinente hac�a pensar, sin querer, en el modo con que se tira un hueso a un perro sarnoso, apartando la vista. A mi ver, hubiera podido llamar nuestra atenci�n, con un m�nimo de tacto, sobre alg�n error y an�marnos con una palabra gentil. Pero ese inhumano aut�mata ajedrecista no pronunci� tampoco una sola s�laba una vez terminada la partida, sino que esper�, inm�vil, frente a la mesa, luego de darnos el �mate�, por si dese�bamos jugar una segunda partida con �l. Indefenso, como siempre se queda uno ante la groser�a insensible, por mi parte ya me hab�a levantado para demostrar con ese movimiento que, concluido �se que se reduc�a a un negocio valorado en d�lares, daba por terminado tambi�n el placer de nuestra relaci�n, cuando, con gran disgusto m�o, McConnor dijo con voz completamente ronca: -Desquite! Su tono provocativo me sobresalt� o poco menos. En ese momento McConnor daba m�s la impresi�n de un boxeador a punto de descargar una lluvia de golpes que de un caballero atento. Ya sea a causa del tratamiento desagradable que nos hab�a dado Czentovic, o de su amor propio, patol�gicamente exitable, lo cierto es que los modales de McConnor hab�an cambiado totalmente. Su rostro se hab�a vuelto encarnado, las ventanas de su nariz se dilataban bajo una fuerza interior, transpir� visiblemente y de sus labios apretados parti� una marcada arruga hasta la barbilla que adelantaba con gesto belicoso. Descubr� con desasosiego, en sus ojos, la vibraci�n de la pasi�n ind�mita que, por lo com�n, s�lo ataca a la gente frente a la mesa de ruleta cuando a la sexta o s�ptima jugada, para las cuales cada vez se ha doblado la apuesta, no aparece el color esperado. En ese instante comprend� que ese fan�tico jugar�a contra Czentovic, aunque le costara toda su fortuna, que jugar�a y volver�a a jugar simple y a doble hasta ganar siquiera una sola partida. A condici�n de que no se cansase, Czentovic hab�a encontrado en McConnor una
  16. 16. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig mina de oro de la que, hasta la llegada a Buenos Aires, pod�a extraer unos cuantos miles de d�lares. Czentovic no se inmut�. -Acepto -contest� cort�smente-. Los se�ores jugar�n ahora con las piezas negras. Las alternativas del segundo encuentro no fueron mayormente distintas, salvo que unos cuantos curiosos no s�lo ampliaron nuestro c�rculo, sino que adem�s le prestaban mayor animaci�n. McConnor miraba el tablero con tal fijeza que daba la impresi�n de querer magnetizar las piezas, de impregnarlas de su voluntad a fin de que ganasen. Era evidente que hubiese sacrificado con gusto hasta mil d�lares por el placer de gritar �mate� al impasible adversario. Algo de su excitaci�n encarnizada nos contagi� de extra�o modo y contra nuestra voluntad. Se discut�an los distintos movimientos con mucha m�s pasi�n que antes; a �ltimo momento siempre el uno reten�a al otro, antes de ponernos de acuerdo en dar la se�al convenida para que Czentovic volviese a la mesa. Lleg�bamos poco a poco a la decimos�ptima jugada cuando, ante nuestra propia sorpresa, se produjo una situaci�n que parec�a asombrosamente favorable, ya que hab�amos conseguido llevar al pe�n de la l�nea c al pen�ltimo escaque, c2; s�lo nos hac�a falta adelantarla a c1 para coronarlo. Sin embargo, esa ventaja demasiado evidente no nos dej� muy ufanos, y barrunt�bamos que aun cuando la hab�amos logrado aparentemente, acaso constitu�a una trampa que, con toda intenci�n, nos hab�a preparado Czentovic quien, de m�s est� decirlo, abarcaba la situaci�n con mucha mayor exactitud. Pero, a pesar de las afanosas b�squedas y discusiones, no logramos descubrir la supuesta maniobra secreta. Por fin, al t�rmino casi del tiempo establecido para cada movimiento, decidimos arriesgar la jugada. Ya McConnor ten�a el pe�n entre los dedos para correrlo hasta la �ltima casilla, cuando se sinti� de pronto tomado del brazo y alguien musit� con voz vehemente: -�No! �Por el amor de Dios! Todos volvimos la cabeza instintivamente. Un caballero, como de cuarenta y cinco a�os de edad, cuyo rostro fino y severo ya antes hab�a llamado mi atenci�n en el puente de paseo por su extra�a palidez casi azulada, parec�a haberse acercado a nosotros en los �ltimos minutos, cuando dedic�bamos todo nuestro cuidado al juego. Notando nuestras miradas, agreg� precipitadamente:
  17. 17. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig -Si ustedes le toman ahora la dama, �l replicar� en seguida con el alfil y ustedes retirar�n el caballo. Pero entretanto �l corre su pe�n libre a d7, amenaza la torre y aunque digan jaque con el caballo, ustedes perder�n y a los nueve o diez movimientos quedar�n vencidos. Es casi la misma situaci�n que Alekhine plante� en 1922, en el gran torneo de Pistoja, contra Bogoljubow. McConnor solt�, asombrado, la pieza y mir� de hito en hito, y no menos sorprendido que todos los dem�s, a aquel hombre que hab�a aparecido inesperadamente como un �ngel salvador. Un individuo capaz de calcular un jaque mate anticip�ndose a nueve jugadas, no pod�a ser sino un entendedor consumado y, acaso, hasta un competidor que viajaba para jugar en el mismo campeonato y cuya llegada e intervenci�n precisamente en tan cr�tico instante ten�a algo de sobrenatural. El primero en recobrarse fue McConnor, quien susurr� agitado: -�Qu� aconsejar�a usted? -No avanzar en seguida, sino eludir primero. Sobre todo, apartar el rey de la amenazada l�nea g8, llev�ndole a h7. Lo m�s probable es que entonces desviar� el ataque hacia el flanco opuesto. Pero en tal caso usted replicar� con la torre movi�ndola de c8 a c4; eso le costar�, en dos movimientos, un pe�n libre contra otro pe�n libre, y si usted juega bien en la defensa, lograr�a todav�a un empate. Es todo lo que puede conseguirse. Nos quedamos de nuevo absortos. Tanto la precisi�n como la rapidez de su c�lculo ten�a algo de desconcertante; daba la impresi�n de leer los movimientos en un libro impreso. Con todo, la inesperada posibilidad de lograr, gracias a su intervenci�n, el empate de nuestra partida contra un campe�n mundial, tuvo el efecto de encantamiento. Todos nos apartamos a un mismo tiempo, para ofrecerle una visi�n m�s despejada del tablero. Una vez m�s McConnor pregunt�. -�De manera que el rey de g8 a h7? -�As� es! �Eludir en primer t�rmino! McConnor obedeci� y dimos la se�al, golpeando contra una copa, Czentovic se acerc� con su habitual paso indiferente a nuestra mesa y apreci� con una sola mirada la jugada contraria. Luego movi� el pe�n sobre el ala del rey
  18. 18. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig de h2 a h4, exactamente tal como nuestro salvador desconocido lo hab�a predicho. Entonces, �ste murmur� exaltado. -�Avance con la torre, adelante la torre c8 a c4, as� tendr� que cubrir primero el pe�n! Pero no le servir� para nada. Usted, sin prestar atenci�n a su pe�n libre, mueva el caballo de c3 a d5, y con eso se restablecer� el equilibrio. Ahora, en vez de defenderse, tiene que ejercer presi�n hacia adelante. No comprendimos lo que insinuaba. Nos sonaba a chino cuanto dec�a. Pero sometido ya a su hechizo, McConnor procedi� sin reflexionar seg�n las indicaciones del desconocido. Nuevamente llamamos a Czentovic, golpeando contra una copa. Por primera vez no se decidi� al instante, sino que mir� intensamente el tablero. Sus cejas se frunc�an sin �l quererlo. Luego ejecut� cabalmente el movimiento que el desconocido hab�a pronosticado, y se dio vuelta con adem�n de retirarse. Pero antes de marcharse, ocurri� algo nuevo e inesperado. Czentovic levant� la mirada y repas� nuestro grupo. Quer�a, evidentemente, averiguar qui�n le ofrec�a de repente tan tenaz resistencia. A partir de ese momento, nuestra excitaci�n aument� hasta lo indecible. Antes hab�amos jugado sin esperanzas ciertas, mientras que ahora la idea de humillar la fr�a arrogancia de Czentovic aceleraba con ardor nuestro pulso. Pero ya nuestro flamante colaborador hab�a dispuesto la jugada siguiente; pod�amos - mis dedos temblaban mientras golpeaba la copa con la cucharita- volver a llamar a Czentovic. Entonces fue cuando obtuvimos nuestro primer triunfo. Hasta entonces Czentovic siempre hab�a jugado de pie; ahora titubeaba, y acab� por sentarse. Lo hizo pausada y lentamente, pero el mismo hecho de sentarse ya bastaba para anular, f�sicamente, la anterior diferencia, aquella de arriba a abajo entre �l y nosotros. Le hab�amos obligado a situarse, cuando menos en el espacio, a un mismo nivel con nosotros. Reflexion� largo tiempo, con los ojos inm�viles clavados en el tablero, de manera que apenas se pod�an distinguir sus pupilas bajo los pesados p�rpados, y durante la laboriosa reflexi�n iba abri�ndosele paulatinamente la boca, con lo que su cara redonda adquiri� un aspecto un tanto simpl�n. Czentovic medit� unos minutos, luego hizo su jugada y se levant�. En seguida nuestro nuevo amigo musit�: -Fue un movimiento para ganar tiempo. Bien pensado. Pero no hay que contestarlo. Hay que forzar el cambio; el trueque es indispensable; as� lograremos tablas, y ni Dios podr� ayudarle.
