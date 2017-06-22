LMCP1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN TUGASAN 12 : REKA BENTUK BANDAR MASA DEPAN ( BANGI-KAJANG) NAMA AHLI KUMPULAN : NOR SYAH...
SOALAN • Anda dikehendaki membentuk satu kumpulan yang tidak lebih dari 3 orang. Anda diminta menyediakan wawasan anda men...
BANGI-KAJANG 30 TAHUN AKAN DATANG SOSIAL ALAM SEKITAR PEMBANGUNAN PENGANGKUTAN
SOSIAL • Memperkasakan keselamatan di sekitar kawasan perumahan di bangi dan kajang seperti amalan rukun tetangga di kalan...
ALAM SEKITAR • Memperbaiki semula sistem perparitan yang kotor dan tersumbat serta memperluaskan sistem perparitan • Membu...
PEMBANGUNAN • Menambahkan lagi pusat rekreasi dan pelancongan dengan lebih banyak • Membina mercu tanda bangi – kajang sep...
PENGANGKUTAN • Meningkatkan sistem bas awam seperti bas rapid, nadi putra dengan menggunakan kad prepaid dan touch & go se...
KESIMPULAN Wawasan ini bertujuan bagi meningkatkan kepuasan masyarakat bandar Bangi – Kajang akan datang, mewujudkan perse...
SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LMCP1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN

13 views

Published on

TUGASAN 12

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

LMCP1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN

  1. 1. LMCP1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN TUGASAN 12 : REKA BENTUK BANDAR MASA DEPAN ( BANGI-KAJANG) NAMA AHLI KUMPULAN : NOR SYAHIDA BINTI MOHD SHAARI A157850 MUJAHIDAH AL MUNTASIRAH BINTI MOHAMAD SAUFI A160391 NAMA PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. SOALAN • Anda dikehendaki membentuk satu kumpulan yang tidak lebih dari 3 orang. Anda diminta menyediakan wawasan anda mengenai Bangi-Kajang untuk 30 tahun akan datang. Sediakan wawasan anda lengkap dangan gambar-gambar dalam slides atau video. Jika dalam bentuk slides, upload laporan anda ke SlideShare.com. Jika dalam bentuk vidoe, upload ke YouTube. berikan link laporan anda. Anda juga dikehendaki membentangkan laporan anda.
  3. 3. BANGI-KAJANG 30 TAHUN AKAN DATANG SOSIAL ALAM SEKITAR PEMBANGUNAN PENGANGKUTAN
  4. 4. SOSIAL • Memperkasakan keselamatan di sekitar kawasan perumahan di bangi dan kajang seperti amalan rukun tetangga di kalangan penduduk • Membina bandar bangi-kajang sebagai pusat ibadah • Menjadikan bandar bangi-kajang sebagai bandar ilmu
  5. 5. ALAM SEKITAR • Memperbaiki semula sistem perparitan yang kotor dan tersumbat serta memperluaskan sistem perparitan • Membuat penanaman semula pokok-pokok hijau bagi memperindah semula bandar Bangi – Kajang dengan tumbuhan – tumbuhan hijau. • Menyediakan tempat pelupusan sampah yang lebih luas dan strategik • Menyelaraskan semula sistem waktu pemungutan sampah secara berkala di setiap kawasan perumahan di sekitar bangi-kajang • Mengaktifkan semula sistem tong sampah kitar semula. • Membina bangunan “go green” yang berfungsi untuk memanfaatkan sumber tenaga dan sumber daya alam yang secara efisien
  6. 6. PEMBANGUNAN • Menambahkan lagi pusat rekreasi dan pelancongan dengan lebih banyak • Membina mercu tanda bangi – kajang seperti bandar kuching yang menggunakan mercu tanda tugu kucing sebagai lambang bandar kuching • Meluaskan kawasan jalan raya untuk kemudahan penduduk dan masyarakat serta pengguna jalan raya
  7. 7. PENGANGKUTAN • Meningkatkan sistem bas awam seperti bas rapid, nadi putra dengan menggunakan kad prepaid dan touch & go sebagai sistem pembayaran ketika menaiki bas awam • Meningkatkan tahap kawalan keselamatan pengangkutan awam • Menaiktaraf kereta api (ktm) di atas jalan raya seperti bandar London • Mengadakan hari tanpa kenderaan serta hari pengangkutan awam di bandar bangi-kajang
  8. 8. KESIMPULAN Wawasan ini bertujuan bagi meningkatkan kepuasan masyarakat bandar Bangi – Kajang akan datang, mewujudkan persekitaran yang bersih dan selamat di samping mewujudkan satu bandar yang maju dan berdaya saing dan mapan.
  9. 9. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH 

×