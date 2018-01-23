Fascinating Andaman with SOTC Holidays

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Explore the amazing Andaman with Fascinating Andaman package from SOTC Holidays.

  1. 1. Fascinating Andaman Holiday starts from* 43,600 5 Nights / 6 Days - Winter
  2. 2. 2 Nights Port Blair 1 Night Neil Island 2 Nights Port Blair Tour Inclusions Meals included as per itinerary Sightseeing and Transfers as per itinerary Places Covered www.sotc.in
  3. 3. www.sotc.in Day 2 Day 1 Daywise Itinerary Arrive Andaman (Dinner) Arrival at Port Blair in the morning/afternoon by flight and transfer to hotel. Note: In case of the hotel located in Bambooflat area, the Guest will travel up to jetty by car and use vehicle ferry to reach Bambooflat area. You may need to wait as the ferry operates as per fixed timings. In the afternoon visit Mt Harriet National Park - The second highest point in Andamans located at a height 383 meters and offers panoramic views of the nearby Islands. Evening at Leisure. &bull;Our person will be waiting at the exit of the airport with your name on the placard. Kindly collect your luggage and walk to the exit gate point. &bull;Our Tour Manager will brief you daily and on the first day will take you through the itinerary in detail and request you to spare time for the same. &bull;All transfers to the hotel in Bambooflat area are by a vehicle ferry. &bull;Non/AC Transfers to MT Harriet. Port Blair City Tour After breakfast, start for a tour of places in and around Port Blair (City Tour) - covering the famous Cellular Jail, Chatham Saw Mill (one of the oldest and largest in Asia), Forest Museum, Cellular Jail, Anthropological Museum, Fisheries (Marine) Museum, Naval Marine Museum (Samudrika). On return at Port Blair proceed to see the Light and Sound at Cellular Jail via vehicle ferry and then return back to Hotel via Vehicle Ferry. Evening at Leisure. Evening return back to hotel via ferry. &bull;Chatham Saw Mill- Forest Museum is shut on Sunday and other sightseeing places are shut on Monday.
  4. 4. www.sotc.in Day 4 Day 3 Port Blair - Neil Island by Private ferry In the morning after early breakfast proceed to jetty point where you will take a ferry (Short 20 minute boat ride to the Jetty)and move to the main ferry point at Port Blair from where you will board the Private ferry to go to Neil Island. The time taken is 1.5 hrs and you will need to carry a valid ID Proof and be at least 45 minutes before scheduled departure time. The ferry takes 1.5 Hrs to reach Neil Island. Proceed to hotel in Neil and after check in set out for a sightseeing trip to Laxmanpur Beach, Bharatpur Beach and walk to Natural Bridge. Enjoy a comfortable overnight stay at the hotel in Neil Island. At Bharatpur Beach you can enjoy a Glass Bottom Boat Ride. Evening at leisure. &bull;Please travel light as it is only a one night stay and luggage can be kept in the hotel cloak room at Port Blair. &bull;Guest cannot carry any alcohol on the ferry and please note that all baggage's are scanned. &bull;Sightseeing is as per tide timings and the local representative will confirm the exact timings based on the same. &bull;Please carry change of clothes, towel, cap, sunglasses, and sunscreen and wear comfort clothing and valid Photo ID (PAN Card not accepted) for this trip. Neil Island - Havelock Island - Port Blair Departure by Private ferry from Neil to Havelock Island. In the morning after early breakfast proceed to jetty point to board Private ferry to go to Havelock Island. The time taken is 1.5 hrs and you will need to carry a valid ID Proof and be at least 45 minutes before scheduled departure time. On arrival at Havelock proceed straight to Beach No 7, Rated as The Best Beach in Asia where you can swim and enjoy the stunning white sand beach. There is a wash and change room which can be used on extra payment. Return back to jetty to board the Private ferry from Havelock to Port Blair late afternoon after having enjoyed a wonderful day on the beach. On arrival at Port Blair proceed to Hotel (via Vehicle Ferry in Bambooflat area). Evening at Leisure. &bull;Do note that all hotels on Neil have an early morning check out time and late checkout is provided at the discretion of the hotel management &bull;There are limited cars on Havelock and Neil and hence guests are requested to adhere to the timelines shared by the Tour Manager, also they may need to wait for the vehicles at times. &bull;Carry valid Photo id (PAN Card not accepted) as the same is checked before boarding ferry
  5. 5. www.sotc.in Day 6 Day 5 Port Blair - Day trip to Baratang Early morning departure by AC Coach/ Cars from Hotel (with packed breakfast, dry items) for Baratang - about 150 kms by road from Port Blair. Baratang provides an ideal place for the eco- friendly tourist seeking the solitude of virgin nature. The land route from Port Blair (4.5 hours drive by road) involves crossing of creeks and dense tropical rain forests. On the way see exotic Limestone Caves and Stunning Mangrove Forest. Departure by Car from Baratang for Port Blair (150 kms). Take feedback form from our guest representative and share your feedback! Your feedback counts. &bull;Baratang excursion is closed on Monday &bull;Depart early morning and return only in the evening &bull;Sharing boat for Limestone cave. &bull;ID Cards of all travellers are needed and one should not forget to carry them &bull;Avoid carrying polythene and poly bags Departure (Breakfast) Depart Port Blair with Fond memories of these mesmerizing Islands. Note : All sightseeings / excursions are subject to ferry operations. We may need to cancel / alter the sightseeing / excursion in case the ferry gets cancelled due to weather or any other technical reason.
  6. 6. www.sotc.in City No. of Nights Hotels Port Blair 2 Hotel Jazira/ Hotel White Coral or similar Neil Island 1 Holiday Inn or similar Port Blair 2 Hotel Jazira/ Hotel White Coral or similar Accomodation
  7. 7. www.sotc.in Cost of lunches Government Service Tax @ 5% additional on above cost. Any personal expenses. Room service and special orders Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages Any extra excursions or sightseeing apart from the suggested tour itinerary. Guide Charges, Camera Tickets are NOT INCLUDED in the mentioned cost of Sightseeing and Transfers. Other meals not mentioned laundry, telephone calls, and incidentals. Return air fare in economy class by Low Cost Carrier Ex. Hub Stay in above-mentioned hotels or similar (base category room) Daily breakfast and dinner, as indicated in the meal plan. (Except breakfast on day of arrival) Entry tickets, and ferry tickets to all sightseeing places. Port Blair - Havelock -Neil - Port Blair by Private ferry. Ferry charges between Port Blair - BambooFlat - Port Blair as per itinerary (in case if the hotel is located in Bambooflat area). All transfers by Ac Coach/ Tempo Traveller/ Cars in Port Blair and Havelock except for Mt Harriet (NonAC Cars) and Non Ac Coach/ Cars at Neil Island on sharing basis as per the group size. Sound and Light show at Cellular Jail. Guide at Cellular Jail. Excursion to Baratang Glass Bottom Boat Ride at Neil Island 01 Complimentary Set meal Lunch at Something Different #1 Restaurant at Havelock Inclusion Exclusion
  8. 8. www.sotc.in Daily breakfast and dinner, as indicated in the meal plan. (Except breakfast on day of arrival) Meal
  9. 9. www.sotc.in Thank you for contacting SOTC for your travel needs. We wish you pleasant holiday with SOTC. Please write to us at online.business@sotc.in For any urgent assistance, we request you to call us on (Toll free)1800-209-3344 Contact details

