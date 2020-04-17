Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BOOK Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California Detail of Books Aut...
Book Appearances
Availble in KINDLE / HARDCOVER / PAPERBACK / AUDIOBOOK BOOK BOOK
Description A comprehensive and user-friendly field guide for identifying the many mushrooms of the northern California co...
Download Or Read Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California Click l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California

8 views

Published on

Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California

  1. 1. BOOK Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California Detail of Books Author : Christian Schwarzq Pages : 608 pagesq Publisher : Ten Speed Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1607748177q ISBN-13 : 9781607748175q
  2. 2. Book Appearances
  3. 3. Availble in KINDLE / HARDCOVER / PAPERBACK / AUDIOBOOK BOOK BOOK
  4. 4. Description A comprehensive and user-friendly field guide for identifying the many mushrooms of the northern California coast, from Monterey County to the Oregon border.This exhaustive reference helps readers learn to find and identify 750 species of mushrooms common to coastal California. Each entry has a photograph, along with well-researched, up-to-date information on the fungi's description, ecology, and edibility. Written in a clear and concise style, Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast teaches beginning and experienced mushroom hunters how to find, photograph, and identify mushrooms, from common species to hard-to-find standouts. With tips on mushroom hunting, descriptions of specific biozones, and an easy-to-use key for identification, this guide is a much-needed update for a perennially popular category. If you want to Download or Read Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California Click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download Or Read Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California Click link in below Download Or Read Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California in http://ebooksgratuits.club/?book=1607748177 OR

×