  19. 19. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig McConnor obedeci�. Los pr�ximos movimientos fueron para los dos - nosotros hac�a rato ya que hab�amos quedado relegados al papel de meros figurantes- un ir y venir que no sab�amos explicarnos. Despu�s de siete jugadas, m�s o menos, y al cabo de prolongada vacilaci�n, Czentovic levant� la cabeza y declar�: -�Tablas! Durante un instante rein� un silencio absoluto. Se o�an de pronto, el rumor de las olas y la m�sica de jazz en el receptor de radio del sal�n, se percib�a cada paso desde la cubierta de paseo y el tenue susurro del viento que se colaba por las rendijas de las ventanas. Todos reten�amos la respiraci�n; aquello se hab�a producido demasiado repentinamente y todos est�bamos poco menos que aturdidos por la realidad del hecho incre�ble de que aquel desconocido impusiese su voluntad al campe�n mundial en una partida a medias perdida ya. McConnor se reclin� con un movimiento brusco, y la respiraci�n retenida se exhal� con un audible ��ah!� de felicidad de sus labios. Yo, a mi vez, observ� a Czentovic. Ya durante los �ltimos movimientos cre� notar en su rostro una mayor palidez. Pero supo dominarse perfectamente. Se mantuvo en su rigidez de aparente indiferencia y s�lo pregunt� displicente, mientras quitaba con movimiento tranquilo las piezas del tablero: -�Los se�ores desean una tercera partida todav�a? Formul� la pregunta de un modo netamente convencional, puramente comercial. Lo sorprendente fue que en esa oportunidad no se dirigiese a McConnor, sino que clavase la mirada penetrante y fija en la de nuestro salvador. Tal como el caballo distingue el mejor jinete por el modo de sentarse m�s aplomado, Czentovic deb�a haber reconocido en las �ltimas jugadas a su verdadero, su aut�ntico contrincante. Todos seguimos instintivamente su mirada y nos fijamos atentos en el semblante del desconocido. Pero antes de que �ste hubiera podido reflexionar y menos a�n contestar, McConnor gritaba ya triunfalmente en su ambiciosa excitaci�n: -�Naturalmente! Pero esta vez usted debe jugar solo contra �l. �Usted solo contra Czentovic! En ese momento sucedi� algo imprevisible. El desconocido, que hab�a quedado mirando fija y extra�amente el tablero de ajedrez limpio ya de piezas,
  20. 20. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig se sobresalt� al notar todas las miradas fijas en �l y que se le hablaba con tanto entusiasmo. Su rostro denot� s�bita confusi�n: -De ninguna manera..., caballero -tartamude�, visiblemente cohibido. Es absolutamente imposible... No hay ni qu� hablar de eso... Hace veinte, m�s, veinticinco a�os, que no he vuelto a sentarme frente a un tablero de ajedrez... Y s�lo ahora me doy cuenta de mi comportamiento incorrecto al intervenir en su juego sin el permiso de ustedes. Perdonen... que no molestar� m�s. Antes de que nos recobr�ramos de nuestra sorpresa, ya se hab�a retirado y abandonado el sal�n. -Pero esto no puede ser... -vocifer� el temperamental McConnor, dando un pu�etaz�-. No es posible que ese se�or no haya jugado al ajedrez en veinticinco a�os. Si sabe calcular anticipadamente cinco o seis movimientos y sus correspondientes r�plicas. Nadie puede hacer eso sin tener mucha pr�ctica. Es absolutamente imposible, �verdad? Con esa �ltima pregunta, McConnor se hab�a dirigido, sin darse cuenta, a Czentovic. Pero el campe�n mundial mantuvo su inalterable frialdad. -No puedo juzgar al respecto. De todos modos, ese caballero juega de una manera un tanto sorprendente e interesante; por eso le di premeditadamente una oportunidad. Levant�ndose al mismo tiempo con toda displicencia, agreg� muy seco: -Si el se�or o los se�ores desean otra partida para ma�ana, estar� a sus �rdenes desde las tres de la tarde. No pudimos menos de sonre�r levemente. Todos sab�amos que Czentovic hab�a estado lejos de querer brindar generosamente una oportunidad a nuestro salvador desconocido y que aquella observaci�n no era m�s que una ingenua excusa para disimular su fracaso. Pero ella acrecent� nuestro deseo de ver humillada una arrogancia tan inconmovible. Un ambicioso y desorbitado af�n de lucha invadi� de pronto a los pac�ficos y despreocupados pasajeros, porque nos fascinaba del modo m�s provocativo la idea de que precisamente en el buque en que viaj�bamos y en medio del oc�ano pudiera arrebat�rsele la palma al campe�n mundial de ajedrez, un acontecimiento que todas las agencias telegr�ficas irradiar�an inmediatamente sobre el globo entero. A ello se agregaba
  21. 21. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig todav�a el encanto de lo misterioso que emanaba de la inesperada intervenci�n de nuestro salvador, precisamente en el momento cr�tico, y el contraste de su humildad casi temerosa con el inconmovible amor propio del profesional. �Qui�n era aquel desconocido? �Revel� el azar aqu� un genio del ajedrez que no se hab�a descubierto todav�a? �O nos ocult� su nombre un maestro famoso por alguna raz�n impenetrable? Discut�amos todas esas posibilidades con el mayor calor; ni aun las hip�tesis m�s atrevidas nos parec�an bastante osadas para armonizar la timidez misteriosa y la sorprendente confesi�n del desconocido, con su arte y habilidad innegables. En un punto, sin embargo, todos est�bamos de acuerdo: no renunciar bajo ning�n concepto al espect�culo de un nuevo encuentro. Decidimos agotar los medios para inducir a nuestro salvador a que al d�a siguiente jugase un partido contra Czentovic, y McConnor se comprometi� a correr con el riesgo econ�mico correspondiente. Como entretanto supimos por un camarero que el desconocido era austriaco, se me encarg� a m� para que, como compatriota, le sometiese nuestro pedido. No tard� mucho en encontrar en la cubierta de paseo al que tan r�pidamente se hab�a retirado. Estaba tendido en un sill�n de tijera, leyendo. Antes de acercarme a �l, me qued� un rato contempl�ndolo. La cabeza, de rasgos marcados, descansaba con gesto de leve cansancio sobre una almohada; nuevamente me sorprendi� en particular la extrema palidez de aquella cara relativamente joven, en cuyas sienes resaltaban unos cabellos de deslumbrante blancura; tuve; no s� por qu�, la sensaci�n de que aquel hombre deb�a haber envejecido de golpe. Apenas me aproxim� a �l, se levant� y se present� d�ndome a conocer su apellido, que era el de una antigua familia austriaca honrosamente conceptuada. Record� que un caballero de ese apellido hab�a pertenecido al c�rculo �ntimo de los amigos de Schubert y que un m�dico de cabecera del anciano emperador era miembro de la misma familia. Cuando transmit� al doctor B. nuestra solicitud en el sentido de que aceptase el reto de Czentovic, qued� visiblemente perplejo. Ello era que no ten�a la menor noci�n de que en aquel partido se hab�a enfrentado, gloriosamente, con un campe�n mundial y, por a�adidura, con el a la saz�n m�s afortunado. Esa noticia parec�a impresionarle por alguna raz�n determinada, pues una y otra vez preguntaba si estaba seguro de que se trataba de un campe�n mundial reconocido. Me di cuenta prontamente de que esa circunstancia facilitaba mi misi�n, pero atento a su delicadeza, cre� oportuno callar por el momento que el riesgo material de una eventual derrota correr�a por cuenta de McConnor. Despu�s de un titubeo prolongado, el doctor B. se declar� dispuesto, por fin, a llevar a cabo esa partida, pero no sin haber pedido expresamente que advirtiese nuevamente a los dem�s se�ores que no depositaran esperanzas demasiado vivas en su capacidad.
  22. 22. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig -Porque -agreg� con una sonrisa pensativa- ignoro realmente si s� jugar, como es debido, una partida de ajedrez seg�n todas las reglas. Cr�ame usted, no era falsa modestia cuando dije que no he vuelto a tocar una pieza de ajedrez desde mis tiempos de estudiante secundario, es decir, desde hace m�s de veinte a�os. Y aun en aquellos tiempos s�lo pasaba por jugador discreto. Dijo eso en un tono tan natural, que no pude dar p�bulo a la menor duda respecto de su sinceridad. Sin embargo, no pude menos de expresar mi admiraci�n por la exactitud con que recordaba cada combinaci�n de los m�s distintos maestros. Deb�a haberse dedicado mucho al ajedrez, por lo menos en teor�a. El doctor B. volvi� a sonre�r de aquella manera extra�amente so�adora. -�Que si me hab�a dedicado mucho al ajedrez...? Dios sabe que lo he hecho. Pero eso ocurri� en circunstancias muy particulares, m�s a�n, absolutamente sin igual. Es una historia asaz complicada, que podr�a pasar muy bien por una peque�a contribuci�n a la caracterizaci�n de nuestra deliciosa y decisiva �poca. Si usted tiene media hora de paciencia... Se�al� una silla de tijera al lado de la suya. Acept� gustoso su invitaci�n. Est�bamos sin vecinos. El doctor B. se quit� los lentes que usaba para leer, los dej� a un lado y empez�: -Ha tenido usted la gentileza de manifestar que como vien�s recordaba mi apellido. Pero sospecho que nunca habr� o�do hablar del bufete de abogados que al principio dirig�a junto con mi padre y luego solo, pues no sol�amos defender causas a las cuales se diera publicidad en los diarios, y evit�bamos, por principio, aumentar el n�mero de nuestros clientes. En realidad, el nuestro no era tampoco un verdadero estudio de abogados sino que nos limit�bamos a la asesor�a jur�dica y sobre todo a la administraci�n de bienes de los grandes conventos, con los cuales mi padre estaba relacionado como exdiputado del partido clerical. Adem�s -hoy que la monarqu�a pertenece al dominio de la historia, ya puede hablarse de eso- se nos hab�a confiado la administraci�n de los fondos de algunos miembros de la familia imperial. Esa relaci�n con la corte y el clero -un t�o m�o era m�dico de cabecera del emperador, y otro, abad de Seitenstetten- se remontaba ya a dos generaciones atr�s; s�lo ten�amos que conservarla. Nuestra actividad era tranquila, casi dir�a silenciosa y continuaba en virtud de esa confianza heredada. En realidad no requer�a mucho m�s que la discreci�n y confianza m�s absolutas, dos condiciones que mi difunto padre pose�a en grado sumo. �l, en efecto, logr� conservarles a sus clientes, gracias a su prudencia, considerables fortunas, tanto en los a�os de la inflaci�n como en los de la
  23. 23. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig revoluci�n. Cuando m�s tarde Hitler se adue�� del poder en Alemania e inici� sus asaltos contra la propiedad de la Iglesia y de los monasterios, intervinimos tambi�n allende la frontera en distintas negociaciones y transacciones para salvar, al menos, los bienes muebles de la confiscaci�n, y sab�amos m�s con respecto a ciertas negociaciones pol�ticas secretas de la curia y la corte de lo que jam�s llegar� a conocimiento del p�blico. Pero precisamente el aspecto poco llamativo de nuestro estudio -ni siquiera ten�amos chapa en la puerta- as� como la precauci�n de evitar, ambos, manifiestamente todos los c�rculos mon�rquicos de Viena, brindaron la mayor seguridad contra investigaciones indiscretas. De hecho, en todos esos a�os, ninguna autoridad jam�s sospech� en Austria que los correos secretos de la casa imperial siempre entregaban y retiraban su correspondencia m�s importante, ni m�s ni menos que en nuestro insignificante estudio instalado en un cuarto piso. �Pues bien, mucho antes de armar sus ej�rcitos, el nacionalsocialismo hab�a comenzado a organizar en los pa�ses vecinos otro ej�rcito no menos peligroso y disciplinado: la legi�n de los infortunados, de los relegados, de los humillados. En cada oficina, en cada empresa, se hab�an anidado las llamadas 'c�lulas'; en todo lugar, hasta en las habitaciones privadas de Dollfuss y Schuschnigg, estaban colocados sus escuchas y esp�as. Ten�an su representante hasta en nuestro modest�simo escritorio, como por desgracia llegu� a saber demasiado tarde. Es verdad que no era sino un escribiente miserable, sin talento alguno, que por recomendaci�n de un cura hab�a empleado para dar a nuestro estudio, exteriormente, el aspecto de una oficina regular; en realidad s�lo lo emple�bamos para recados inocentes, le dej�bamos atender el tel�fono y ordenar las actas, es decir, aquellas actas que eran indiferentes e insignificantes en absoluto. Jam�s se le permiti� abrir las cartas; todas las cartas importantes las escrib�a yo personalmente a m�quina, sin dejar copia; yo mismo llevaba cualquier documento de valor a mi casa, y las conversaciones secretas las realizaba exclusivamente en el priorato del monasterio o en el consultorio de mi t�o. Gracias a esas medidas de precauci�n aquel esp�a no lleg� a descubrir ninguno de los sucesos verdaderos; pero a ra�z de alguna casualidad desdichada, el ambicioso individuo debi� haberse dado cuenta de que inspiraba desconfianza y que a sus espaldas ocurr�an cosas harto interesantes. Es posible que en mi ausencia alg�n correo haya hablado imprudentemente de 'Su Majestad' en vez de emplear el convencional 'bar�n Fern', como tambi�n puede ser que el malandr�n haya abierto alguna carta sin mi autorizaci�n; de todos modos, y antes de que yo pudiera sospechar algo, se hizo dar �rdenes desde Munich o Berl�n para vigilarnos. S�lo mucho m�s tarde, cuando ya hac�a tiempo que estaba preso, record� que en los �ltimos meses su primitiva desidia para el trabajo se hab�a
  24. 24. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig transformado en repentina aplicaci�n, y que varias veces se ofreci� casi importunamente a llevar mi correspondencia al correo. No puedo absolverme, pues, de cierta imprudencia, pero, �acaso el hitlerismo no gan� la partida venciendo aun a los diplom�ticos y militares m�s avezados del mundo? Recib� una prueba palpable del cuidado y cari�o con que la Gestapo, desde tiempo atr�s, ven�a dedicando su atenci�n a mi persona, cuando la misma tarde en que Schuschnigg renunci�, y un d�a antes de que Hitler entrara en Viena, me detuvieron los hombres de la S.S. Felizmente hab�a logrado quemar los papeles m�s importantes, no bien o� en la radio el discurso de despedida de Schuschnigg; y los documentos restantes con los indispensables comprobantes de los valores depositados en el extranjero y pertenecientes a los conventos y dos archiduques, los mand�, literalmente a �ltimo momento, antes que derribaran mi puerta, escondidos en un cesto de ropa con mi vieja ama de casa, mujer de toda confianza, al domicilio de mi t�o.� El doctor B. se interrumpi� para encender un cigarro. A su viva luz observ� nuevamente el tic nervioso que se traduc�a en un movimiento convulsivo de la comisura izquierda de su boca, y que ya antes hab�a llamado mi atenci�n y, seg�n pude comprobar, se repet�a a intervalos bastante regulares de algunos minutos. No era m�s que un movimiento fugaz, poco m�s intenso que el tomar aliento, pero que marcaba todo el rostro con una inquietud extra�a. -Usted creer� tal vez que ahora voy a hablarle del campo de concentraci�n al que se llev� a todos los que hab�an guardado fidelidad a nuestra vieja Austria; de las humillaciones, martirios y torturas que all� sufrir�a. Pero no ocurri� nada de eso. Me destinaron a otra categor�a de presidio. No me llevaron junto con los desdichados en quienes se ensa�aba un resentimiento represado desde mucho tiempo atr�s, humill�ndolos f�sica y ps�quicamente, sino que me incorporaron a aquel otro grupo reducido al que los nacionalsocialistas pensaban arrancar dinero o informaciones importantes. Desde luego, mi modesta persona le era perfectamente indiferente a la Gestapo. �sta deb�a haberse enterado, sin embargo, de que �ramos los testaferros, administradores y hombres de confianza de sus enemigos m�s tenaces, y lo que quer�an arrancarme a la fuerza, eran pruebas, pruebas contra los conventos a los que quer�an acusar de transferencias de fortunas, pruebas contra la familia imperial y todos los que en Austria se hab�an empe�ado y sacrificado en favor de la monarqu�a. Sospechaban -y ciertamente, no sin raz�n- que grandes partes de los fondos que hab�an pasado por nuestras manos se manten�an ocultas e inaccesibles a su voracidad. Por eso me detuvieron desde el primer d�a, para obligarme con sus medios probados a revelar tales secretos. A la gente de mi condici�n, a la que importaba sonsacar
  25. 25. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig informaciones valiosas o dinero, no se le pasaba, pues, al campo de concentraci�n, sino que se le daba otra clase de tratamiento. Quiz� usted recuerde todav�a que tanto nuestro canciller como el bar�n Rothschild, a cuyos parientes esperaban arrancar unos cuantos millones, no fueron guardados en ning�n momento tras los alambrados de p�as de alg�n campo, sino que, ofreci�ndoles aparentes privilegios, se les llev� a un hotel, m�s exactamente al Hotel Metropol, que era al mismo tiempo el cuartel general de la Gestapo, y donde se destinaba a cada uno una habitaci�n aparte. Yo, con ser hombre tan insignificante, fui, sin embargo, objeto de la misma distinci�n. �Una habitaci�n individual en un hotel..., eso suena a tratamiento muy humano, �verdad? Pero puede usted creerme que en realidad no se nos daba un trato m�s humano sino que, simplemente, se nos aplicaba un m�todo m�s refinado. A los 'prominentes' no se les enjaulaba de a veinte hombres, en una barraca helada; se les alojaba en una habitaci�n de hotel, individual, dotada de regular calefacci�n, porque la presi�n mediante la cual se quer�a arrancamos el informe necesario deb�a tener caracter�sticas m�s sutiles que los golpes y torturas corporales; se nos aplicaba el aislamiento m�s refinado que imaginarse pueda. Nada se nos hizo, s�lo que se nos situ� dentro de la nada absoluta, porque, seg�n es notorio, ninguna cosa del mundo ejerce tanta presi�n sobre el alma humana como la nada. Encerrando a cada uno de nosotros individualmente en un vac�o absoluto, en una habitaci�n cerrada herm�ticamente al mundo exterior, esa presi�n deb�a producirse, no exteriormente por obra de golpes o del fr�o, sino interiormente, para despegar al final nuestros labios por fuerza. A primera vista, la habitaci�n que me hab�a sido designada no parec�a inc�moda en absoluto. Ten�a puerta, mesa, cama, silla, lavabo y una ventana con reja. Pero la puerta quedaba cerrada d�a y noche, en la mesa no deb�a depositarse ning�n libro, ning�n diario, ni una hoja de papel, ni tampoco un l�piz. La ventana daba sobre una pared lisa: en torno a mi conciencia y a mi propio cuerpo, hab�ase creado la nada absoluta. Se me hab�an quitado todos los objetos: el reloj, para que no tuviera noci�n del tiempo, el l�piz, para que no pudiera escribir nada, el cortaplumas, para que no pudiera abrirme las venas; se me neg�, incluso, el m�s d�bil narc�tico, tal como un cigarrillo. Con excepci�n del centinela, sobre quien pesaba prohibici�n de hablarme o de contestarme ni a una sola pregunta, jam�s ve�a una cara humana; jam�s o�a una voz de hombre, y de la noche a la ma�ana, de la ma�ana a la noche, ninguno de los sentidos recib�a el menor alimento, y me quedaba inexorablemente solo conmigo mismo, con mi cuerpo y las cuatro o cinco cosas mudas: el lavabo, la ventana, la mesa, la cama; viv�a como un buzo bajo una campana de vidrio en el oc�ano negro de ese silencio, m�s a�n, como un buzo que ya barrunta que la cuerda que le comunica con la superficie se ha roto y
  26. 26. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig que nunca se podr� rescatarle de la silente profundidad. No hab�a nada que hacer, que o�r, ni ver; por todos lados me rodeaba ininterrumpidamente la nada, el vac�o absoluto, carente de espacio y de tiempo. Me paseaba arriba y abajo y conmigo iban los pensamientos, arriba y abajo. Pero aun las ideas, por m�s insustanciales que parezcan, necesitan un punto de apoyo, de lo contrario empiezan a girar insensatas en derredor de s� mismas; ellas tampoco soportan la nada. De la ma�ana a la noche esperaba alguna cosa, pero nada acontec�a. Volv�a a esperar y a esperar de nuevo. Nada, sin embargo, suced�a. Esperaba, esperaba, pensaba, pensaba hasta que me dol�an las sienes. Me quedaba solo. Solo, solo. �As� pasaron quince d�as que viv� fuera del tiempo, fuera del mundo. Si entonces hubiera estallado una guerra, yo no me habr�a enterado; mi mundo se compon�a �nicamente de una mesa, una puerta, una cama, un lavabo, una pared y una ventana; siempre clavaba la mirada en el mismo papel pintado de la misma pared; cada l�nea de su dibujo de zigzag se grab� como a buril acerado en el pliegue m�s �ntimo de mi cerebro, a fuerza de tanto mirarlo fijamente. Por fin comenzaron los interrogatorios. Se sol�a llamarnos repentinamente, sin que supi�ramos bien si era de d�a o de noche. Nos llamaban, nos conduc�an a trav�s de varios pasillos y no sab�amos ad�nde; luego deb�amos esperar en alg�n sitio, que tampoco sab�amos qu� era, y de pronto nos encontr�bamos frente a una mesa en torno a la cual se hallaban sentados unos cuantos individuos uniformados. Sobre esa mesa se apilaba un mont�n de papeles, expedientes cuyo contenido no se conoc�a. Comenzaban las preguntas, las falsas y las verdaderas, las claras y las intencionadas, las imprevistas y las taimadas; y mientras se contestaba, mal�volos dedos extra�os hojeaban aquellos papeles, de los que no se sab�a a qu� se refer�an, y anotaban algo en un protocolo, y no se sab�a qu� escrib�an. Pero lo m�s terrible de esos interrogatorios era, para m�, el que no se pod�a adivinar ni calcular lo que los agentes de la Gestapo sab�an efectivamente en cuanto a lo que hab�a ocurrido en mi estudio y lo que quer�an arrancarme a modo de obligada confesi�n. Ya le dije a usted que los documentos verdaderamente comprometedores los hab�a remitido a �ltimo momento a mi t�o, por intermedio de mi ama de llaves. Pero �los hab�a recibido? �O no hab�an llegado a sus manos? �Y qu� y cu�nto hab�a revelado aquel escribiente? �Qu� cartas hab�a interceptado, cu�ntas informaciones hab�an arrancado, acaso, en el �nterin en los monasterios alemanes que represent�bamos, a alg�n sacerdote poco h�bil? Preguntaban y preguntaban. Quer�an saber qu� valores hab�a comprado por cuenta de este o aquel convento, en qu� banco los hab�a depositado, si conoc�a o no a Fulano, si hab�a recibido cartas desde Suiza o desde Steenockerzeele. Y como nunca pude barruntar cu�nto hab�an averiguado ya por otros conductos, cada contestaci�n se transformaba en tremenda
  27. 27. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig responsabilidad. Si admit�a algo que ellos ignoraban era muy f�cil que con ello comprometiese injustamente a una persona. Si negaba demasiado, me perjudicaba personalmente. �Pero los interrogatorios no eran lo peor todav�a. M�s terrible a�n era el retorno de la inquisici�n a mi nada, a la misma habitaci�n, la misma cama, la misma mesa, el mismo lavabo, los mismos papeles pintados. Porque apenas quedaba a solas conmigo mismo, trataba de reconstruir las contestaciones que habr�an sido m�s prudentes y lo que deber�a decir la pr�xima vez para anular la sospecha que acaso hab�a despertado con una observaci�n imprudente. Reflexionaba, pensaba, estudiaba, revisaba una por una las palabras de la declaraci�n que acababa de prestar ante el juez de instrucci�n, recapitulaba cada pregunta que se me hab�a formulado, y cada una de mis r�plicas; trataba de considerar qu� parte hab�an protocolizado y sab�a, sin embargo, que jam�s lograr�a calcularlo ni averiguarlo. Pero esos pensamientos, una vez puestos en marcha en el espacio vac�o, no se cansaban de dar vueltas en la imaginaci�n, vueltas y m�s vueltas, siempre en distintas combinaciones, ininterrumpidamente, hasta en los sue�os. Despu�s de cada interrogatorio por la Gestapo, mis propios pensamientos se hac�an cargo no menos inexorablemente de la tortura del preguntar, averiguar, y acaso, martirizaban m�s cruelmente a�n porque aquellos interrogatorios siquiera terminaban al cabo de una hora, mientras que �stos no cesaban nunca, debido a la tortura perversa de la soledad. Y siempre en mi derredor la mesa, la cama, el armario, los papeles pintados, la ventana; ninguna distracci�n, ning�n libro, ning�n diario, ninguna cosa extra�a, ning�n l�piz para apuntar algo, ning�n f�sforo para jugar con �l..., nada, nada, nada. Entonces comprend� cu�n diab�licamente ingenioso, cu�n brutalmente ideado desde el punto de vista psicol�gico era ese sistema de las habitaciones de hotel. Es posible que en el campo de concentraci�n habr�a tenido que acarrear piedras hasta sangrarme las manos y sentir helarse mis pies dentro de los zapatos; habr�a sido apilado con dos docenas de hombres en medio del hedor y del fr�o. Pero hubiera visto caras, hubiera podido mirar un campo, un carro, un �rbol, una estrella, algo, cualquier cosa, mientras que en aquella habitaci�n persist�a invariablemente lo mismo en torno m�o, siempre lo mismo, ese espantoso 'lo mismo'. All� no hab�a nada capaz de distraerme de mis ideas, de mis man�as, de mi enfermizo recapitular. Y �se era precisamente el prop�sito... Yo deb�a engullir mis pensamientos, ellos deb�an ahogarme hasta que por �ltimo no podr�a sino escupirlos, confesarlos, diciendo todo lo que los agentes quer�an, entregar por fin, no s�lo las indicaciones, sino tambi�n los hombres. Not� que poco a poco mis nervios comenzaban a resentirse bajo esa presi�n espantosa, y consciente del peligro, procur� mantenerlos tensos al extremo, buscando o
  28. 28. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig inventado alguna distracci�n. Para ocuparme de alguna manera, empec� a recitar o a reconstruir todo lo que alguna vez hab�a aprendido de memoria: el himno nacional, las rimas de los juegos infantiles, el Homero del colegio superior, los p�rrafos del c�digo civil. Luego me esforzaba por calcular, sumar y dividir cualesquiera cantidades, pero mi memoria carec�a en el vac�o de fuerza de retenci�n. Me resultaba imposible concentrarme en cosa alguna. Siempre surg�a, interven�a, se entromet�a la misma idea: �Qu� saben, qu� ignoran? �Qu� dije ayer, qu� deber�a decir la pr�xima vez? �Ese estado, en verdad indescriptible, dur� cuatro meses. Pues bien... Cuatro meses, eso se dice f�cilmente, se escribe con once letras. Se dice f�cilmente: cuatro meses..., cuatro s�labas. Los labios articulan ligeramente, en un cuarto de segundo, el sonido: �Cuatro meses! Pero nadie puede describir, puede medir, puede meter por los ojos a otro ni a s� mismo el tiempo que dura el tiempo en lo inespacial o intemporal; y a nadie puede explic�rsele c�mo roe y carcome esa nada y nada y nada en torno a uno, esa inacabable soledad con mesa y cama y lavabo y papel pintado, ese eterno silencio... Siempre el mismo centinela que alcanza la comida sin mirarle a uno, siempre los mismos pensamientos que giran en la nada alrededor de un solo t�pico hasta confundir al que los concibe. Advert�, alarmado, peque�os indicios de que mi cerebro empezaba a trastornarse. Al principio hab�a conservado todav�a durante los interrogatorios la claridad interior, hab�a declarado serena y deliberadamente; funcionaba todav�a aquel pensamiento doble en lo que deb�a decir y en lo que deb�a callar. Luego ya s�lo lograba articular tartamudeando hasta las frases m�s sencillas, porque mientras respond�a, miraba hipnotizado la pluma que corr�a protocolizando sobre el papel, como si hubiera querido correr detr�s de mis propias palabras. Not� que mis fuerzas flaqueaban, comprend� que se aproximaba m�s y m�s el momento en que para salvarme dir�a todo cuanto sab�a y quiz� m�s a�n, en que, para librarme del estrangulamiento de aquella nada, traicionar�a a doce personas y su secreto, sin procurarme con ello m�s que una tranquilidad fugaz como un parpadeo. Cierta tarde, efectivamente, ya hab�a llegado a ese punto. En ese momento de sofocaci�n el guardi�n me trajo, por casualidad, la comida y yo le grit�: ��Ll�veme para ir a declarar! Dir� todo. Todo lo dir�. Dir� d�nde se hallan los papeles, d�nde se encuentra el dinero. Lo dir� todo, todo. �Por fortuna, no me oy�. Tambi�n puede ser que no haya querido o�rme.
  29. 29. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig �Cuando la desesperaci�n llegaba as� a su colmo, ocurri� algo inesperado que me salv� siquiera por alg�n tiempo. Era a fines de julio, un d�a nublado, oscuro, lluvioso. Recuerdo esos pormenores exactamente, porque la lluvia tamborileaba contra las ventanas del pasillo por el que se me condujo al interrogatorio. Deb�a esperar en una antec�mara. Siempre hab�a que esperar antes de pasar a declarar. Esas esperas formaban parte de la t�cnica del interrogatorio. Primero se desgarraban los nervios del individuo, llam�ndole y sac�ndole en medio de la noche de su habitaci�n; y cuando uno se hab�a dispuesto interiormente para hacer frente a las preguntas, cuando ya se hab�an preparado la voluntad y la inteligencia para resistir, le obligaban a uno a esperar, le impon�an h�bilmente una espera sin sentido, de dos y tres horas, a fin de cansar el cuerpo y doblegar el alma antes de proceder a la inquisici�n. Ese jueves 27 de julio se me hizo esperar m�s de la cuenta, mucho m�s que de costumbre. llevaba ya dos horas enteras de pie en la antec�mara. Esa fecha tambi�n la recuerdo con exactitud por una raz�n determinada, pues en esa antec�mara donde -por supuesto, sin permiso de sentarme- ten�a que aguantar dos horas de pie, colgaba un calendario en la pared. No podr� explicarle c�mo con mi hambre de algo impreso, de algo escrito, mir� y me fij� en ese n�mero, en ese t�rmino '27 de julio'; lo absorb�, como quien dice, lo engull� cerebralmente. �Y luego volv� a esperar y aguardar, miraba fijamente la puerta, ansioso de que por fin se abriese, y al mismo tiempo me inquietaba pensando qu� ir�an a preguntarme ahora mis inquisidores, aun cuando sab�a perfectamente que me preguntar�an cosas muy distintas de todo aquello que iba dispuesto y preparado a contestar. Pero a pesar de todo, aquel martirio de la espera y del permanecer de pie constitu�a a la vez un alivio, un placer, porque aquel lugar, con todo, era al menos distinto de mi habitaci�n. Era un poco mayor, ten�a dos ventanas en lugar de una sola; no hab�a all� cama, ni lavabo, ni la rajadura en el alf�izar que hab�a contemplado millones de veces. La puerta estaba pintada de otro color, hab�a una silla distinta junto a la pared, y a la izquierda un archivo con expedientes y un guardarropa con algunas perchas de las que colgaban tres o cuatro mojados abrigos de militares, los abrigos de mis verdugos. Ten�a, pues, algo nuevo, algo diferente que contemplar, algo distinto, por fin, en que posar mis ojos hambrientos, que se clavaban �vidos en cada minucia. Observ� cada pliegue de esas capas, me fij�, por ejemplo, en una gota que pend�a de uno de los cuellos mojados y, por m�s rid�culo que ello parezca, esperaba con una excitaci�n inmensa para ver si esa gota terminar�a por caer a lo largo del pliegue o si resistir�a m�s tiempo todav�a la fuerza de gravedad, permaneciendo en su lugar. S�, me qued� mirando esa gota fijamente, durante algunos minutos y con la respiraci�n contenida, como si mi vida dependiera de esa observaci�n. Despu�s,
  30. 30. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig cuando finalmente se hab�a deslizado, volv� a contar los botones de los abrigos, ocho en el primero, ocho en el segundo, diez en el tercero. Luego compar� las guarniciones. Mis ojos hambrientos tocaban, acariciaban, apresaban todas esas peque�eces rid�culas y carentes en absoluto de importancia, con una avidez que soy incapaz de describir. De pronto, mi mirada qued� fija, como irresistiblemente atra�da, en algo. Hab�a observado que el bolsillo de uno de aquellos abrigos estaba un tanto abultado. Me acerqu� m�s y cre� adivinar en el rect�ngulo de la deformaci�n lo que conten�a aquel bolsillo ensanchado: �un libro! Se me aflojaron las rodillas. Empec� a temblar. �Un libro! Durante cuatro meses no hab�a tenido un libro en mis manos, y en aquella circunstancia ten�a algo embriagador y a la vez casi hipn�tico la mera idea de un libro en el cual se pod�an ver palabras puestas en ordenadas filas, l�neas, p�ginas, un libro en el que se pod�a leer, cuyo texto pod�a seguirse, del que el cerebro podr�a tomar para su uso propio ideas nuevas y ajenas que distra�an. Hechizados, mis ojos quedaron fijos en el peque�o abultamiento que aquel libro formaba en ese bolsillo, pareciendo arder en ese cuadrado insignificante como si fuesen a quemar el abrigo. Por �ltimo no pude dominar mi af�n; sin darme cuenta, me acerqu�. La sola idea de poder palpar un libro a trav�s del pa�o del abrigo crisp� los nervios de mis dedos hasta las u�as. Sin saberlo casi, me arrim� m�s y m�s. Afortunadamente, el centinela no prest� atenci�n a mi actitud, por supuesto extra�a; acaso tambi�n le parec�a natural que despu�s de dos horas de estar de pie, un hombre procurase apoyarse contra una pared. Ya me hab�a colocado cerca del abrigo, cruzados los brazos intencionalmente sobre la espalda, a fin de poder tocar aquella prenda sin despertar sospechas. Toqu� el g�nero y, realmente, a trav�s del mismo palp� un objeto rectangular, flexible, y que cruj�a suavemente... �un libro! �Un libro! Y me atraves� como un tiro la idea: �roba ese libro! Quiz� lo consigas y entonces podr�s llev�rtelo, esconderlo en tu habitaci�n y �leerlo, leer, por fin volver a leer una vez! Tan pronto como la idea se hubo posesionado de m�, obr� a modo de un veneno fuerte; de repente, mis o�dos empezaron a zumbar, y el coraz�n, a golpear con vehemencia, mis manos quedaron heladas y no me obedec�an m�s. Pero luego del primer aturdimiento, me arrim� silenciosa y cautamente, y sin perder de vista al centinela, poni�ndome cada vez m�s cerca del abrigo, empuj� el libro con los dedos escondidos sobre la espalda hasta hacerlo sobresalir del borde del bolsillo. Luego un gesto, un movimiento apenas perceptible, cuidadoso, y de pronto ten�a en la mano un librito, no muy voluminoso por cierto. S�lo entonces me espant� mi acci�n. Pero ya no pod�a volver sobre mis pasos, y se presentaba la duda: �d�nde meterlo? Guard� el libro sobre la espalda, metido dentro del pantal�n, a la altura del cintur�n, y luego lo corr� poco a poco hacia adelante, hasta la cadera, para sostenerlo mientras caminaba con la mano firme y militarmente apretada contra la costura. Entonces pas� por la primera
  31. 31. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig prueba. Me apart� del guardarropa, un paso, dos pasos, tres pasos. Todo marchaba bien. Era, efectivamente posible sostener el libro con s�lo apretar la mano fuertemente contra la costura, mientras caminaba. �Se me hizo pasar a la habitaci�n continua, para el interrogatorio. Requer�a de mi parte mayor esfuerzo que nunca, porque durante todo el tiempo de mi exposici�n concentraba mi energ�a, en realidad, no sobre lo que dec�a, sino antes bien, sobre la precauci�n de sostener el libro sin despertar sospechas. Por fortuna, esa vez se me formularon pocas preguntas y consegu� transportar mi libro con toda felicidad a mi habitaci�n. No le entretendr� con todos los pormenores; no le distraer� para contarle el momento de zozobra que pas� cuando en el pasillo se desliz� el libro una vez peligrosamente del pantal�n y tuve que simular un fuerte acceso de tos para agacharme y poder restituir mi tesoro, sin inconveniente, a su lugar, a la altura del cintur�n. Pero �qu� segundo, en cambio, aquel en que me reintegr� a mi infiemo, solo por fin y ya no solo! �Usted supondr�, posiblemente, que sacar�a el libro inmediatamente para contemplarlo y leerlo. �Nada de eso! Quer�a saborear el placer previo de saberme en posesi�n de un libro; el deleite artificialmente prolongado y que excitaba maravillosamente mis nervios, el gusto de so�ar y pensar qu� clase de libro habr�a preferido que fuese el que acababa de robar. Un libro, claro est�, de letra muy menuda, eso en primer t�rmino, un libro que contuviese muchas letras, cuantas m�s, mejor; muchas, much�simas p�ginas, para que fuese todo lo m�s largo posible el tiempo que emplear�a en leerlo. Y luego deseaba que fuese una obra que me exigiese un esfuerzo intelectual, nada superficial, nada f�cil, sino algo que se pod�a aprender, aprender de memoria, poes�as, preferentemente - �qu� sue�o atrevido!-, un libro de Goethe o de Homero. Pero al final no pude resistir m�s tiempo a mi avidez, a mi curiosidad. Tirado en la cama, de tal modo que el centinela no pudiese descubrirme si acaso abr�a la puerta repentinamente, saqu� el tomo temblando de entre las ropas. �El primer vistazo me depar� un desenga�o, m�s a�n una especie de amargu�simo disgusto: aquel libro conseguido a costa de tan gran peligro, guardado con tan ardiente esperanza, no era sino un compendio de ajedrez, un compendio de ciento cincuenta partidas de campeones. Si no me hubiera encontrado encerrado y enjaulado, en el primer arrebato de furia hubiese arrojado el libro por la ventana abierta, pues �qu� iba a hacer yo con aquella cosa tan absurda? En la escuela secundaria hab�a probado alguna vez, como la mayor�a de los estudiantes, mi habilidad frente a un tablero de ajedrez para vencer el tedio. Pero �qu� pod�a hacer en aquellas circunstancias con esa nader�a
  32. 32. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig te�rica? No se puede jugar al ajedrez sin un contrincante y menos a�n sin piezas y sin tablero. Hoje� el libro de mal talante, pero con la secreta esperanza, de encontrar, pese a todo, algo que pudiese leer, un prefacio, una indicaci�n, pero no hall� m�s que los esquemas cuadrados de las distintas partidas y al pie de los mismos unos signos que al principio me resultaban incomprensibles: a1-a2, f1-g3, etc�tera. Todo eso se me antojaba una especie de �lgebra, cuya clave ignoraba y no hallaba de pronto. S�lo poco a poco fui descubriendo que las letras a b c indican las filas verticales, mientras que las cifras del 1 al 8 correspond�an a las filas horizontales, determinando las combinaciones respectivas la situaci�n en que se hallaban las distintas figuras. Con ello, esos esquemas puramente gr�ficos adquir�an siquiera un lenguaje. Tal vez, reflexion�, podr� construir en mi encierro una suerte de tablero, procurando entonces la reconstrucci�n de esas partidas; y se me ocurri� que era una se�al de la Providencia el que mi cubrecama estuviese hecho de un g�nero a grandes cuadros. Dobl�ndolo en forma conveniente, pod�a combinar, con un poco de paciencia, las sesenta y cuatro casillas que me hac�an falta. Comenc�, pues, por esconder el librito debajo del el�stico, arrancando s�lo la primera hoja que hac�a las veces de cubierta. Luego, y con ayuda de migas de pan que fui ahorrando de mis comidas, form� - aunque desde luego de un modo risiblemente grosero- las diferentes piezas del ajedrez, reyes, reinas, etc�tera. Al cabo de infinitos esfuerzos pude por fin tratar de reconstruir en el cubrecama a cuadros las posiciones se�aladas en el manual de ajedrez. Pero cuando quer�a jugar toda una partida, fracasaba al principio con mis rid�culas figuras de miga de pan, la mitad de las cuales hab�a oscurecido, para distinguirlas, cubri�ndolas de polvo. En los primeros d�as me confund�a invariablemente; ten�a que reiniciar cada partida diez, veinte y aun cincuenta veces. Pero �hab�a en el mundo quien dispusiera de tanto tiempo sin aprovechar e in�til, como yo, el esclavo de la nada; quien tuviese a su disposici�n tanta avidez inconmensurable y tanta paciencia? Al cabo de seis d�as jugu� la primera partida intachablemente; ocho d�as despu�s ya ni siquiera me hac�an falta las migas sobre el cubrecama para representarme las posiciones se�aladas en el tratado de ajedrez, y otros ocho d�as despu�s no necesitaba ya tampoco el cubrecama a cuadros, ya que detr�s de mi frente los al principio abstractos signos del libro a1, a2, c7, c8 se hab�an transformado en posiciones pl�sticas y visuales. La transformaci�n se hab�a operado acabadamente: hab�a proyectado el tablero de ajedrez con todas sus piezas hacia adentro, y gracias a aquellas f�rmulas abarcaba de un vistazo toda la posici�n respectiva, tal como a un m�sico experto le basta mirar simplemente la partitura para o�r todas las voces y percibir su armon�a. Al cabo de otros quince d�as m�s estaba en condiciones de jugar sin ninguna dificultad cualquier partida del libro, reproducir�a de memoria o -para emplear el t�rmino t�cnico- a ciegas; s�lo entonces empec� a comprender el
  33. 33. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig inmenso beneficio que me hab�a conquistado con aquel hurto atrevido. Porque de pronto ten�a una ocupaci�n, un quehacer sin sentido, in�til, si usted quiere, pero con todo, algo que anulaba la nada en mi derredor. Las ciento cincuenta partidas magistrales constitu�an para m� un arma maravillosa contra la aplastante monoton�a del espacio y del tiempo. Para conservar intacto el encanto de la nueva ocupaci�n, repart� de entonces en adelante las jornadas, imponi�ndome como deber dos partidas por la ma�ana, dos partidas por la tarde y un r�pido repaso al anochecer. Con ello adquir�an mis d�as un contenido, mientras que hasta entonces se hab�an prolongado vacuamente; ten�a algo que hacer sin cansarme; porque el juego del ajedrez posee la magn�fica ventaja de no agotar el cerebro, pese al esfuerzo mental m�s intenso, pues reduce el empleo de las energ�as espirituales a un campo estrechamente limitado, aguzando m�s bien la agilidad y elasticidad de la mente. Poco a poco la reconstrucci�n de las partidas de maestros que primero efectuaba de un modo totalmente mec�nico, fue caus�ndome un inter�s art�stico, placentero. Llegu� a conocer las finezas, las agudezas y perfidias del ataque y de la defensa; comprend� la t�cnica de la previsi�n, combinaci�n y r�plica, y pronto descubr� tambi�n la nota personal de cada campe�n, las caracter�sticas de su conducci�n individual, que pueden distinguirse tan indefectiblemente como puede reconocerse el autor de un poema a trav�s de la lectura de unos pocos versos. Lo que hab�a comenzado como actividad destinada �nicamente a pasatiempo, se convirti� en deleite, y las figuras de los grandes estrategas ajedrecistas como Alekhine, Lasker, Bogoljubow, Tartakower entraron como estimados camaradas en mi soledad. Una variaci�n infinita animaba diariamente la muda celda, y la regularidad de mis ejercicios, sobre todo, devolvi� la ya conmovida seguridad a mis facultades intelectuales; sent� mi cerebro renovado y hasta reaguzado, por as� decirlo, gracias a esa constante disciplina mental. Los interrogatorios, en primer t�rmino, me probaban que pensaba m�s clara y concisamente; en el tablero de ajedrez me hab�a perfeccionado, sin pensarlo ni saberlo, en la defensa contra coartadas, amenazas falsas y subterfugios encubiertos; a partir de entonces ya no ofrec�a ning�n instante m�s de debilidad frente a mis inquisidores e incluso ten�a la sensaci�n de que los agentes de la Gestapo empezaban a considerarme con cierto respeto. Es posible que en secreto se preguntasen, viendo sucumbir a todos los dem�s, de qu� fuentes ocultas �nicamente yo sacaba fuerzas para tan inmutable resistencia. �Aquel periodo de mi felicidad, durante el cual jugaba diariamente por sistema y una tras otra las ciento cincuenta partidas de mi libro, se extendi� sobre cosa de dos meses y medio a tres meses. De pronto llegu� inesperadamente a un punto muerto. Sin m�s ni m�s volv� a encontrarme ante la nada. Es que cuando
  34. 34. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig hab�a jugado de veinte a treinta veces una cualquiera de aquellas partidas, perd�a naturalmente el atractivo de la novedad, de la sorpresa y quedaba agotada su anterior fuerza de excitaci�n tan estimulante. �Qu� sentido ten�a el repetir una y otra vez unas partidas que ya sab�a de memoria, jugada por jugada? Apenas efectuaba el primer movimiento de apertura, su desarrollo ulterior se suced�a casi autom�ticamente en mi mente, y no se presentaban m�s sorpresas, alternativas ni problemas. Para ocuparme, es decir, para procurarme el esfuerzo y la distracci�n intelectuales que ya se me hab�an tornado indispensables, hubiera necesitado otro libro que reprodujera otras partidas. Pero como quedaba absolutamente fuera de lo posible el conseguirlo, me qued� un solo camino en ese laberinto curioso: deb�a inventar partidas nuevas en reemplazo de las que ya conoc�a. Ten�a que tratar de jugar conmigo mismo, m�s exactamente, contra m� mismo. �No s� hasta qu� grado usted habr� reflexionado alguna vez sobre la situaci�n espiritual que ofrece ese juego de los juegos. Sin embargo, la m�s fugaz reflexi�n habr� de bastar para poner en evidencia que en el ajedrez, que es un juego cabal, independiente en absoluto del azar, significar�a un absurdo el querer jugar contra s� mismo. En el fondo, el atractivo del ajedrez descansa �nicamente en el hecho de que su estrategia se desarrolla de distinto modo en dos cerebros; que en esa guerra espiritual, el negro ignora las maniobras e intenciones del blanco, aunque trata continuamente de adivinarlas y malbaratarlas, mientras que el blanco, a su vez, procura adelantarse y frustrar los prop�sitos inconfesos del negro. Ahora bien, si el negro y el blanco quedaran representados por una y la misma persona, se producir�a la contradictoria situaci�n de que un cerebro deber�a al mismo tiempo saber algo e ignorarlo. Ser�a necesario que jugando en funci�n del blanco, pudiese olvidar totalmente, como siguiendo una orden, lo que un minuto antes hab�a querido e intentado representando al contrincante negro. Semejante pensamiento doble supondr�a en realidad una divisi�n absoluta de la conciencia, un abrir y cerrar a discreci�n de un como obturador del cerebro, similar al de un aparato mec�nico; querer jugar contra s� mismo significa, pues, en materia de ajedrez, igual paradoja que saltar sobre la propia sombra. �Pero, para abreviar, he aqu� que durante meses procuraba en mi desesperaci�n ese imposible, ese absurdo. No me quedaba otra alternativa que ese contrasentido, para no caer v�ctima de la locura pura o de un total marasmo intelectual. Una situaci�n angustiosa me obligaba a procurar, cuando menos, esa escisi�n en blanco y negro, para no quedar apretado por aquella horrible nada reinante en torno m�o.�
  35. 35. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig El doctor B. se reclin� en su sill�n y cerr� sus ojos por un momento. Parec�a querer alejar por fuerza un recuerdo que le azoraba. Nuevamente se produjo en la comisura izquierda de su boca ese extra�o y brusco movimiento que no sab�a dominar. Luego se volvi� a enderezar un poco en su asiento. -Bien; hasta aqu�, espero, le habr� explicado todo de una manera m�s o menos comprensible. Pero, por desgracia, estoy lejos de tener la certeza de poder expresar lo dem�s con parecida exactitud. Porque mi nueva ocupaci�n requer�a una aplicaci�n tan absoluta del cerebro que tornaba imposible toda autofiscalizaci�n simult�nea. No era posible desdoblar la personalidad y, adem�s, observarla. Repito que, en mi concepto, era un absurdo querer jugar al ajedrez consigo mismo; pero aun ese absurdo implicaba siquiera una probabilidad m�nima a condici�n de disponer de un real tablero de ajedrez, porque el tal admite con su realidad cierta distancia, una como quien dice extraterritorializaci�n material. Frente a un verdadero tablero con reales piezas puede aplicarse la reflexi�n; puede uno colocarse f�sicamente ora a un lado de la mesa, ora al lado opuesto, abarcando as� la situaci�n tan pronto desde el punto de vista de las piezas negras como desde el de las blancas. Pero obligado como estaba a proyectar esas luchas conmigo o contra m� mismo, como usted prefiera, en un espacio imaginario, ten�a que retener firmemente en mi imaginaci�n la posici�n respectiva de las piezas en los sesenta y cuatro escaques, y calcular, adem�s, al mismo tiempo, los posibles movimientos ulteriores de ambos bandos. M�s a�n -s� cu�n absurdamente debe impresionar todo eso- deb�a imaginar todos esos movimientos y las posiciones resultantes de ellos, no s�lo de manera doble y triple, sino aun seis, ocho y hasta doce veces, de seis, ocho, doce maneras; deb�a imaginarlos con la fantas�a del blanco y con la del negro, anticip�ndome mentalmente siempre cuatro o cinco jugadas. En ese juego realizado en el espacio abstracto de la fantas�a -perdone que pretenda de usted que imagine y reflexione sobre ese contrasentido- deb�a calcular de antemano cuatro o cinco jugadas que efectuar�a como jugador blanco y otras tantas que llevar�a a cabo como jugador negro; es decir, que deb�a combinar por adelantado todas las situaciones que iban a resultar y combinarlas, por as� decirlo, con dos cerebros, con el cerebro blanco y el cerebro negro. Pero aun esa autoescisi�n no significaba el aspecto m�s peligroso de mi experimento fant�stico. Lo peor era que la invenci�n aut�rquica de partidos, tuviera por consecuencia el que perdiese pie y resbalase hacia un abismo infinito. La mera reconstrucci�n de las partidas magistrales que hab�a llevado a cabo en las semanas anteriores, no hab�a constituido m�s que un esfuerzo reproductivo, la simple recapitulaci�n de una materia existente, y como tal no cansaba m�s que, por ejemplo, el aprender de memoria unos cuantos poemas o los incisos de una ley. Era una tarea limitada, disciplinada y, por
  36. 36. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig consiguiente, un excelente ejercicio mental. Las dos partidas que sol�a jugar a la ma�ana, y las dos que jugaba a la tarde, representaban un deber determinado que cumpl�a sin la menor excitaci�n nerviosa; supl�an una actividad normal y, adem�s, el libro no dejaba de ofrecerme alg�n apoyo cuando en el transcurso de alguna partida me equivocaba o no sab�a seguir adelante. Esa actividad hab�a sido bienhechora y bals�mica para mis nervios agotados, porque la reconstrucci�n de partidas extra�as no me inclu�a personalmente en el juego; me era indiferente que ganasen las blancas o las negras, puesto que eran Alekhine o Bogoljubow quienes luchaban por la palma del campe�n, y mi propia persona, mi inteligencia, mi alma, s�lo disfrutaban en calidad de espectadoras, como conocedoras de las peripecias y bellezas de aquellas partidas. Pero a partir del momento en que procuraba jugar contra m� mismo, empec� inconscientemente a provocarme. Cada uno de mis dos 'yo', el blanco y el negro, deb�an competir uno contra el otro, y cada uno de ellos adquir�a por su parte una ambici�n, un af�n de ganar, de vencer; como yo negro me pon�a nervioso despu�s de cada jugada, ansioso de saber qu� har�a ahora el yo blanco. Cada uno de mis yo se exaltaba cuando el otro comet�a un error y se exasperaba simult�neamente por la propia torpeza. �Todo parece un desatino, y realmente, semejante esquizofrenia con su peligrosa dosis de excitaci�n ser�a inimaginable en un hombre normal y en condiciones normales. Pero no olvide usted que yo hab�a sido brutalmente arrancado de toda normalidad, que era un prisionero, encerrado sin culpa, martirizado desde hac�a meses, sometido refinadamente a la tortura de la soledad; un hombre que desde hac�a tiempo deseaba descargar su acopio de furia contra cualquier cosa. Y como no ten�a m�s que ese juego insensato contra m� mismo, mi rabia, mi af�n de venganza, se abalanzaron fan�ticamente sobre ese juego. Algo en mi interior quer�a tener raz�n, y s�lo me quedaba ese otro yo dentro de m� para combatirlo; de esa suerte me exaltaba durante el juego hasta llegar a una excitaci�n casi mec�nica. Al principio reflexionaba todav�a tranquila y serenamente, intercalaba pausas entre una partida y la siguiente a fin de reponerme del esfuerzo; pero, poco a poco, mis nervios alterados ya no me permit�an tales esperas. Apenas mi yo blanco hab�a movido una pieza, mi yo negro avanzaba febrilmente; apenas terminaba mi partida, me retaba a la siguiente, puesto que cada vez uno de mis dos yo ajedrecistas hab�a quedado vencido, pidiendo el desquite. Nunca sabr� decir, ni aun aproximadamente, cu�ntas partidas jugu� en esos �ltimos meses de mi encierro, contra m� mismo, a causa de esa insaciabilidad loca. Habr�n sido mil, tal vez m�s. Fue una locura que no pude resistir; de la ma�ana a la noche no pensaba m�s que en peones y alfiles, torres y reyes en a y b y c, en jaque y mate, hundi�ndome con todo mi ser
  37. 37. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig y sentir en el tablero a cuadros. La alegr�a de jugar se hab�a transformado en pasi�n del juego, la pasi�n del juego en necesidad de jugar, en man�a, en frenes� que se posesion�, no s�lo de mis horas de vigilia, sino poco a poco tambi�n de mi sue�o. No pod�a pensar ya sino en t�rminos de ajedrez, en movimientos y problemas de ajedrez; a veces me despertaba con la frente h�meda y me daba cuenta de que en mis sue�os, inconscientemente desde luego, deb�a haber seguido jugando. Cuando so�aba con personas, ello ocurr�a sin excepci�n refiri�ndolas a movimientos de alfil, de torre, al avance o retroceso del caballo. Incluso cuando se me llamaba para declarar, no me era posible pensar de un modo preciso en mi responsabilidad; tengo la idea de que en los �ltimos interrogatorios debo haberme expresado de manera harto confusa, porque los funcionarios se miraban a veces visiblemente extra�ados. Pero mientras ellos preguntaban y deliberaban, yo, en mi pasi�n desdichada, s�lo esperaba en realidad que se me condujera nuevamente a mi encierro para proseguir mi juego, mi juego demente, otra partida y otra y otra m�s. Cada interrupci�n me resultaba a la postre un trastorno; el cuarto de hora que necesitaba el guardia para poner mi habitaci�n en orden, y aun los dos minutos que tardaba en entregarme las comidas martirizaban mi febril impaciencia; a veces, la escudilla con la comida quedaba hasta la noche sin que yo la tocara, porque jugando. jugando, me hab�a olvidado de comer. Lo �nico que sent�a f�sicamente era una sed terrible; debe haber sido consecuencia de la fiebre de aquella manera de pensar y jugar sin interrupci�n. Vaciaba la botella en dos grandes sorbos y ped�a al guardia m�s agua. Me la tra�a y, no obstante, al momento volv�a a sentir la lengua reseca en la boca. Por �ltimo, mi excitaci�n durante el juego -y ya no hac�a otra cosa de la ma�ana a la noche- alcanz� tal grado que me resultaba imposible quedarme sentado un solo instante; reflexionando sobre las partidas caminaba sin cesar arriba y abajo, cada vez m�s r�pidamente. siempre arriba y abajo y siempre m�s impetuoso cuanto m�s me aproximaba a la decisi�n; el af�n de ganar, de triunfar, de vencerme a m� mismo se troc� paulatinamente en una especie de furia; no temblaba de impaciencia, porque siempre uno de mis yo ajedrecistas le resultaba demasiado lerdo al otro. El uno azuzaba al otro, y por muy rid�culo que acaso lo juzgue usted, empec� a insultarme, dici�ndome: '�m�s r�pido, �m�s r�pido!, �adelante, vamos!' cuando un yo no respond�a bastante pronto al otro. Hoy tengo, desde luego, la noci�n exacta de que aquel estado constitu�a ya una forma patol�gica de la sobreexcitaci�n, para la que no encuentro otra denominaci�n que �sta hasta hoy ignorada por la medicina: intoxicaci�n ajedrec�stica. Esa monoman�a empez� a atacar no s�lo mi cerebro, sino tambi�n todo mi cuerpo. Adelgac�, dorm�a mal, poco e intranquilo, y al despertar siempre me costaba un esfuerzo abrir los p�rpados que pesaban como plomo; a veces me sent�a a tal punto d�bil que, al tomar un vaso, me costaba trabajo levantarlo hasta los labios;
  38. 38. Librodot Una partida de ajedrez Stefan Zweig tanto me temblaban mis manos. Pero en cuanto empezaba a jugar, me sobreven�a una fuerza brutal; caminaba de un lado al otro, arriba y abajo, con los pu�os cerrados, y a veces o�a mi propia voz como a trav�s de una neblina roja, grit�ndome a m� mismo con maldad y ronquera: '�Jaque! �Mate!' �No puedo decir c�mo ese estado espantoso, indescriptible, hizo crisis. Todo lo que s� a ese respecto es que una ma�ana despert�, y que ese despertar era distinto al de todos los d�as anteriores. Mi cuerpo estaba como aislado de m�; descansaba muelle y c�modamente. Un cansancio denso y reparador como no lo hab�a experimentado en meses parec�a haberse posado sobre mis p�rpados, en forma tan c�lida y ben�fica, que al principio no pod�a decidirme a a abrir los ojos. Hac�a ya unos minutos que estaba tendido despierto, gozando sensualmente con los sentidos apagados esa languidez, ese tibio dejarse estar. De pronto tuve la sensaci�n de o�r unas voces a mis espaldas; voces vivas, humanas, voces de susurro que pronunciaban palabras, y no lograr� usted imaginarse mi alegr�a, porque desde hac�a meses, casi un a�o, no hab�a o�do otras que las duras, incisivas y malas que se pronunciaban junto a la mesa de mis jueces. 'Est�s so�ando', me dije. '�No abras los ojos, de ninguna manera! Deja que ese sue�o dure; de lo contrario, volver�s a ver la habitaci�n maldita, la silla, el lavabo, la mesa y el papel pintado con el mismo dibujo. Sue�as..., �sigue so�ando!� �Pero pudo m�s la curiosidad. Abr� lenta y cuidadosamente los ojos. Y, �milagro...!, me encontraba en otra habitaci�n, m�s ancha, m�s amplia que mi encierro en el hotel. Una ventana sin rejas daba paso a la luz, dejando posar la mirada sobre verdes �rboles mecidos por el viento en lugar de la pared lisa. Los muros eran blancos, brillantes; blanco y alto tend�ase sobre m� el cielo raso; verdaderamente, me hallaba en otra cama, en una cama extra�a y, efectivamente, no era en sue�os, pues a mi espalda susurraban reales voces humanas. En mi sorpresa debo haberme movido sin querer y bruscamente, pues enseguida o� unos pasos que se acercaban desde atr�s. Se aproxim�, graciosa, una mujer; una mujer con una cofia blanca en la cabeza, una enfermera, una hermana. Me estremeci� un escalofr�o voluptuoso; �hac�a un a�o que no hab�a visto una mujer! Mir� la dulce figura de hito en hito, y debi� haber sido la m�a una mirada ext�tica, salvaje, porque la mujer que se me hab�a acercado me tranquiliz� inmediatamente con un ';Quieto! �Qu�dese quieto! Pero yo s�lo escuchaba su voz... �No era un ser humano el que me hablaba? �Realmente, hab�a en el mundo todav�a una persona que no me interrogase, que no me atormentase? Y adem�s... -�milagro incomprensible!- una suave, c�lida, casi dulce voz femenina. Mir� �vidamente su boca, porque en esos meses infernales me hab�a llegado a parecer inveros�mil el que una persona pudiese hablar a otra de un modo bondadoso. Me

×